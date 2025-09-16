Do Something: Identity(ies)'s Silent Auction

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This is a bundle of five beautiful hardback romantacy books signed by their respective authors. This bundle is perfect for fantasy and romance book lovers or lovers of beautiful books. It contains the following books:
Evocation by S.T. Gibson
Author signed special edition hardcover
When Boston lawyer and secret medium David Aristarkhov discovers he's inherited a demonic family curse, his only hope lies with his ex-boyfriend Rhys and Rhys's wife Moira - the two people he least wants to ask for help. As the trio works to break the pact before it claims David's life, they uncover darker secrets about his lineage while navigating their own complicated history. But the demon haunting David's bloodline won't give up its prize without a fight.
Sing Me to Sleep by Gabi Burton
Author signed special edition hardcover
Saoirse Sorkova lives a double life: fae soldier by day, assassin by night. As the last surviving siren in a kingdom that executes her kind, she'll do anything to protect her sister - even accept a blackmail offer to become crown prince Hayes's personal guard. The catch? She's the very killer he's investigating. Now Saoirse must hunt herself while resisting her growing attraction to the prince who would destroy her if he knew the truth.
Darker by Four by June CL Tan
Author signed special edition hardcover
Rui’s lethal magic is her only weapon against the Hybrid that murdered her mother—until a botched spell transfers her power to Yiran, the magicless heir of a powerful dynasty. Now powerless, Rui strikes a deal with a death god to track down the missing Fourth King of Hell, whose disappearance is unleashing soul-devouring Revenants into their world. But the bargain comes with a catch: the key to saving both realms might destroy the fragile alliance between Rui, Yiran, and a rogue reaper racing against the collapse of the underworld.
A Fragile Enchantment by Allison Saft
Author signed special edition hardcover
Niamh Ó Conchobhair’s magical dressmaking can weave emotions into fabric—but her gift is killing her. When she’s hired to design the wardrobe for a royal wedding in Avaland, she expects a fleeting chance to secure her family’s future. Instead, she finds a kingdom simmering with rebellion and a groom, Prince Kit Carmine, who’s as hostile as he is trapped in a political marriage. Their sparks ignite a forbidden connection, until a gossip columnist blackmails Niamh: expose the royal family’s secrets or watch her romance with Kit become the scandal that destroys them both. With her time running out and Avaland’s unrest boiling over, Niamh must choose between survival and the love she never dared to want.
Rain of Shadows and Endings by Melissa K. Roehrich
Author signed hardcover including a colored map of fantasy world
Tessalyn Asura, a scarred Fae with a forgotten past, is forced into servitude as the personal Source of power for Theon, the ruthless Heir of Endings. Bound to the darkest kingdom in Devram, she battles her growing attraction to the prince who controls her fate—until she uncovers a truth that could shatter their world: the gods who abandoned them may not be gone after all, and Tessa herself might be the key to their return.
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Author signed, newest edition.
Wondering how to love yourself? Scared you are unlovable? Are you tired of people telling you, who you are, how you should dress, what your name should be, what your pronouns are, and so much more? Are you exploring your identities? Are you wanting to learn how to support trans/nonbinary/loved ones? Are you ready to address the internalized transphobia that you hold that we ALL hold, despite your identity? This interactive book is designed to assist you on your journey to unlearn the harmful lessons/messages/behaviors that we have internalized while learning to create supportive and affirming ways of engaging with ourselves and with others.
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An exclusive coaching session from Dana M. Cea PhD, MS, CRC, LCMHC, NCC, QS (she/they) designed to help you excel in your private practice or wherever you provide mental health services. You could learn how to build a private practice, gain insights into neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ affirming approaches, and enhance your supervision skills.
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8x12" photograph of Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura County, CA printed on lustre printer paper.
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Meet with Jasmin Sharp, a genderfluid marketing strategy consultant with over a decade of experience under their belt (learn more abut Jasmin here). This auction item includes up to 5 hours of discussion about your business and how to improve your marketing efforts, as well as a tailored marketing strategy with actionable insights on how you can grow your business.
Market value of $1500.
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