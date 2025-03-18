Lightning In a Bottle 2025 Art Auction

OUR ART WALK IS NOW LIVE ACROSS FROM THE ARTCLAVE! BUY IT NOW OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE.
BIO:
Growing up in the Midwest, Benjamin had limited exposure to art. He followed his passion and moved to the west coast after college. It was at musical festivals he discovered the vast and creative world of the visionary arts that he realized his dreams. He has been painting for almost 20 years now and combines his love for the fantasy worlds and his deep emotional inner landscape to attempt to convey the deepest expression of the colorful realms within.
Bryttney-Mischele (2)
$800
Starting bid
BIO:
Bryttney-Mischele (She/They) is a surreal expressionist artist using visual, spoken and collaborative expression to showcase Black Excellence through the lens of her own life experiences. She first established Poetic Artistry in May 2020. A lot of the art presents an experience meant to transform modern day fine art. Much of they’re collection measures cultural complexities specifically intended to challenge social injustices. Representation has always been the leading vision when it comes to producing her creations. Bryttney-Mischele’s hope is that her collective creations can further engage our BIPOC community for moments of change; while building confidence within the community. She is dedicated to pursuing her own passions that will in turn uplift the community at large.
DARKOSKI (3)
$600
Starting bid
BIO:
Fusing ancient wisdom with modern symmetry, Danny Darkoski‘s celestial body of work is a portal between physical reality and the sacred infinite.
Utilizing unique script inspired by world alphabets such as Egyptian hieroglyphs, Tibetan, and Arabic, Darkoski delivers powerful messages experienced by the viewer on a deep, subconscious level. He has invented and developed several custom alphabets, which he uses interchangeably with minimal, modern geometry.
CRODAS (4)
$600
Starting bid
BIO:
Born and raised in the vibrant country of Guatemala, CRODAS moved to Los Angeles, CA at the age of 18 to pursue a career in graphic design and photography. After refining his skills in these fields for several years, his curiosity led him to discover the underground EDM scene in Los Angeles, brimming with creative minds and free spirits. It was during this time that he began exploring painting as a means to express himself authentically, finding a sense of fulfillment that had been lacking in his graphic design career.
In 2017, after attending The Oregon Eclipse Gathering, CRODAS made the decision to fully commit to his newfound artistic passion and integrate it into his lifestyle. Today, he continues to immerse himself in the realms of creativity, continuously pushing the boundaries of his art. By intertwining elements of surrealism and imaginative realism, CRODAS creates art pieces that defy conventional boundaries, aiming to inspire and intrigue his audience with each painting.
He has showcased his work at major galleries and festivals throughout California and remains an active participant in the vibrant and diverse artistic community.
Barely Awake Kalee (5)
$800
Starting bid
BIO:
Kalee Bly Choiniere (art alias Barely Awake) is a traveling painter, muralist, and designer originally from Providence, RI. She primarily focuses on bridging her inner world with the outer through painting bright, whimsical imagery, and is best known for her psychedelic, dripping flowers.
Liza Jane (6)
$600
Starting bid
BIO:
Hi! I’m Liza! I am currently a rising junior at American University’s undergraduate program for International Relations. While I might not seem like an artist on the surface, I have been creating pieces since the first moment I could hold a pencil! While I have experimented with countless mediums, I mainly work with oil paints on canvas. Art is one of my deepest passions, and it is something I have used to both celebrate my highest times and mourn my lowest. Whether it be realism or abstract, my art aims to portray feelings that can be seen from even the most untrained eye. Can’t wait to see you all!
Miriam Jade (7)
$1,000
Starting bid
BIO:
I am a self-taught artist raised between the urban cities of California and the wild reaches of Ireland. Every year, my mama would take my sister and I to visit our family in her hometown on the coast cradling the Irish sea. Growing up with the rugged mountains, stormy seas and old Irish forests that shaped my childhood, it sowed a deep relationship with the mythic wild. With guidance from the land, my work embodies the intelligence of the natural world and our mythopoetic, intrinsic relationship with the earth. In shifting our awareness to understanding that every piece of the landscape is alive, it brings us to a greater place of presence within ourselves. Every stone has a story, every creek is an artery, every plant is an ancestor and every seed is a dream.
I aim to build bridges between our many walks of life, expanding awareness into the importance of protecting ecosystems, tending to traditions and deepening communities with one another and our more than human kin. By drawing upon folklore, naturalism and sensuality, I illustrate stories that interweave our inner and outer landscapes. Cultural reclamation asks to be kept alive by balancing traditional systems with breathing new life into it, continuously nourishing a living umbilical cord of our humanness. As I slowly turn my emphasis on my own cultural reclamation, I continue to draw upon the human experience of our emotional duality. How emotions like grief, joy, vulnerability and strength are inextricably bound to one another. While my work continues to morph and develop, these palpable emotions act as a thread throughout my art.
I live in Santa Barbara, California, in un-ceded Chumash territory. You can find me barefoot in the mountains, harvesting stories and medicine, and remaining insatiably curious about the world.
ITEM SOLD THROUGH BUY IT NOW - Luke Schroeder (8)
$5,000
Starting bid
BIO:
Luke Schroeder is an artist whose work focuses on painting metaphysical experiences of the human form, and who specializes in miniature paintings and live art. He was born in 1991, has been painting since 2013, and live painting since 2017. He grew up in Virginia and went to Hampden-Sydney College (2013) therein acquiring a philosophy degree and consequently a penchant of mind for simultaneous high resolution detail and big picture perception about reality. This intellectual enrichment has immensely informed his artistic work, which engages a variety of interconnected visual concepts as pathways for opening liminal and hidden parts of consciousness into insights for both himself and others. His fundamental process minimizes planning in favor of the spontaneous playful assembly of shapes through color and texture, letting these inform a vast intricate evolutionary weaving of forms and ideas that may provide observers with a fully present experience of mind itself that tends to go beyond attachment to preconceived notions. All of his painting occurs with quick-drying acrylic paint that enables instinctive layering to achieve both richly textured cartoons and realisms and many variations between. It is his profound wish for observers to increasingly realize the energies of dynamic interconnection and thereby transcend all limitations in their consciousness powers, thus enhancing their ability to know the unique in the universe and the universe in the unique.
Robert Louthan (9)
$2,400
Starting bid
BIO:
Robert Louthan grew up on the coast in Pacifica California, while living & working in San Francisco since 2006. He is a designer, builder, teacher and youth arts facilitator, amidst fine artist and muralist. Robert’s paintings are vibrant gateways into the spirit of the natural world, bridging dreams and memories of walking harmoniously with the Earth. His work invites the viewer to be guided by curiosity; for the imagination to find delight, reflect and make meaning. With murals found across the walls of 8 countries, he is passionately committed to the upliftment of society thru Art, healing, and love.
Sadie Rose (10)
$600
Starting bid
BIO:
Sadie Rose is a Laguna Beach-based artist who bends time and space through surreal landscapes that blur the line between reality and imagination.
Adam One (11)
$1,500
Starting bid
BIO:
Adam One’s work derives from a deep understanding of form and function, and an active interest in the questions of human existence through spiritual evolution. His pieces are born from the subconscious and are extremely chaotic amalgamations of archetypal subjects and stories. Meant to be ever changing and revealing, his pieces beckon one’s mind to question the world around, and to look at everything with a new perspective. Philosophically and Spiritually, Adam finds inspiration in the symbols of Theosophy, Cosmogony, Alchemy, Hermeticism and Gnosticism. It is from this groundwork that he constructs his own view of the cosmos. Working ancient concepts into future imaginings.
hero (12)
$1,500
Starting bid
BIO:
hero (Casey Courey-Pickering) is a contemporary artists that creates socially charged images with his blend of mixed media and spray paint. His work has shown extensively in Los Angeles and across North America including Miami Art Basel and his solo show in Los Angeles. Hero’s appeal has had him featured in The Morning Show and Complex magazine. His versatility has created opportunities from live painting for fashion week to live painting for the Dalai Lama’s 80th birthday, from having a residency at the W Hotel in Hollywood, to painting at the Lightning in a Bottle Festival. Hero has had to opportunity to partner with with companies and organizations such as Vestal Watches, Collective Arts, Slater’s 50/50, Whole Foods, the ACLU, Angel City Brewery, and Silverstein Properties. He has work with the San Pedro, Melrose, Sherman Oaks, Claremont, Rancho Cucamonga , and Sylmar to create public art for city projects. The continuous evolution of his artist process invites his audience to evolve with him and anticipate the next creative bloom.
Jasmine Bruce (13)
$1,700
Starting bid
BIO:
Jasmine Bruce is a multidisciplinary artist whose work emphasizes the healing power of creating. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Grand Valley State University. Known for her large scale public art and role as an activist within her community, Her work aims to re-member the divine being within all, draw out pain and restore balance and connection with the inner, outer and higher self.
Benedigital (14)
$1,100
Starting bid
BIO:
Benedigital, also known as Ben Encarnacion, emerges from the urban landscape of Los Angeles as a visionary artist guided by deep mystical and shamanic insights. Embracing the veil of Digital Shamanism, he bridges ancient wisdom with futuristic concepts through his intricate art pieces. His powerful visions serve as mirrors, reflecting humanity's collective consciousness. With a mission that aims to elevate global vibration by reminding individuals of the inner light and infinite creative potential we each embody within, Benedigital's work blends cosmic consciousness with digital artistry, becoming a prominent figure in the global visionary arts movement.
SOLD THROUGH BUY IT NOW Kendall McCann (15)
$10,000,000
Starting bid
BIO:
My work is an ever-expanding exploration of the human experience, inspired by my healing arts practices, travel, nature, and the power of feminine energy. I specialize in murals and mixed media painting, with a love for both street art culture and classical oil painting. My art aims to inspire the boundless nature of each individual who interacts with it.
Love Mana (16)
$3,000
Starting bid
BIO:
Amanda “Love Mana” Estrada is a San Diego based artist. She has a BFA in Animation and Game Art. Her professional art career began in film working as a 3D artist. A love for animation and story influences her paintings. She uses her background in 3D art to create her concepts. She begins her work by blocking out her ideas in 3D software, then uses digital drawing tools to refine the reference material. She specializes in creating surreal fantasy scenes that transport the viewer to a world of wonder. Her unique artistic style combines vibrant hues, intricate details, and soft dream like elements, resulting in mesmerizing compositions that captivate the imagination
SOLD THROUGH BUY IT NOW - Amy Kells (17)
$600
Starting bid
BIO:
Amy Kells is a multidisciplinary creative shapeshifter. At LIB she showcases her vibrant freestyle live painting flow and teaches the book class at artclave. Amy aims to inspire others to explore creativity with both a sense of wonder and a sense of humor.
Cole Hazard (18)
$1,000
Starting bid
BIO:
Born and raised in the Refugio Mountains on the Gaviota coast, surrounded by a forest of oaks, Cole quickly fell in love with nature and its surroundings, which has had a heavy influence on his art. Currently nestled in the foothills of the Santa Ynez mountains and overlooking Santa Barbara, California, he continues to dial in his prolific and visionary artistic style. With a rich background in graffiti, Hazard has always had a knack for hand-drawing, but his true passion is live painting at music and art festivals. In addition to raw painting, you’ll often find him sketching ideas on his digital tablet, developing logo and branding concepts or clothing/apparel design.
Theosis Santos (19)
$600
Starting bid
BIO:
Originally born in Dominican Republic— I’ve been a part of many different aspects of Art such as: Animation, Fine Arts, Art-Show production/tour, Float Parade production, Sustainable Fashion, Modeling for Columbia Sportswear, Festival Art installation for Roc Nation and in-house illustrator for Mont Blanc for their collections of The Little Prince and Jimmy Hendrix. I am now an Actor as well just been doing background work at the moment and having fun with it --- most recently was an extra for a movie called, Relationship Goals, starring Kelly Rowland & Method Man.
John Gay (20)
$2,500
Starting bid
John is a figure artist that draws inspiration from ancient cultural mythology and folklore. He has been a full time live painter for 14 years and has shown work at many festivals and art events across America.
BIO:
John is a figure artist that draws inspiration from ancient cultural mythology and folklore. He has been a full time live painter for 14 years and has shown work at many festivals and art events across America.
Julia Byrom (21)
$1,000
Starting bid
BIO:
I am a surreal painter from Denver, Colorado.
wildflwrnicole (24)
$2,000
Starting bid
BIO:
Creating nomadically on the west coast, Nicole specializes in organic surrealism utilizing acrylic paint. Her artwork often depicts figures in their raw form dissolving into a fantasy background. Concepts are driven by emotional experiences, desires, interactions with our environment and navigating the complexities of the mind, body and community. Transcending verbal communication she believes art can heal, unify and offer space to create a new paradigm.
SAÜCE (25)
$1,000
Starting bid
BIO:
Sawyer SAUCE is a visionary artist from Utah whose work channels elements of nature, energy, and consciousness. Through bold colors, fluid motion, and sacred geometry, his creations serve as portals to deeper connection. Using acrylic spray paint and fluid acrylics, he merges the tangible and the ethereal, inviting viewers to explore the harmony between the seen and unseen.
Telopa (26)
$3,000
Starting bid
BIO:
SF Bay Area traditional trained oil painter, influenced by the Mannerism Painting School of Fontainbleu
Dylan Thomas Brooks (27)
$1,500
Starting bid
BIO:
The art of Dylan Thomas Brooks serves as a portal into otherworldly dimensions. His painting style is complex and emotional, using vibrant pastel hues and glowing light to portray an animated dreamscape. An LA Based artist, Dylan blends entheogenic and classic art techniques with realms of Earthly and Ethereal inspiration to bring forth his style of Psychedelic Surrealism.
Joyce Rainbow Art (28)
$1,900
Starting bid
BIO:
Joyce Rainbow (yes, that's her real name!) is a traditional surrealism illustrator and muralist based in Las Vegas, NV. Formerly a Slot Machine Artist and University Art Instructor, she quit full time work to pursue her art education and muralist career.
Nicole Shek (29)
$1,100
Starting bid
BIO:
Nicole Shek (she/her; they/them) is a versatile Oakland-based artist, live painter, photographer, and multi-disciplinary creator. From painting to photography, her work is a genuine reflection and appreciation for the simple yet profound aspects of the complex human experience and emotion. The creative process is rooted in intuitive experimentation and flowstate, embracing raw aesthetics and expression. Rooted in her nomadic lifestyle and live painting practice, her work embodies the fleeting nature of experience, emotion, and change.
Through bold color, layered textures, and abstract expressionist forms in her paintings, she investigates the delicate balance between light and darkness, order and chaos, seeking moments of clarity and transformation within the unknown. Each painting is an act of resilience and a personal ritual of emotional release. The process is inherently experimental and allows the work to evolve organically. Titles and meanings emerge only at the end, shaped by the emotional and spiritual terrain navigated throughout its creation.
Nicole’s work explores the interconnectedness between human experience, spatial relationships, and the shifting boundaries between inner and outer worlds. Themes of melancholy, transformation, and awakening weave through her practice, reflecting the dualities present in both life and art. Her psychedelic style invites viewers to immerse themselves in a visual journey, where fluid shapes, distorted figures, and intricate linework emerge from layered compositions allowing for multiple interpretations. Painting allows her to honor both personal and collective experiences; holding space for vulnerability, beauty, and the ongoing search for connection and meaning within the ever-shifting landscapes that surround us.
Peris Sweet Lopez (30)
$800
Starting bid
BIO:
I am based in San Diego, California and originally from Tucson, Arizona. I draw inspiration from the geometry found in the natural world, the merging of man and machine, and the interconnectedness of everything through time and space.
My paintings embed color into every tissue of the body. I use oil paint on canvas to map the liminal space between reality and dreams through topographies of the human body and alien lands.
Pengoo (31)
$2,800
Starting bid
BIO:
Robert "Pengoo" Casanovas is a surreal artist who draws inspiration from the intricate tapestry of human interactions observed in everyday life. He believes in the transformative power of creativity, aspiring to inspire others to discover their own artistic voice. With a keen eye for detail, Pengoo crafts scenes and images that invite viewers to engage their imaginations and unravel the narratives within his work. Sometimes his creations serve as heartfelt odes to emotions and experiences, while at other times, they simply aim to evoke a chuckle. He delights in exploring a diverse spectrum of textures, styles, and colors, all while maintaining a harmonious and fluid aesthetic that resonates with his audience.
Psychotronic Solutions (32)
$1,800
Starting bid
BIO:
Sawyer Hurwitz, also known as Psychotronic Solutions, is an augmented reality collage artist based in Los Angeles, California. Inspired by authors like Joseph Campbell and Carl Jung, Sawyer uses collage to explore the collective unconscious. Each piece is a compilation of symbols and iconography arranged around a central theme. By juxtaposing these images, he aims to gain a deeper understanding of their role in the human experience and communicate his insights through his psychedelic arrangements. To learn more and see his animated work, visit psychotronicsolutions.com.
NOCARO (33)
$900
Starting bid
BIO:
NOCARO is a painter and muralist from Los Angeles, Ca. Her paintings are a synthesis of nature consisting of abstract organic form and pattern. The work explores the thin or imagined line between humans and nature; how that is experienced, and why we’ve widely come to accept this binary understanding. Although the work is primarily abstract the paintings are subjective landscapes/inscapes, an interpretation of environmental surroundings and a reflection of the interaction between nature and human nature, especially in the context of an urban environment.
Mushnuff (34)
$1,100
Starting bid
BIO:
Jesse Brown, aka Mushnuff, is a passionate artist and live painter who has been creating for over a decade. His journey into art began in 2014, sparked by an awe-inspiring experience at Lightning in a Bottle (LIB), a festival that became a turning point in his creative life. There, he discovered the vibrant world of abstract, psychedelic, and surrealist art through a dear friend’s sketchbook and the works of renowned artists like Mear One and Alex Grey. This exposure transformed his casual experimentation with colored pencils and acrylic pointillism into a burning desire to create art that resonates deeply and uniquely.
Motivated by the dynamic energy of live painting, Jesse Brown began his artistic journey in earnest. He made his live painting debut at LIB in 2015, fueled by the dream of becoming part of a thriving community of creative “warriors.” The experience proved life-changing, instilling in him a profound sense of purpose. To hone his craft, he moved to Crested Butte, Colorado, immersing himself in the psychedelic surrealist art scene and traveling throughout the state. These adventures deepened his skills and fortified his connection to the artistic community.
Returning to California, Jesse Brown began solo traveling to festivals and events, showcasing his evolving style. Each piece he creates reflects his mission: to bring something fresh, unique, and emotionally moving to the festival community. Over the years, he has become known for his dedication, vibrancy, and ability to inspire awe and connection through his work.
Music is the heartbeat of Jesse Brown’s creative process, infusing every stroke of his brush with rhythm and emotion. He views painting as a bridge—connecting people, sharing stories, and building a creative family where individuals uplift and inspire each other to achieve their fullest potential. Jesse’s art is a celebration of individuality, community, and the boundless possibilities of human creativity.
With each festival and new canvas, Jesse continues to evolve his artistry, pushing boundaries and building relationships with creatives around the world. His ultimate goal is to foster a network of artists who support each other’s growth and create a collective impact that’s as spectacular as the art they share.
Join Mushnuff on his journey and witness the evolution of his vibrant, surreal creations. Together, let’s celebrate the power of art, music, and community!
THIS PIECE HAS SOLD: Genevieve Zzyzyx (35)
$10,000,000
Starting bid
BIO:
Genevieve Zzyzyx has framed artwork in houses all over the world. Her work utilizes environmental elements paired with the surreal and subjective symbolism, while fine attention to detail directs the eye to figurative and sometimes distorted anatomical themes. Her paintings are known for their nostalgic color work. She is based out of San Diego, California, where her 3-legged orange tabby cat "Zamunda" has had his paws cleaned many, many times
Douglas Keliiheleua Kleinsmith (36)
$2,200
Starting bid
BIO:
Douglas Keliiheleua Kleinsmith is an artist based out of Sacramento, CA. He received his BFA at UC Davis in 2018, and currently works as a freelance muralist and artist. His work is primarily focused on process-based abstraction, utilizing abstract art as a means to explore and exemplify the causal relationships that define human behavior.
His process involves intentionally minimizing his direct influence by prioritizing chance based and generative processes over conscious decision-making. By adopting a responsive approach to making decisions, his paintings emerge not from preconceived plans or ideas, but through the interplay of spontaneity and interpretation, resulting in works that although made by his hand, extend beyond his full comprehension.
Through this methodology, Douglas challenges conventional notions of individuality and society, inviting viewers to contemplate the complex and nuanced ways in which the world influences us and our sense of self.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!