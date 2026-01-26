Do Something: Identity(ies) Conference 2026

Our best price! But it ends on June 30th @ 11:55pm (GMT-08:00/GMT-07:00), marking the end of US Pride Month.





Sliding scale ranges from $0-250! All ticket purchases give access to the entire live conference and to all recorded presentations for later viewing.





*In order to ensure that the cost isn't a barrier in the way of accessing the realities trans/non binary and many more non cis identities’ and education on affirming care, we offer a sliding scale system where DSI will not ask for proof and trust that all attendees pay what you can based on what you can reasonably afford. If you purchase a price at the lowest end of the scale when you can truthfully afford the higher ticket prices, you’re actually limiting access to those who truly need the assistance of financial flexibility. Being honest with yourself and your financial situation when engaging with sliding scale practices grows strong and sustainable communities.*