Documentary Screening + Talkback "A Culinary Uprising: The Story of Bloodroot"

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About this event
Ticket Transparency: 100% of ticket sales, donations, concessions & merch sales go to A Culinary Uprising LLC for the continuation of this work.
Ticket Transparency: 100% of ticket sales, donations, concessions & merch sales go to A Culinary Uprising LLC for the continuation of this work.
Ticket Transparency: 100% of ticket sales, donations, concessions & merch sales go to A Culinary Uprising LLC for the continuation of this work.
Select this option if you would like to attend for free, or if you will pay cash at the door.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!