Doc Salter Family Reunion- Orlando, Florida 2026

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About this shop
As we prepare to meet in Orlando, Florida, we’re raising funds to help cover reunion costs. Every contribution brings us one step closer to celebrating our family in the best way possible!
To kick-off our first fundraiser, we will be selling “7902 Kitchen,” a cookbook lovingly curated by our eldest living relative Ira Mae Salter—a true treasure of traditions, and history to pass down for generations.
As we all know, aunt Ira is known for her banana pudding... which will be included in the Cookbook.
Purchase your 7902 Kitchen Cookbook, which is available for Pre-order.
ALL PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO DOC SALTER FAMILY REUNION.
Your registration ensures that we can create a warm, memorable, and well-organized gathering for everyone.
Your registration fee is a contribution that helps cover expenses such as securing the venue, catering meals, entertainment, games and activities for all ages, as well as general supplies to make the event smooth and enjoyable.
Your registration ensures that we can create a warm, memorable, and well-organized gathering for everyone.
Your registration fee is a contribution that helps cover expenses such as securing the venue, catering meals, entertainment, games and activities for all ages, as well as general supplies to make the event smooth and enjoyable.
The Family Reunion t-shirt will be available for purchase on a seperate platform. Please scan the QR code from your Reunion Letter to place your order.
Your registration ensures that we can create a warm, memorable, and well-organized gathering for everyone.
Your registration fee is a contribution that helps cover expenses such as securing the venue, catering meals, entertainment, games and activities for all ages, as well as general supplies to make the event smooth and enjoyable.
The Family Reunion t-shirt will be available for purchase on a seperate platform. Please scan the QR code from your Reunion Letter to place your order.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!