Do Something: Identity(ies) Conference 2026

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About this event
Our best price! But it ends on June 30th @ 11:55pm (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), marking the end of US Pride Month.
Sliding scale ranges from $0-250! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.
*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*
Early Bird ends on July 31st @ 11:55pm (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), marking the end of San Diego's Pride Season (where most of our team is based).
Sliding scale ranges from $0-300! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.
*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*
This price ends on October 14th@ 12am (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), exactly 1 month before this year's conference!
Sliding scale ranges from $0-350! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.
*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*
Tickets will NOT be sold past November 11th at 12am (midnight) (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00)
Sliding scale ranges from $0-375! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.
*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*
If you can't make it, or are feeling generous, consider donating tickets to allow us to offer tickets for our non cis, BIPoC, low-income community members! Suggested donation ticket price: $325
*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier to allowing our kind donors to select a payment amount based on their financial capacity, DSI offers a sliding scale donation to promote accessibility as truly every dollar counts towards supporting equitable access for our non cis, BIPoC, low-income community members*
Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):
Thank you for helping us expand the educational opportunity for our non cis, BIPoC, low-income community members!
Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):
Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):
Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):
Benefits (when purchased by Oct 31st):
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