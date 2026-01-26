Do Something: Identity(ies)

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Do Something: Identity(ies)

About this event

Do Something: Identity(ies) Conference 2026

Early Bird: Tier 1
Pay what you can
Available until Jun 30

Our best price! But it ends on June 30th @ 11:55pm (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), marking the end of US Pride Month.


Sliding scale ranges from $0-250! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.


*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*

Advocate: Tier #2
Pay what you can
Available until Jul 31

Early Bird ends on July 31st @ 11:55pm (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), marking the end of San Diego's Pride Season (where most of our team is based).


Sliding scale ranges from $0-300! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.


*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*

Sustainer: Tier #3
Pay what you can
Available until Oct 14

This price ends on October 14th@ 12am (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), exactly 1 month before this year's conference!


Sliding scale ranges from $0-350! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.


*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*

Trailblazer: Last Tier
Pay what you can
Available until Nov 11

Tickets will NOT be sold past November 11th at 12am (midnight) (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00)


Sliding scale ranges from $0-375! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.


*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*

Donate a Free Ticket!
Pay what you can

If you can't make it, or are feeling generous, consider donating tickets to allow us to offer tickets for our non cis, BIPoC, low-income community members! Suggested donation ticket price: $325


*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier to allowing our kind donors to select a payment amount based on their financial capacity, DSI offers a sliding scale donation to promote accessibility as truly every dollar counts towards supporting equitable access for our non cis, BIPoC, low-income community members*


Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):

  • Recognition (for donations starting at $250) in Slides & Online Program under Starting Something: Access

Thank you for helping us expand the educational opportunity for our non cis, BIPoC, low-income community members!

[Sponsor] Doing Something: Care
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):

  • Recognition in Slides & Online Program
  • Logo on Event Website and Program Catalog as a Doing Something: Care Sponsor
  • 1 Social Media Post
[Sponsor] Sustaining Something: Justice
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):

  • 8 tickets
  • 30% discount on additional tickets at the full price of $375 ($262.5/ticket)
  • Recognition in Slides & Online Program
  • Logo on Event Website and Program Catalog as a Sustaining Something: Justice Sponsor
  • 2 Social Media Posts and/or Stories
[Sponsor] Expanding Something: Liberation
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):

  • 10 Tickets
  • 50% discount on additional tickets at the full price of $375 ($187.5/ticket)
  • Recognition in Slides & Online Program
  • Logo on Event Website, Program Catalog, and all social media posts as a Expanding Something: Liberation Sponsor
  • **Limited Opportunity**
    • 1 of 3 Zoom session names (organization or individual) with pronoun series (ex. Van Ethan Levy (they | elle) session instead of Session A)
[Sponsor] Shaping Something: Impact
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):

  • 10 Tickets
  • 50% discount on additional tickets at the full price of $375 ($187.5/ticket)
  • Recognition in Slides & Online Program
  • Logo on Event Website, Program Catalog, + all social media posts and stories as a Shaping Something: Impact Sponsor
  • **Limited Opportunities**
    • 1 of 3 Zoom session (organization or individual name with pronoun series (ex. Van Ethan Levy (they | elle) session instead of Session A)
    • Optional Speaking Time during Closing Speech
Add a donation for Do Something: Identity(ies)

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