DO NOT USE - FAME Silent Auction @ Lights, Camera, FAME! (copy)

🌮Why wait for Tuesday? Bring the spirit of the cantina home with this massive, over-the-top Mexican-themed feast-in-a-basket. Whether you’re hosting a rowdy family game night or a sophisticated margarita sunset, this collection has every single base covered—from the chips and queso to the "wacky" bedtime stories.





The Full Spread: We’ve included everything but the kitchen sink (though we did include the kitchen towels). You’ve got the shells, the seasoning, the salsa, and the queso to build the perfect taco bar.

Margarita Magic: Shake up a storm with organic classic and strawberry mixes, Tajín for the rim, and a pair of stylish glasses to toast your win.

Fun for the "Little Enchiladas": Keep the kids entertained with the viral Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza game and beloved taco-themed books.

Take a Night Off: Not in the mood to cook? Use your gift cards to head out to Señor Loco or Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant for an authentic meal on the house.

What’s Inside the Stackable Baskets:

The Gift Cards: (2) $25 GCs to Señor Loco + GC to Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant.

The Cantina: 4-pack of Mexican Coca-Cola, 2 Margarita Glasses, Organic Classic & Strawberry Mixes, and a Tortilla Warmer.

The Pantry: Taco Shells, Tortilla Chips, Churro Chips, Mild Salsa (x2), Queso Blanco, Tajín, Cholula, and a trio of seasoning mixes (Guacamole, Taco, and Raco).

The Entertainment: Dragons Love Tacos and Pete the Cat’s Wacky Taco Tuesday books, plus the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game.

The Sweetness: AMOS Peelerz Mango Gummy Candy.

The Decor: Festive "Taco Tuesday" Kitchen Towels.





Pro Tip: This basket is officially "Nacho" average auction item. Bid now before it's guac-one!

(Valued at $220)