DO NOT USE - FAME Silent Auction @ Lights, Camera, FAME! (copy)

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About this event
The Jessie, 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
Starting bid
😬Win the smile you’ve always wanted!!!
🦷 Bold Bite Orthodontics is donating a complete braces treatment for kids or adults, with no age limit. 🤩
Whether it’s for your child, yourself, or someone you love, this is your chance to bid on a smile you’ll love. 😃
(Valued at Up to $6,500)
Starting bid
Bid on paradise! 🌴✨ Embark on your dream getaway with our Costa Rica vacation package and let the adventures begin! 5 nights for 2 guests at your choice of participating Marriott Resorts with daily breakfast (Airfare not included).
Thank you to Winspire for partnering up with us on this one of a kind escape!
(Valued at $3,640)
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing seaside retreat at the beautifully renovated Dune House Hotel & Spa (formerly One Ocean), where coastal elegance meets laid-back luxury. This package includes a one-night stay in an Oasis King Room - complete with taxes, resort amenities, and valet parking - plus breakfast for two at Coastal Farmer to start your morning right.
Just a short stroll away, explore the charming shops and coastal vibes of nearby Neptune Beach. This package also includes a gift card to Palmetto and Bookmark - perfect for a little shopping and browsing along the way.
To bring the beachy inspiration home, enjoy an original framed print by local artist Troy James, and beach décor from Shorelines Gift Shop.
✨ A perfect blend of relaxation, local flavor, and coastal creativity - your ideal staycation awaits!
(Valued at $770)
Starting bid
✨Embark on a Historic Retreat in Charming Charleston🌸
Step into a world where every moment feels like a gentle embrace from the past, inviting you to unwind, explore, and rejuvenate in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina! 🏛️✨
**This Experience for 2 Includes:**
- 🕰️ **2-hour Guided Charleston History Walking Tour**
- 🐴 **Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride** through the Historic District
- 🏨 **3-Night Stay** in a deluxe room at the iconic Charleston Place Hotel
- 🍳 **Daily Breakfast** for two
- 🛎️ **Winspire Booking & Concierge Service** — seamless support from planning to departure
(Valued at $2,699)
Starting bid
Feeling achy? 😣 We've got just the remedy for you! 🌟
East Coast Elite Care is excited to offer **$1,000** worth of chiropractic services**! 👐✨ Experience the benefits of:
- Shockwave Therapy⚡
- EMTT (Electromagnetic Transduction Therapy)🌀
- Class IV Laser Treatments🔦
- Decompression Therapy🛌
- And much more, tailored to your unique needs! 🎯
Don’t miss this chance to feel your best—bid now for a healthier tomorrow! 💪💖
(Valued at $1,000)
Starting bid
🏖️ Escape to the coast and soak up the laid-back luxury of a two-night weekday stay at Margaritaville Jacksonville Beach Hotel—where panoramic ocean views and salty breezes set the tone for total relaxation.
This thoughtfully curated package has everything you need for the ultimate beachside escape. Pack up your stylish Bogg Bag—complete with essentials—and head out for a day of fun in the sun. Lounge in comfort with a cozy beach blanket and four Turkish beach towels, keep the good times rolling with a Tidal Ball game, and easily brush away the sand when the day is done. And for a sweet treat, enjoy a $40 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery.
Whether you're planning a relaxing retreat or a fun-filled getaway, this package brings together the best of beachside living—just bring your flip flops!
(Valued at $790)
Starting bid
Does your kid love to play with Legos? 🤖 Geek out on a week of Shiva Robotics Summer camp. This hands-on learning opportunity will turn playtime into innovative coding and building robots.
(Valued at $675)
Starting bid
Host your child’s next party at the Beaches Museum, where kids and their friends can step back in time and celebrate surrounded by historic rail cars, artifacts, and even a beautifully restored 1911 steam locomotive 🚆✨. It’s a one-of-a-kind setting that’s sure to spark imagination and excitement for every little conductor in the group! 🎊
After the party fun, the birthday star can keep the celebration going with a Sweet Treats basket 🍭🍫 filled with delicious goodies—caramel popcorn, cookies & cream chocolate, chocolate-dipped graham crackers, and whimsical unicorn horn lollipops 🦄—plus a $20 gift card to Sweet Pete’s Candy for even more sugary fun 🍬🎁.
This charming package is the perfect ticket to a birthday celebration they’ll never forget! 🎟️🚂🎉
(Valued at $340)
Starting bid
Ice hockey fans! Get ready for the Ultimate Iceman Fan Experience with six (6) Center Ice Tickets for the upcoming Iceman home game! Watch your favorite players in an action packed night of fun for the whole family! Talk about a cool deal!
(Valued at $500)
Starting bid
⛳️ Tee Time, Elevated!
Ready to take your golf game to the next level? This incredible package is perfect for players of all skill levels—whether you're fine-tuning your swing or just enjoying a day on the course.
Start with a 1-hour private lesson from PGA Certified Professional Phil Argianas at Queens Harbour, where you’ll get expert coaching tailored just for you. Then, gather your foursome for a round of golf for four at Windsor Parke Golf Club (cart included; valid Mon–Thurs anytime or Fri–Sun after 2pm).
This package also includes exclusive golf memorabilia and premium extras:
Whether you're hitting the greens or relaxing afterward, this package delivers the ultimate golf experience from tee to clubhouse.
(Valued at $970)
Starting bid
Experience something truly unforgettable with an intimate, up-close animal encounter at the Capybara Café or Fluffy Cow Cafe in St. Augustine. This $100 gift card is your entry into a truly unique experience unlike anything else in the area.
This is not your typical “café” visit—guests join a small group of just 6–10 people for a magical, hands-on interaction with capybaras and a rotating cast of incredible animals like otters, lemurs, or even a wallaby. These animals don’t just sit behind glass—they climb, cuddle, and engage directly with guests, creating a one-of-a-kind, conservation-focused experience you simply won’t find at a zoo.
Continue the adventure with a Total Experience Family Four Pack to the Jacksonville Zoo, where you can feed giraffes and stingrays, ride the train and carousel, and explore one of the top zoos in the country.
At home, enjoy a curated selection of local favorites, including Pura Bean coffee, Gallberry honey, Makenu chocolate, hot cocoa, and Topsy Toffee.
The package also features a beautiful collection of handmade items created by RM 407 families—such as a crocheted market bag, mini plush animals, beeswax wraps, reusable lunch accessories, and more—offering thoughtful, eco-friendly touches you won’t find anywhere else. A perfect blend of extraordinary animal encounters, local flavor, and handcrafted charm.
(Valued at $500)
Starting bid
🧘♀️ Mind & Body Wellness Reset
Breathe deeply and restore your energy with a three-month pass to Bella Vida Yoga & Massage in Jacksonville Beach.
🛋️ Cozy Comforts for Everyday Relaxation
Unwind at home with an ultra-soft throw blanket and soothing washcloth—perfect for slow mornings, peaceful evenings, and everything in between.
📓 Mindful Moments & Reflection
Stay grounded and inspired with a mini journal, spiral notebook, and prayer box—ideal for gratitude, intention-setting, and personal reflection.
👗 Effortless Style & Feel-Good Accessories
Express your vibe with a “Live Happy” tee, peace sign hat, white boho bandeau, beaded necklace, bracelet choker, scrunchie, and more—fun pieces that bring personality to every day.
☕ Simple Joys & Daily Essentials
Sip your favorite beverage in a “Strong as a Mother” mug while staying organized with a headphone pouch, wooden utensil set, screen cleaners, and other practical on-the-go essentials.
✨ From inner peace to outer comfort, this bundle is designed to help you reset, recharge, and radiate positivity in every part of your life.
Perfect for: anyone seeking balance, relaxation, self-care, and a fresh start
(Valued at $600)
Starting bid
🏀 Four (4) center-court tickets to see the Jacksonville Waves, a brand-new professional women’s basketball team and inaugural franchise in the UpShot League. The team is set to debut this May at Five Star Arena.
Named in honor of the WWII WAVES, the Waves are part of a new league focused on empowering women in sports and elevating the local athletic scene.
(Valued at $200)
Starting bid
Does your child have an ear for music?
Now's your chance to try out a new instrument with two free lessons right in the comfort of your own home, thanks to Shining Star Music Academy.
Then watch other star performers take the stage with a variety of shows from the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus including:
🎶 Two General Admission Tickets To the 2026 Cool Side of Yuletide concert on December 19, 2026.
🎶 Two General Admission Tickets to River City Dancing with the Stars on April 25, 2026.
🎶 One free admission to Chorus Discovery Day on May 16, 2026.
🎶 One month free of First Steps in Music class
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
Create a memorable evening whether you’re dining at home or stepping out for a special night. This versatile package combines heartfelt, one-of-a-kind touches with elevated essentials for the perfect experience.
At the center of it all is a beautiful personalized bowl and trivet, hand-decorated by Ms. Stacy’s Upper Elementary class—a truly meaningful piece that brings warmth and character to your table. Pair your home-cooked meal with a lovely bottle of Brunello red wine, served in vintage French wine glasses, while enjoying the ease of well-chosen kitchen tools and décor that make hosting a breeze. Add in a Chef Kenny Gilbert Basket with spices, sauces, and an autographed cookbook!
Prefer a night out? You’ll also receive a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, making it easy to enjoy a delicious dinner and exceptional wine without lifting a finger.
From cooking and gathering at home to indulging in a night out, this package offers the best of both worlds—thoughtful, functional, and full of charm.
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
Discover creativity, culture, art and natural beauty with this inspiring family-friendly experience in the heart of Jacksonville!
This package includes
✨ From timeless masterpieces to modern creativity, this package is your ticket to a day of inspiration and discovery!
(Valued at $650)
Starting bid
Step into your next chapter with confidence, clarity, and style! This thoughtfully curated package is designed to help you look amazing, feel empowered, and embrace meaningful change—inside and out.
🌿 Personal Growth & Inspiration
Gain clarity and direction with two 45-minute coaching sessions with Suely Piraino Argianas, a professional life coach who will motivate and guide you toward your goals and a more fulfilling future.
💄 Radiance & Skincare Renewal
Reveal your natural glow with a selection of NEOVA SmartSkincare’s top products, paired with a 30-minute express facial at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates of Jacksonville—perfect for refreshing and revitalizing your skin.
👗 Style Makeover Experience
Elevate your wardrobe with a $75 Apropos gift card, ideal for a personalized fashion refresh that reflects your best self.
✨ From inner confidence to outer glow, this package is your all-in-one opportunity to transform, refresh, and shine.
Perfect for: anyone ready for a fresh start, a confidence boost, or a well-deserved self-care upgrade
(Valued at $630)
Starting bid
Step into a world of magic, laughter, and unforgettable birthday fun! 🎉✨
Make your child’s special day truly enchanting with this all-in-one celebration package designed to spark imagination and joy from start to finish.
The birthday star and their friends will be delighted by a one-hour party experience featuring a live character performer, complete with a charming vocal performance and two interactive activities of your choice—bringing stories to life right before their eyes!
But the fun doesn’t stop there…
🎨 Professional Face Painting – Watch kids transform into their favorite characters, animals, or magical creatures
🍫 Sweet Treats from Peterbrooke Chocolate – Indulge in delicious confections that add a touch of sweetness to the celebration
🎁 Little Emotis Gift Basket – A curated bundle of playful surprises and goodies to keep the smiles going long after the party ends
Perfect for creating magical moments, this package combines entertainment, creativity, and treats into one unforgettable birthday experience.
✨ A celebration filled with imagination, laughter, and a little bit of magic—because every birthday deserves to feel extraordinary! ✨
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
This package includes:
Perfect for: anyone needing a reset, self-care lovers, or a thoughtful gift experience.
✨ Bid high and invest in your well-being! ✨
(Valued at $800)
Starting bid
Give your yard the refresh it deserves with $300 of professional service from Jax Mow Pro—perfect for a clean, polished outdoor space. 🌳💚
Then keep the momentum going with everything you need to start growing! This basket includes a garden tool set, grow bags, pruning shears, herb seeds, and even a mushroom grow kit—perfect for planting, pruning, and enjoying the fruits (and veggies!) of your labor. 🌼🍄
From fresh-cut lawns to homegrown goodness, this package brings your garden dreams to life! 🌞🌸
(Value $375)
Starting bid
(Valued at $500)
Starting bid
Turn up the volume and unleash your inner K-pop hero with this K-Pop Demon Hunters–inspired basket—a high-energy mix of fandom fun, sweet treats, and stylish flair!
Channel your favorite demon-slaying idols with the adorable Derpy Tiger Crossbody Bag, perfect for carrying your essentials in true fan style, and the Saja Boys Tote Bag for all your on-the-go adventures. Set the vibe with the K-Pop Demon Hunters vinyl soundtrack, bringing all the electrifying beats straight to your turntable.
Indulge in a curated mix of Korean goodies—from spicy ramen and a snack box to marshmallow treats—plus fun extras like stickers, a coloring book, and a picture frame to show off your fandom pride. Pamper yourself with K-beauty must-haves including sheet masks and pimple patches for that idol-worthy glow.
And when you’re ready to step out, enjoy delicious bites with a $50 gift card to Lotte and $50 gift card to Bimbimbox.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love a bold, fun night in, this basket is your backstage pass to a K-pop adventure like no other! 🎤✨
(Valued at $250)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the best of Jacksonville’s dining scene with this deliciously curated collection of local favorites! From fresh seafood and waterfront views to cozy brunch spots and indulgent sweets, this package has something for every craving.
Enjoy a $50 gift card valid at Dockside Seafood Restaurant, Marker 32, or any of the Fish Camp restaurants, where coastal flavors and beautiful views set the scene. Savor a fresh and flavorful meal with a $50 gift card to Kairos Mediterranean, or gather for a delightful brunch using a $50 gift card to Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar.
Indulge your sweet tooth with a $20 gift card to Whit’s Frozen Custard, and enjoy a charming café experience with a $50 gift card to Le Petit Paris Cafe Southside.
Perfect for date nights, family outings, or a foodie adventure—this basket is your ticket to savoring some of Jacksonville’s most beloved spots!
(Valued at $220)
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable moment with 4 VIP Premier Seats to celebrate and cheer on your Axson graduate in style. Skip the stress and take in every proud, memorable moment from some of the best seats in the house! Valid for this year's 5th grade graduation.
Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable moment with 4 VIP Premier Seats to celebrate and cheer on your Axson graduate in style. Skip the stress and take in every proud, memorable moment from some of the best seats in the house! Valid for this year's 5th grade graduation.
Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Say goodbye to the daily car line crawl. With this exclusive pass, you’ll head straight to the front for priority pickup. Less waiting, less stress and a smoother end to every school day, plus your bid helps support our students!
(Valid for the 2026-2027 school year)
Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Park like a VIP, every day
Say goodbye to searching for parking and hello to your own reserved space right at the front. This highly sought-after perk is a daily luxury you didn’t know you needed, until now. One spot. One winner. Let the bidding begin.
(Valid for the 2026-2027 school year)
Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Get ready to eat, play, and explore your way through Jacksonville! This experience bundle is loaded with local flavor—from sweet treats and top-rated dining spots to can’t-miss events like a Jumbo Shrimp game (dugout seats for Princess Day), Topgolf, bowling, and more. Whether it’s date nights, family fun, or girls’ day out, this package delivers nonstop Duval favorites!
“Sweet Treats”
• The Donut Shoppe GC
• The Mixed Fillings Pie Shop GC
• Whit’s Frozen Custard GC
“Local Eats”
• Southern Grounds GC
• Taco Lu GC
• Marker 32 GC
• Chick-fil-A GC
• Jax Beach Brunch Haus GC
“Duval Only Things to Do”
• 4 Tickets to the Sunday, June 14th Jumbo Shrimp Baseball Game (Dugout seats – Princess Day Promotion)
• 3 Topgolf Promotion Vouchers
• Fig and Willow Boutique GC
• Jax Beach Bowl GC + Arcade GC
(Valued at $546.56)
Starting bid
Plan a memorable evening in the heart of San Marco with this thoughtfully curated Date Night package!
Start the night by getting creative together at Painting with a Twist (San Marco), where you’ll enjoy a fun, hands-on painting experience—no artistic skills required.
Afterward, treat yourselves to an unforgettable dinner at Taverna with a $100 gift card, perfect for savoring delicious Italian cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Top off the evening with a cozy nightcap at home, complete with a bottle of wine and stylish wine glasses to toast a night well spent.
Whether you're celebrating something special or just enjoying a night out, this package is the perfect blend of creativity, connection, and indulgence. 🍷✨
(Valued at $225)
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of nights out and in! This bundle includes gift cards to Olive Garden, Chili’s, Texas Roadhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cheddar’s and Outback Steakhouse. Perfect for dining around town!
Then kick back with a movie night featuring a theater gift card, popcorn, popcorn seasonings, and a variety of classic candies.
Plus, a premium bottle of E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon ($100 value) to top it all off.
Great food, fun nights, and a top-shelf treat!
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
Catch the coastal spirit with this fun-in-the-sun basket that’s made for beach days and breezy adventures!
Gear up with your $30 Sunrise Surf Shop gift card - perfect for picking out something stylish or surf-ready - then treat yourself to bold flavors at Tacolu and keep the good vibes going with your favorite Starbucks sips. ☕🌮🏄♀️
Roll out your Nomadix beach towel, grab your Owala water bottle, and head straight for the shore. With a handy spray fan to keep you cool, you’ll be perfectly prepped for a sun-soaked day by the ocean. 🏖️💦
Whether you’re riding the waves or just soaking in the sunshine, this basket is your ticket to laid-back coastal bliss!
(Valued at $220)
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist and gather your favorite people for a night of creativity, laughter, and a little bit of magic! This one-of-a-kind experience from L2D2 Design Studio brings the art party straight to you—no stress, no mess, just pure creative fun. 🖌️🎉
Enjoy a private, fully customizable art event for up to 12 participants, where you’ll choose your theme or project and let your imagination run wild. L2D2 provides everything you need—paints, brushes, canvases, and aprons—plus light refreshments to keep the inspiration flowing. They’ll even bring tables and seating upon request, making it effortless to host the ultimate art night in your own space. Want to invite more friends? Additional guests can join at a discounted rate!
To keep the creativity going long after the party ends, this basket also includes a curated collection of artist essentials: a mixed media pad, a custom edition Moleskine journal, and high-quality Pigma Micron and Staedtler fineliner pens—perfect for sketching, doodling, and dreaming up your next masterpiece. ✍️🌈
Please note: Event must be scheduled in advance and is valid for 6 months from the auction date (through October 18th).
Whether it’s a girls’ night, family gathering, or team celebration, this experience is your canvas for unforgettable memories! 🖼️💫
(Valued at $550)
Starting bid
Treat yourself to some of the best dining around with $100 gift cards to North Beach Fish Camp, Marker 32, or ABBQ. Pair your nights out with a bottle of Coppola Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon and Acrobat Pinot Gris, plus a delicious variety of snacks to enjoy at home.
The perfect mix of local flavor, great wine, and laid-back coastal vibes.
(Valued at $255)
Starting bid
The Vibe: Forget the filters—this is the real deal. We’ve curated a powerhouse collection of medical-grade skincare and viral beauty favorites designed to transform your bathroom into a high-end medical spa. Whether you’re a skincare minimalist or a 10-step devotee, this bundle is the ultimate "reset button" for your complexion.
Why You’ll Love It:
The Haul Includes:
Pro Tip: This isn't just a skincare kit; it’s a "you look ten years younger" compliment waiting to happen. Bid high and glow on!
(Valued at $550)
Starting bid
🌮Why wait for Tuesday? Bring the spirit of the cantina home with this massive, over-the-top Mexican-themed feast-in-a-basket. Whether you’re hosting a rowdy family game night or a sophisticated margarita sunset, this collection has every single base covered—from the chips and queso to the "wacky" bedtime stories.
The Full Spread: We’ve included everything but the kitchen sink (though we did include the kitchen towels). You’ve got the shells, the seasoning, the salsa, and the queso to build the perfect taco bar.
Margarita Magic: Shake up a storm with organic classic and strawberry mixes, Tajín for the rim, and a pair of stylish glasses to toast your win.
Fun for the "Little Enchiladas": Keep the kids entertained with the viral Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza game and beloved taco-themed books.
Take a Night Off: Not in the mood to cook? Use your gift cards to head out to Señor Loco or Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant for an authentic meal on the house.
What’s Inside the Stackable Baskets:
The Gift Cards: (2) $25 GCs to Señor Loco + GC to Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant.
The Cantina: 4-pack of Mexican Coca-Cola, 2 Margarita Glasses, Organic Classic & Strawberry Mixes, and a Tortilla Warmer.
The Pantry: Taco Shells, Tortilla Chips, Churro Chips, Mild Salsa (x2), Queso Blanco, Tajín, Cholula, and a trio of seasoning mixes (Guacamole, Taco, and Raco).
The Entertainment: Dragons Love Tacos and Pete the Cat’s Wacky Taco Tuesday books, plus the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game.
The Sweetness: AMOS Peelerz Mango Gummy Candy.
The Decor: Festive "Taco Tuesday" Kitchen Towels.
Pro Tip: This basket is officially "Nacho" average auction item. Bid now before it's guac-one!
(Valued at $220)
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect day by the water wrapped up in one amazing package!
Stay cool and stylish with a chic Kate Spade cooler bag, a 30oz Stanley tumbler, and a premium beach towel. Enjoy the best local favorites with gift cards to Sunrise Surf Shop, Southern Grounds, and Sun Deli—perfect for shopping, coffee, and bites in between beach time. Plus, a $75 GATE gas card gets you there and back with ease.
Pack it, fuel up, and hit the beach in style—this bundle has your whole day covered from start to finish!
(Valued at $280)
Starting bid
Jacksonville Jaguars Ultimate Tailgate Fan Package 🐆🏈
Get ready to turn up the volume and cheer on the Jags in style with this ultimate fan experience! Perfect for game days, tailgates, beach hangs, or backyard watch parties, this Jacksonville Jaguars package has everything you need to celebrate in true Duuuuval fashion.
Kick things off with the powerful Altec Lansing SoundRover 180 Party Speaker, delivering bold, high-quality sound to keep the energy going from kickoff to the final whistle. Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with the stylish and durable Stanley The Easy Carry Outdoor Cooler in Rose Quartz, built for convenience and adventure.
No game day is complete without refreshments—enjoy a crisp 12-pack of Bold City Brewery Duval Light Beer, a local favorite that brings the spirit of Jacksonville to every sip. Show off your Jaguars pride with official fan gear, including a classic Jaguars hat and a pair of fun Jaguars earrings—perfect for completing your game-day look whether you're at the stadium or cheering from home.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss your chance to score this all-in-one fan package—perfect for any Jacksonville Jaguars supporter. Bid high, celebrate loud, and get ready to shout DUUUVAL! 🐆🎉
(Valued at $350)
Starting bid
Dive into summer fun with our exclusive silent auction item: a **$157 gift card** for swim lessons plus stylish sunglasses and premium swimming gear at **Swimming Safari**! Whether you're lounging poolside or making a splash at the beach, this gift card lets you choose from a wide selection of top-quality swimwear and accessories. Don’t miss your chance to gear up for the season while supporting a great cause. Bid now for a chance to enhance your aquatic adventures! 🏊♂️🌞
(Valued at $200)
Starting bid
Taste of Italy Wine & Pasta Basket
Bring the charm of an Italian evening right to your home with this delightful wine and pasta basket. Perfect for a cozy night in or entertaining guests, this collection pairs classic flavors with elegant wines.
Enjoy a trio of Italian favorites, including a bold Chianti Classico, a crisp Pinot Grigio, and a refreshing Prosecco by Tesoro della Regina—perfect for toasting any occasion.
Complementing the wines is everything you need for a delicious pasta night: traditional spaghetti, rich pasta sauce, savory mixed olives, and a selection of crunchy breadsticks and sesame crackers.
Whether you're planning a romantic dinner, hosting friends, or gifting a foodie, this basket offers a simple yet indulgent escape to Italy—no passport required! 🍝🍷
(Valued at $75)
Starting bid
L2D2 Design Kids Art Party for 10
Spark creativity and celebrate in style with this fun-filled, art-inspired party experience for up to 10 kids! Hosted by Stacy Avera’s Class, this interactive event is perfect for birthdays or special celebrations where imagination takes center stage.
Young artists will enjoy a guided painting session along with a hands-on creative craft, giving each guest something special to take home. The party also includes music, games, and goody bags for everyone—making it a memorable and engaging experience from start to finish. As a unique keepsake, the guest of honor will receive a custom coloring sheet, plus a complimentary digital photo to capture the celebration.
Details & Restrictions:
• Party for up to 10 children
• Event must be scheduled in advance
• Must be booked within 6 months of the auction (by October 18th)
Perfect for creative kids who love to paint, play, and celebrate—this is a party they won’t forget! 🎨🎉
(Valued at $350)
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a deliciously relaxing experience. This package features a $50 Blue Bamboo gift card, rich Peterbrooke chocolate, and two bottles of San Sebastian wine—one crisp Pinot Grigio and one bold Cabernet Sauvignon. All presented in a charming wine basket, it’s the perfect pairing of local dining and at-home indulgence.
(Valued at $132)
Starting bid
Treat yourselves to the ultimate refresh and a perfect night out with this all-in-one pampering and date night package!
Start with a little self-care at Fusion Salon, where Megan Figueroa will have you feeling your best with a women’s shampoo, cut, and style, plus a rejuvenating mini facial for that radiant glow. For him, enjoy a fresh men’s cut and style with Ralph Figueroa at The Studio—because everyone deserves to look sharp and feel confident.
Then, take your refreshed looks out on the town! Enjoy a delicious dinner and drinks with a $100 gift card to Landry's, followed by a movie night with a $25 gift card to Cinemark. And to top it all off, indulge in a sweet treat with classic Hershey’s Kisses.
Whether it’s a romantic evening or a well-deserved night of fun, this package has everything you need to look great, feel amazing, and make lasting memories! ✨🍿🍽️
(Valued at $340)
Starting bid
Skip the planning and enjoy a perfect night out—this package has everything covered. Start with a $100 dining experience at Catullo’s Italian Restaurant, then satisfy your sweet tooth with Whit’s Frozen Custard and indulgent Peterbrooke chocolates.
Sip and unwind with a bottle of Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon and Beringer Bros. Bourbon Barrel Aged Chardonnay, perfectly paired for a cozy evening. And the best part? The babysitter is included, so you can truly relax and enjoy a well-deserved night away.
Whether it’s a romantic evening or a much-needed parents’ night out, this package delivers the ultimate stress-free escape.
(Valued at $272)
Starting bid
Get ready to be the hero with this ultimate kid-approved package! Whether it’s bouncing, shopping, or grabbing a quick bite, this bundle is packed with fun and flexibility.
Enjoy 4 passes to Bravoz for high-energy activities and unforgettable fun, then refuel with delicious sandwiches from Mission BBQ. And to top it all off, a $200 Amazon gift card lets you spoil the kids even more—think toys, games, gadgets, or whatever’s on their wish list!
Perfect for birthdays, rewards, or just because—this package guarantees smiles, excitement, and a whole lot of fun.
(Valued at $300)
Starting bid
Bring the spa home with this relaxing, self-care bundle! Includes Natrium Glow Getter and Natrium Bio-Lipid lotion for radiant skin, cedarwood musk for a calming scent, and Kintra Foods Calm & Relax to sip your stress away in a mug with tea infuser.
Unwind with spa essentials like a loofah, EcoTools bath brush, and soft white towels—everything you need for the ultimate reset. Plus, enjoy a $75 gift card to The NOW Massage Boutique for the perfect finishing touch.
(Valued at $225)
Starting bid
Created with care by Ms. Shannon Simon’s class. Each child chose a glass bead and strung it by hand, adding their own small piece to something beautiful. Suspended from a natural tree branch, this wind chime is a simple but meaningful reminder of creativity, connection and little hands working together.
Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind wind chime is a vibrant collaboration created by fourth and fifth grade students from Ms. Deta's class, blending creativity, individuality and natural beauty. Each piece has been hand-painted using a unique alcohol and Sharpie technique, resulting in stunning, fluid designs that make every chime truly original. Suspended from a naturally weathered birch branch, the artwork beautifully connects art with nature, reflecting the Montessori philosophy of hands-on learning and appreciation for the environment. Whether displayed outdoors where it can gently sing in the breeze or indoors as a colorful wall hanging, this meaningful piece captures the imagination, teamwork, and artistic spirit of the students—making it a special addition to any home while supporting a wonderful cause.
Total Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Go beyond the basic beach walk with an exclusive Shark Tooth Hunting Expedition led by our very own expert Mrs. Tara Budd. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a first-timer, Mrs. Budd's keen eye and local secrets will help you uncover prehistoric treasures hidden along our shores.
Starting bid
Tumble into fun with this spirited gymnastics package, perfect for kids ready to move, learn, and shine! Enjoy a one-month gymnastics class at North Florida Gymnastics to build strength and confidence, plus a $75 gift card to gear up for even more active adventures. 💫
This bundle also includes a sporty shirt, stylish sunglasses, a clear gym bag, and fun extras to bring a little gymnastics flair wherever they go.
From first flips to big smiles, this package is all about fun, fitness, and confidence! 💕
(Valued at $230)
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