11th Annual Do Better Be Better Silent Auction

Dimensions: 15"W x 8.5"T x 1.5" D
Dimensions: 15"W x 15"T x 1.75" D
Dimensions: 15"W x 15"T x 1.75" D
Simply Candle Co. Basket includes (1) Beachin' room spray, (1) Apple Orchard soy wax candle, (1) black sea soy wax candle, (5) 6-pack soy wax melts (Lazy Days, Sweet Pea and Vanilla, Apple Cider Coconut, Flamingo Fever, and Georgia Peach), and (2) single soy wax melts (Grandpa's Chair and Sunday Morning Traditions).
Roling Ford basket includes StormTech cooler, handled 32oz tumbler, 6 can koozies, kitchen shears, pizza cutter, coffee mug, coffee, and post-its.
J.Marie's Customized Culinary Experience includes a customized culinary experience for up to six people on a date of your choosing (view picture for culinary options). Located in Steamboat Rock and valued at 270.00.
23"x23"
28"W x 17" L
TWO Iowa / UMass football tickets to the game on 9/13, 6:30PM, Section 102, row 35, seats 27-28. The electronic tickets will be delivered mid August.
Northeast Iowa Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts at Jackson Heights AND New Hampton Country Club, Toppling Goliath 4 VIP Passes (refer to picture), and two standard rooms, one night stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Decorah
Solon Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts to Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon AND 4 9-hole rounds of golf and two carts to Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon, $100 gift card to Big Grove Brewery in Solon, 2 standard rooms for one night at The Kirkwood Hotel In Cedar Rapids
Cedar Valley Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts to Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls AND Fox Ridge in Dike, $100 gift to Cedar Falls Main Street, ONE standard room for one night at Hilton Garden Inn, and $100 cash.
Waverly Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts at Prairie Links in Waverly AND at Legends Trail in Parkersburg, $100 Waverly Bucks gift certificate, and two standard rooms, one night stay at Cobblestone in Waverly.
$30 gift card and bag of coffee from Joyful Java in Dike, $50 gift card to Slice in Dike, $40 gift card to Parkersburg Hardware, $75 gift card to Legends in Parkersburg for golf and/or food, coffee mug, 2 16oz aluminum cups, pack of golf themed napkins, and Iowa Soap (rosemary lemon).
Includes the digitization of (2) VHS or any outdated media of your choice.
ASB clear handled tote, ASB hat, ASB koozie, ASB branded 24oz Owala water bottle, tabletop solo stove
Wright Farm, located in Reinbeck, IA, makes freezer meals varying in serving size from locally grown food.
1 Suite for 16 people at a 25-26 UNI Womens Basketball Game AND 4 UNI Wrestling hats
1 Suite for 16 people at a 25-26 UNI Volleyball Game, Meet the team after the game, and UNI volleyball autographed by Bobbi Petersen in adisplay case. The team can sign it as well if you bring it to the Meet The Team experience.
Nike basketball in display case autographed by Ben Jacobsen, UNI Mens Basketball Coach
28" Blackstone Griddle and Polashek's Locker Bundle (refer to picture)
Includes: Camp Chef Ranger III 3-burner outdoor stove (3 lightweight cast aluminum burners, matchless ignition, 51,000 BTU's), 3 burner stove carry case, RTIC insulated tote bag, and Polashek's Locker Bundle (refer to picture)
49"W x 28"T
Bogg Bag, Ziya active belt bag, 64 oz all in motion water bottle, yoga mat, 5 Yoga classes to Cota Studio, $10 gift card to Cedar Falls Nutrition, $10 gift card to Big Acai
Autographed and custom framed
Autographed and custom framed
Custom wine/wine glass holder, two Riesling glasses, one bottle Slices Cabernet Sauvignon, one bottle Elouan Chardonnay
Made by Masterbrand Cabinets on behalf of Dawson Dietz. Constructed using maple and walnut wood. The cabinet can be wall mounted or placed on the floor. Valued at $1500.
