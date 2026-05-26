Northaven United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Northaven United Methodist Church

About this event

Do Justice Clergy Retreat

5602 TX-317

Belton, TX 76513, USA

Private Room - Full Price
$250

Private motel-style room with a queen bed and bathroom.


*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.


***To pay by mailed check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.

Double Occupancy - Full Price
$200

Shared motel-style room with two twin-size beds and a private bathroom.


*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.


***To pay by check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.

Double Occupancy - Pay what you can, as little as $0
Pay what you can

If $200 is a strain on your budget, allow your clergy siblings to bless you with space at this retreat.


*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.


***To pay by mailed check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.

Help a clergy friend attend
Pay what you can

We are committed to pursuing justice, which includes acknowledging the wide range of financial circumstances among clergy across our conference. Any additional donation you can offer helps promote equity across our diverse ministry settings.


*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.


***To pay by mailed check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.

Accessible Room
$200

Handicap-accessible rooms have a mix of queen and twin XL beds. Please let us know if you need a larger bed.


*** At checkout, you will be asked if you would like to donate to cover the transaction fees. You may select one of the percentages or write in any amount, including $0.


***To pay by check, use the discount code "paybycheck" at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!