Doc Pratt Ministries' Shop

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Feeling stuck while watching your dreams slip away? You have everything within you to break free; you just need the right roadmap.
In Going Beyond A Round Tuit: 8 Steps From Stuck to Unstoppable, Amy C. Pratt, M.A.—doctoral student in social psychology and executive director of Doc Pratt Ministries—presents her ground-breaking curriculum that bridges cutting-edge research with timeless biblical wisdom. Through her original Six Dimensions of Health & Wellness framework, you'll discover how emotional, mental, physical, vocational, social, and financial wellness work together to create unstoppable momentum when aligned—or keep you spinning when neglected.
This neurobiologically-informed, community-based approach helps you:
-Build genuine self-awareness as your transformation foundation
- Identify unconscious forces that silently sabotage your progress
-Reclaim your attention from the distractions designed to scatter your focus
- Cultivate relationships that fuel growth rather than choke it
- Create sustainable systems that maintain momentum without willpower
- Harness community support for accountability and encouragement
Tested through years of coaching, research, and ministry, this isn't just another book to read—it's a comprehensive system developed to help you discover your unique identity while building sustainable pathways toward clearly defined goals.
The world needs your unique contribution. Stop waiting for "someday" and start becoming who God created you to be.
Your unstoppable future begins now.
You juggle a lot. Responsibilities, expectations, deadlines, relationships—it all adds up. Going Beyond A Round Tuit is your foundation for change, a 12‑week journey that helps overwhelmed adults move from drifting and drained to focused, anchored, and genuinely moving forward.
Inside this workbook, you’ll learn and practice The 8 Steps: Begin Within, Solid Footing, Hindrances, Distractions, Weeds, Stones That Trip Us Up, Habits & Rhythms, and Power of Community. With one weekly class and less than 30 minutes a day, you’ll uncover what’s keeping you stuck, clarify where God is leading you, and build simple, sustainable systems that fit a real, busy life.
This process is both spiritual and practical, blending Scripture, neuroscience-informed tools, and guided reflection so you can understand your story, your patterns, and your next steps. You’ll discover that you are not behind, you are not broken, and you don’t have to do this alone.
If you’ve been waiting for “the right time” to work on your own growth, this is your round tuit. Start here. Build your solid footing. Then keep going beyond.
You’ve spent a lot of your life proving yourself, pushing through, and doing what needs to be done. Going Beyond Feelings is a six‑week journey that shifts the focus from how you feel in any given moment to who you actually are created to be and how that identity reshapes everything else.
Instead of asking you to “fix your feelings,” this workbook helps you expose and replace old scripts about success, worth, and strength with the truth of Scripture. You’ll clarify your core identity, revisit what you’ve been told about your design and wiring and build a solid internal foundation that holds when circumstances change.
Each week pairs biblical examples (like Peter, Barnabas, David, Job, and others) with clear, practical exercises that help you live from a stable identity rather than from pressure, performance, or other people’s expectations. You’ll establish simple spiritual practices that anchor you—rhythms of Scripture, prayer, and reflection that fit a real schedule and keep you rooted in who God says you are.
If you’re ready to stop letting shifting moods, criticism, or busyness define you, this workbook will help you stand on something deeper: a clear, purposeful identity you can build a whole life on.
You don’t need to “try harder.” You need a way of changing that works with your brain and your actual schedule. Going Beyond Habits shows you how to rebuild your mental patterns and daily habits, one small, grace-filled step at a time.
In this six‑week workbook, you’ll learn how habits really form in your brain, why willpower alone burns out, and how to design 2‑minute habits that create real momentum—especially when you feel stretched thin. You’ll explore the four steps of relapse prevention so setbacks become a normal part of growth instead of a reason to quit.
Each week combines science-backed strategies with a discipleship lens, helping you see mental clarity as a spiritual practice. With help from biblical examples like David, Peter, Paul, and Jesus, you’ll practice honest reflection, build realistic routines, and discern when to pair habit work with professional support.
If you start strong and then slide back into old patterns, this workbook will help you understand why—and finally give you tools to change your mind, your habits, and your life for the long term.
Your body isn’t a project to fix or a problem to hide. It’s a temple, a gift, and an essential part of your calling. Going Beyond Fitness invites you into a kinder, more honest way of caring for your physical health as an act of worship, not guilt.
Over six weeks, you’ll explore a theology of the body, discover movement that fits your wiring, and learn to see food as nourishment instead of a source of constant pressure. You’ll gently assess your current health without comparison, build realistic movement and nutrition plans, and practice rest and recovery as spiritual disciplines, not laziness.
You’ll meet biblical companions like Daniel, Caleb, Elijah, and the Bleeding Woman and see how God cares about energy, strength, healing, and embodiment. Daily workbook exercises help you listen to your body’s signals, work with your limitations instead of against them, and craft a sustainable physical wellness plan that honors both your season and your story.
If you’ve cycled through “all or nothing” approaches to fitness, this workbook will help you move toward compassionate, Christ-centered care of the body you actually live in.
Your work—paid or unpaid, public or unseen—matters to God. Going Beyond Work helps you rediscover vocation as worship and align what you do every day with who God created you to be.
In this six‑week journey, you’ll examine old scripts about work, clarify your vocational identity, and write a personal creed that names how you will show up in your calling. You’ll design an “ideal week” that respects your limits and priorities, build a five‑year vision that integrates all your roles, and learn to set boundaries that protect both your soul and your effectiveness.
Through Scripture and reflection, you’ll walk with Daniel, Deborah, Bezalel, and other biblical workers whose faith shaped how they led, created, and served. You’ll explore practical tools like time blocking and horizon planning and mark this season with a sense of commissioning—recognizing that your workplace, home, or ministry is holy ground.
If you feel stuck, burned out, or pulled in too many directions, this workbook will help you reimagine work as a place of purpose, integrity, and partnership with God.
You can have a full calendar and still feel deeply alone. Going Beyond Isolation is an invitation to build relationships that are reciprocal, life‑giving, and resilient enough to weather real life.
Over six weeks, you’ll explore God’s design for connection and rewrite old scripts about needing others, vulnerability, and friendship. You’ll learn to practice honest sharing at different levels, discern between casual companionship and covenant friendship, and assess which relationships are nourishing, neutral, draining, or toxic.
Drawing from Scripture and family systems wisdom, you’ll navigate complex family patterns, clarify boundaries, and explore how church and community can become a place of genuine belonging instead of performance. Each day’s work moves you toward a sustainable social wellness plan that includes mentors, peers, and people you pour into.
If you’ve ever felt invisible, used, or like the “strong one” who doesn’t know where to go with your own needs, this workbook will help you name what’s missing and start building the kind of community your soul has been craving.
Money stress doesn’t stay in your wallet; it shows up in your thoughts, your sleep, and your relationships. Going Beyond Debt helps you build a healthier relationship with money so you can move from constant anxiety to steady, practical peace.
Across six weeks, you’ll uncover the money stories you inherited, tell the truth about your current financial reality without shame, and learn a theology of stewardship that reframes everything: God owns it all; you are a trusted manager. You’ll create a realistic budget, explore debt reduction strategies, and develop a plan for saving, investing, and planning for the future—even when income feels tight.
You’ll also discover how generosity and contentment free your heart in ways no number ever could, and you’ll gain tools for healthier money conversations with the people in your life. Daily workbook exercises walk you step‑by‑step toward sustainable financial rhythms that support your calling and reflect your values.
If you avoid looking at your accounts, feel behind, or carry quiet shame about money, this workbook will help you take the next right step—with clarity, grace, and hope.
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