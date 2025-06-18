Doc Salter Family Reunion- Orlando, Florida 2026

As we prepare to meet in Orlando, Florida, we’re raising funds to help cover reunion costs. Every contribution brings us one step closer to celebrating our family in the best way possible!





To kick-off our first fundraiser, we will be selling “7902 Kitchen,” a cookbook lovingly curated by our eldest living relative Ira Mae Salter—a true treasure of traditions, and history to pass down for generations.





As we all know, aunt Ira is known for her banana pudding... which will be included in the Cookbook.





Purchase your 7902 Kitchen Cookbook, which is available for Pre-order.





ALL PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO DOC SALTER FAMILY REUNION.