Do Something: Identity(ies)'s Silent Auction

This is a bundle of five beautiful hardback romantacy books signed by their respective authors. This bundle is perfect for fantasy and romance book lovers or lovers of beautiful books. It contains the following books:

Evocation by S.T. Gibson

Author signed special edition hardcover

When Boston lawyer and secret medium David Aristarkhov discovers he's inherited a demonic family curse, his only hope lies with his ex-boyfriend Rhys and Rhys's wife Moira - the two people he least wants to ask for help. As the trio works to break the pact before it claims David's life, they uncover darker secrets about his lineage while navigating their own complicated history. But the demon haunting David's bloodline won't give up its prize without a fight.





Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi Burton

Author signed special edition hardcover

Saoirse Sorkova lives a double life: fae soldier by day, assassin by night. As the last surviving siren in a kingdom that executes her kind, she'll do anything to protect her sister - even accept a blackmail offer to become crown prince Hayes's personal guard. The catch? She's the very killer he's investigating. Now Saoirse must hunt herself while resisting her growing attraction to the prince who would destroy her if he knew the truth.





Darker by Four by June CL Tan

Author signed special edition hardcover

Rui’s lethal magic is her only weapon against the Hybrid that murdered her mother—until a botched spell transfers her power to Yiran, the magicless heir of a powerful dynasty. Now powerless, Rui strikes a deal with a death god to track down the missing Fourth King of Hell, whose disappearance is unleashing soul-devouring Revenants into their world. But the bargain comes with a catch: the key to saving both realms might destroy the fragile alliance between Rui, Yiran, and a rogue reaper racing against the collapse of the underworld.





A Fragile Enchantment by Allison Saft

Author signed special edition hardcover

Niamh Ó Conchobhair’s magical dressmaking can weave emotions into fabric—but her gift is killing her. When she’s hired to design the wardrobe for a royal wedding in Avaland, she expects a fleeting chance to secure her family’s future. Instead, she finds a kingdom simmering with rebellion and a groom, Prince Kit Carmine, who’s as hostile as he is trapped in a political marriage. Their sparks ignite a forbidden connection, until a gossip columnist blackmails Niamh: expose the royal family’s secrets or watch her romance with Kit become the scandal that destroys them both. With her time running out and Avaland’s unrest boiling over, Niamh must choose between survival and the love she never dared to want.





Rain of Shadows and Endings by Melissa K. Roehrich

Author signed hardcover including a colored map of fantasy world

Tessalyn Asura, a scarred Fae with a forgotten past, is forced into servitude as the personal Source of power for Theon, the ruthless Heir of Endings. Bound to the darkest kingdom in Devram, she battles her growing attraction to the prince who controls her fate—until she uncovers a truth that could shatter their world: the gods who abandoned them may not be gone after all, and Tessa herself might be the key to their return.