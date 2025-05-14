ES
Delphi Main Street, Inc.
Do It In Delphi Dash 5K Walk/Run - 2025
101 W Main St
Delphi, IN 46923, USA
5K Walk/Run
$30
5K Walk/Run Race Entry Fee
Timed bib number for accurate time read
Event T-shirt Included (if registered before 10/6)
Swag bag with gifts from our sponsors
5K Walk/Run Race Entry Fee
Timed bib number for accurate time read
Event T-shirt Included (if registered before 10/6)
Swag bag with gifts from our sponsors
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dinky Dash - Kid's race
free
Dinky Dash Kid's Race is FREE for kids 10 and under
Medal and swag bag
Dinky Dash Kid's Race is FREE for kids 10 and under
Medal and swag bag
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout