Doc Pratt Ministries' Shop

Feeling stuck while watching your dreams slip away? You have everything within you to break free; you just need the right roadmap.





In Going Beyond A Round Tuit: 8 Steps From Stuck to Unstoppable, Amy C. Pratt, M.A.—doctoral student in social psychology and executive director of Doc Pratt Ministries—presents her ground-breaking curriculum that bridges cutting-edge research with timeless biblical wisdom. Through her original Six Dimensions of Health & Wellness framework, you'll discover how emotional, mental, physical, vocational, social, and financial wellness work together to create unstoppable momentum when aligned—or keep you spinning when neglected.





This neurobiologically-informed, community-based approach helps you:

-Build genuine self-awareness as your transformation foundation

- Identify unconscious forces that silently sabotage your progress

-Reclaim your attention from the distractions designed to scatter your focus

- Cultivate relationships that fuel growth rather than choke it

- Create sustainable systems that maintain momentum without willpower

- Harness community support for accountability and encouragement





Tested through years of coaching, research, and ministry, this isn't just another book to read—it's a comprehensive system developed to help you discover your unique identity while building sustainable pathways toward clearly defined goals.





The world needs your unique contribution. Stop waiting for "someday" and start becoming who God created you to be.





Your unstoppable future begins now.