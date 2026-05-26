Do Justice Clergy Retreat

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About this event
Private motel-style room with a queen bed and bathroom.
*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.
***To pay by mailed check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.
Shared motel-style room with two twin-size beds and a private bathroom.
*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.
***To pay by check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.
If $200 is a strain on your budget, allow your clergy siblings to bless you with space at this retreat.
*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.
***To pay by mailed check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.
We are committed to pursuing justice, which includes acknowledging the wide range of financial circumstances among clergy across our conference. Any additional donation you can offer helps promote equity across our diverse ministry settings.
*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.
***To pay by mailed check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.
Handicap-accessible rooms have a mix of queen and twin XL beds. Please let us know if you need a larger bed.
*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.
***To pay by check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!