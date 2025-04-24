eventClosed

11th Annual Do Better Be Better Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

185 Fairway Dr, Dike, IA 50624, USA

Iowa vs ISU Sign item
Iowa vs ISU Sign item
Iowa vs ISU Sign
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dimensions: 15"W x 8.5"T x 1.5" D

ISU Sign item
ISU Sign item
ISU Sign
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dimensions: 15"W x 15"T x 1.75" D

Iowa Sign item
Iowa Sign item
Iowa Sign
$55

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dimensions: 15"W x 15"T x 1.75" D

Simply Candle Co. Gift Basket item
Simply Candle Co. Gift Basket
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Simply Candle Co. Basket includes (1) Beachin' room spray, (1) Apple Orchard soy wax candle, (1) black sea soy wax candle, (5) 6-pack soy wax melts (Lazy Days, Sweet Pea and Vanilla, Apple Cider Coconut, Flamingo Fever, and Georgia Peach), and (2) single soy wax melts (Grandpa's Chair and Sunday Morning Traditions).

Roling Ford Cooler Basket item
Roling Ford Cooler Basket
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Roling Ford basket includes StormTech cooler, handled 32oz tumbler, 6 can koozies, kitchen shears, pizza cutter, coffee mug, coffee, and post-its.

J. Marie's Customized Culinary Experiences item
J. Marie's Customized Culinary Experiences
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

J.Marie's Customized Culinary Experience includes a customized culinary experience for up to six people on a date of your choosing (view picture for culinary options). Located in Steamboat Rock and valued at 270.00.

ISU Sign item
ISU Sign
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

23"x23"

Kansas City Chiefs United States Sign item
Kansas City Chiefs United States Sign
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

28"W x 17" L

TWO Iowa vs UMass Football Tickets AND 4 Iowa Wrestling Hats item
TWO Iowa vs UMass Football Tickets AND 4 Iowa Wrestling Hats item
TWO Iowa vs UMass Football Tickets AND 4 Iowa Wrestling Hats
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

TWO Iowa / UMass football tickets to the game on 9/13, 6:30PM, Section 102, row 35, seats 27-28. The electronic tickets will be delivered mid August.

Northeast Iowa Golf Package item
Northeast Iowa Golf Package
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Northeast Iowa Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts at Jackson Heights AND New Hampton Country Club, Toppling Goliath 4 VIP Passes (refer to picture), and two standard rooms, one night stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Decorah

Solon Golf Package item
Solon Golf Package
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Solon Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts to Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon AND 4 9-hole rounds of golf and two carts to Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon, $100 gift card to Big Grove Brewery in Solon, 2 standard rooms for one night at The Kirkwood Hotel In Cedar Rapids

Cedar Valley Golf Package item
Cedar Valley Golf Package
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Cedar Valley Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts to Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls AND Fox Ridge in Dike, $100 gift to Cedar Falls Main Street, ONE standard room for one night at Hilton Garden Inn, and $100 cash.

Waverly Golf Package item
Waverly Golf Package
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Waverly Golf Package: 4 rounds of golf and two carts at Prairie Links in Waverly AND at Legends Trail in Parkersburg, $100 Waverly Bucks gift certificate, and two standard rooms, one night stay at Cobblestone in Waverly.

Can't Beat Small Town Living item
Can't Beat Small Town Living
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$30 gift card and bag of coffee from Joyful Java in Dike, $50 gift card to Slice in Dike, $40 gift card to Parkersburg Hardware, $75 gift card to Legends in Parkersburg for golf and/or food, coffee mug, 2 16oz aluminum cups, pack of golf themed napkins, and Iowa Soap (rosemary lemon).

Do Better. Be Better. 16oz. Frosted Pilsner Glasses item
Do Better. Be Better. 16oz. Frosted Pilsner Glasses
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Forever Digitized item
Forever Digitized
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes the digitization of (2) VHS or any outdated media of your choice.

ASB Branded Country Living item
ASB Branded Country Living
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

ASB clear handled tote, ASB hat, ASB koozie, ASB branded 24oz Owala water bottle, tabletop solo stove

Wright Farm $100 Gift Card item
Wright Farm $100 Gift Card
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wright Farm, located in Reinbeck, IA, makes freezer meals varying in serving size from locally grown food.

UNI Womens Basketball Suite item
UNI Womens Basketball Suite item
UNI Womens Basketball Suite
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1 Suite for 16 people at a 25-26 UNI Womens Basketball Game AND 4 UNI Wrestling hats

UNI Volleyball Package item
UNI Volleyball Package item
UNI Volleyball Package item
UNI Volleyball Package
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1 Suite for 16 people at a 25-26 UNI Volleyball Game, Meet the team after the game, and UNI volleyball autographed by Bobbi Petersen in adisplay case. The team can sign it as well if you bring it to the Meet The Team experience.

Autographed Ben Jacobsen Basketball item
Autographed Ben Jacobsen Basketball
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Nike basketball in display case autographed by Ben Jacobsen, UNI Mens Basketball Coach

Blackstone and Polashek's Locker Bundle item
Blackstone and Polashek's Locker Bundle
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

28" Blackstone Griddle and Polashek's Locker Bundle (refer to picture)

Camp Chef and Polashek's Locker Bundle item
Camp Chef and Polashek's Locker Bundle item
Camp Chef and Polashek's Locker Bundle
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Includes: Camp Chef Ranger III 3-burner outdoor stove (3 lightweight cast aluminum burners, matchless ignition, 51,000 BTU's), 3 burner stove carry case, RTIC insulated tote bag, and Polashek's Locker Bundle (refer to picture)

American Flag Sign item
American Flag Sign
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

49"W x 28"T

Yoga Bundle item
Yoga Bundle
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bogg Bag, Ziya active belt bag, 64 oz all in motion water bottle, yoga mat, 5 Yoga classes to Cota Studio, $10 gift card to Cedar Falls Nutrition, $10 gift card to Big Acai

Jack Campbell Jersey item
Jack Campbell Jersey item
Jack Campbell Jersey
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Autographed and custom framed

Tory Taylor Jersey item
Tory Taylor Jersey item
Tory Taylor Jersey
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Autographed and custom framed

Custom Side Table item
Custom Side Table
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Landscaping Gnomes item
Landscaping Gnomes
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vino! item
Vino! item
Vino!
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Custom wine/wine glass holder, two Riesling glasses, one bottle Slices Cabernet Sauvignon, one bottle Elouan Chardonnay

Fox Ridge Simulator Party item
Fox Ridge Simulator Party
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Fishing Storage Cabinet item
Fishing Storage Cabinet
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Made by Masterbrand Cabinets on behalf of Dawson Dietz. Constructed using maple and walnut wood. The cabinet can be wall mounted or placed on the floor. Valued at $1500.

ISU lawn ornament item
ISU lawn ornament
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing