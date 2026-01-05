DNWML 50th Anniversary Event Sponsorships

Hosted by
February 24, 2026 - This open house event launches our 50 Years of Impact series of events. Meet our staff and board members, get a tour of our space and learn about all the amazing work we're doing!
February 24, 2026 - Calling all spice-loving champions! It's time to heat up your taste buds and support a great cause with a hot wings challenge. Bring your A-game and see who can handle the heat as we chow down on progressively spicier wings. It's a daring, delicious, and downright hilarious way to raise money for DNWML programming!
March 17 & 18, 2026 - Join DNWML Executive Director, Alex Gossage for donuts, coffee and connection! We're inviting community members, local businesses and organizations to meet our staff, learn about all things DNWML and how you can get involved. March 17 at our Washtenaw county office and March 18 at our Monroe county office.
May 7, 2026 - Join us for an unforgettable evening
at the Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston Spring Arts Expo, where we bring together a dynamic blend of visual art, literature, theatre, and dance in one vibrant celebration of creativity.
Come be part of this interactive and inclusive experience that celebrates the richness of the arts in all forms.
June 10, 2026 - DNWML has a rich history and we've created a beautiful history project to outline important milestones. Learn about how we were founded in 1976, community impacts we've made, transitions we've gone through and where we are today in 2026. Attendees will get to meet our staff, tour our Washtenaw office and learn about services.
August 20, 2026 - Let's build connections! This event for people with disabilities ages 18+ is a way to make new friendships in a fun and low-pressure way. Like speed dating but completely platonic, this is a relaxed way to meet other adults with disabilities and spark real connections!
September 18, 2026 - Looking to get out into nature and meet some friends along the way? Join us for an outdoor walk to soak up the great outdoors and meet new friends!
Location TBD
December 11, 2026 - 50 years is an incredible feat and it is possible because of our amazing donors and sponsors. Join us for an evening of celebration as we wrap up our 50th anniversary year and give thanks to our supporters.
