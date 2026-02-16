Bechdel Project

Hosted by

Bechdel Project

About this event

Documentary Screening + Talkback "A Culinary Uprising: The Story of Bloodroot"

252 Green St #3

Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA

1/2 Price Ticket
$10

Ticket Transparency: 100% of ticket sales, donations, concessions & merch sales go to A Culinary Uprising LLC for the continuation of this work.

Full Price Ticket
$20

Ticket Transparency: 100% of ticket sales, donations, concessions & merch sales go to A Culinary Uprising LLC for the continuation of this work.

Custom Ticket
Pay what you can

Ticket Transparency: 100% of ticket sales, donations, concessions & merch sales go to A Culinary Uprising LLC for the continuation of this work.

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs - Sponsored Ticket
Free

Select this option if you would like to attend for free, or if you will pay cash at the door.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!