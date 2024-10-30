Do Good Jubilee - Silent Auction 2024

Indulge in an extraordinary bourbon experience with this rare 15-Year Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve. Known for its exceptional richness, deep caramel, and bold spice, this 750ml bottle is a collector’s dream and a bourbon lover's must-have.
Aged to perfection and carefully crafted, it’s a true testament to the art of Kentucky whiskey.
Blanton's Bourbon
$200
Starting bid
Elevate your bourbon collection with this iconic Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon. Known for its smooth, full-bodied flavor profile with notes of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice, this 750ml bottle represents the pinnacle of single-barrel craftsmanship. This item comes with a knit bag, and an original box.
Distinctive and highly sought-after, Blanton's is a treasure for both seasoned connoisseurs and new enthusiasts alike.
Colonel EH Taylor
$250
Starting bid
Celebrate bourbon heritage with this exceptional Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch, Bottled in Bond. Crafted with meticulous care and aged to perfection, this 750ml bottle offers a rich, complex flavor with notes of butterscotch, caramel, and a touch of spice. This item comes in the original tube.
As a tribute to one of bourbon's founding fathers, this bottle is a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
MACALLEN 18 Year
$1,000
Starting bid
Experience an extraordinary piece of whisky history with this Macallan 18-Year Single Highland Malt, distilled in 1985. This very rare 750ml bottle embodies the depth and complexity of Macallan’s timeless craftsmanship, with rich notes of dried fruit, spice, and a hint of smoky oak. Has reached $7,000 at private auctions.
From the private collection of Monsignor James A. Carter
The Glenlivet, 18 Year (1)
$50
Starting bid
Savor the elegance of Glenlivet with this 18-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Aged to perfection, this 750ml bottle offers a sophisticated profile with notes of ripe fruit, toffee, and a hint of oak, embodying the classic smoothness that defines Glenlivet.
From the private collection of Monsignor James A. Carter
The Balvenie 12 Year
$150
Starting bid
Discover the unique depth of The Balvenie DoubleWood 12-Year, a single malt Scotch matured in two distinct casks. This 750ml bottle showcases layers of honeyed sweetness, vanilla, and delicate spice, with a smooth, warming finish.
Renowned for its craftsmanship, The Balvenie is a favorite among whisky lovers, offering an exceptional tasting experience. This item comes in the original tube.
From the private collection of Monsignor James A. Carter
MACALLEN 12 Year
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy the balanced richness of Macallan’s 12-Year Double Cask Single Malt. This 750ml bottle combines the smoothness of American oak with the warmth of European sherry-seasoned casks, creating notes of honey, citrus, and delicate spice. A staple for any Scotch enthusiast, this Macallan offers a refined taste and a memorable finish. This item comes in an original box.
From the private collection of Monsignor James A. Carter
WL Weller
$100
Starting bid
Experience the smooth, full-bodied character of W.L. Weller Antique 107, a highly sought-after wheated bourbon. This 750ml bottle boasts a rich profile with warm notes of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice, finishing with a satisfying depth.
Renowned for its quality, this bourbon is a gem for any collection.
Glenfiddich 18 Year
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in the timeless elegance of Glenfiddich 18-Year Single Malt, crafted in the Valley of the Deer. This 750ml bottle delivers rich layers of baked apple, oak, and warm spice, embodying Glenfiddich's dedication to quality and tradition. This item comes in the original tube.
A perfect addition for any Scotch lover’s collection, this exceptional whisky offers a refined and memorable experience.
Dalmore 15 Year
$100
Starting bid
Savor the richness of Dalmore’s 15-Year Highland Single Malt, a masterfully aged Scotch with a distinctive flavor profile. This 750ml bottle showcases notes of dark chocolate, orange zest, and rich spices, with a smooth, elegant finish. This item comes in the original box..
Known for its depth and complexity, this Dalmore is a must-have for collectors and Scotch enthusiasts alike.
The Glenlivet 18 Year (2)
$50
Starting bid
Savor the elegance of Glenlivet with this 18-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Aged to perfection, this 750ml bottle offers a sophisticated profile with notes of ripe fruit, toffee, and a hint of oak, embodying the classic smoothness that defines Glenlivet.
From the private collection of Monsignor James A. Carter
Jameson Limited Reserve 18 Year
$100
Starting bid
Discover the exceptional smoothness of Jameson’s 18-Year Limited Reserve, a rare Irish whiskey aged to perfection. This 750ml bottle features a harmonious blend of oak, spice, and vanilla, with a warm, lingering finish that reflects Jameson’s signature craftsmanship.
Ideal for any whiskey aficionado, this limited reserve offers a refined taste experience.
Hedonism - Compas Box Limited Release
$300
Starting bid
Indulge in the luxurious elegance of Compass Box Hedonism, a limited reserve Scotch whisky blend crafted exclusively from rare, aged grain whiskies. This 750ml bottle delivers a smooth, creamy profile with notes of vanilla, toffee, and delicate spice.
The first whiskey created by Compass Box - rare and appeals to both the ardent whisky enthusiast and newcomers alike.
The Glenlivet 18 Year (3)
$50
Starting bid
Savor the elegance of Glenlivet with this 18-Year Single Malt Scotch Whisky, in its original box. Aged to perfection, this 750ml bottle offers a sophisticated profile with notes of ripe fruit, toffee, and a hint of oak, embodying the classic smoothness that defines Glenlivet.
From the private collection of Monsignor James A. Carter
Family Fun Sports Package
$100
Starting bid
For the ultimate sports family, enjoy 4 tickets to any regular season Stingrays hockey game, 4 tickets to a Battery Soccer game, a $50 gift card to play at TopGolf, and a $30 gift card to The Pickle Bar.
A Night at the Symphony
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to the Charleston Symphony paired with a $200 gift card to the esteemed Le Farfalle restaurant. Certificate lists available shows.
Brunch & Candle Making Class
$80
Starting bid
Enjoy brunch at Millers All Day ($50 gift card) before crafting your very own, hand-poured candles at Candlefish. This unique silent auction package promises an unforgettable experience for you and a friend.
SEWE Gift Package & Art
$160
Starting bid
Enjoy four tickets for the entire SEWE weekend (3-day), the Southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event. Paired with a hand-cut flounder wall display made with recycled airplane parts.
Lowcountry Oyster Festival
$200
Starting bid
Attend the Lowcountry Oyster Festival at Boone Hall. VIP tickets include catered unlimited oysters, food, beverages, seating, and parking! Paired with a stunning sweetgrass basket woven by a staff member at ECCO.
Downtown Tour & Culinary Delights
$100
Starting bid
You and three others can immerse yourselves in our city through a guided history or ghost & graveyard walking tour, followed by a meal at Millers All Day ($50 gift card) on King Street!
Savor the Flavors
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with a $100 gift card to Burtons Grill & Bar. This package also includes a bottle of wine, elegant wine glasses, and a stylish wine bucket to elevate your dining experience at home. Plus, add a touch of local charm to your space with a unique piece of art from local artist Jim Gund.
Spiegeltent: Cabaret Royale
$150
Starting bid
A night fit for royalty! Get ready to be shaken and stirred by the world’s best in circus and cabaret, straight from London’s West End with new guests from around the globe. This unmissable theatrical event is back in Charleston for another festive season and you can have (4) tickets!
Date: Friday, December 13 - 8:30 PM
Charleston Open Tennis, Michelob Ultra Experience
$500
Starting bid
Score an unforgettable experience at the Charleston Open with (4) VIP tickets to Credit One Stadium! Enjoy prime seating for the biggest women’s tennis tournament in the Southeast. This exclusive package includes VIP access, food and beverages, and the best seats in the house!
Date: Saturday, April 5 - Semifinals Day
Value: Priceless, this tickets are not available to public
