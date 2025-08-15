Dodd PTO's Spirit Store

House Christmas Ornaments item
House Christmas Ornaments item
House Christmas Ornaments item
House Christmas Ornaments
$5

3D printed mini plaques


If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

Bobcat Spirit Ornaments item
Bobcat Spirit Ornaments item
Bobcat Spirit Ornaments
$5

3D printed mini plaques


If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

Dodd-Cat Sweatshirt (Youth) item
Dodd-Cat Sweatshirt (Youth)
$22

Vinyl printed graphic

Dodd-Cat Sweatshirt (Adult) item
Dodd-Cat Sweatshirt (Adult)
$25

Vinyl printed graphic

Dodd-Cat Sweatshirt (Plus sizes) item
Dodd-Cat Sweatshirt (Plus sizes)
$28

Vinyl printed graphic

House Spirit Bows item
House Spirit Bows
$8

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

House Spirit Hats item
House Spirit Hats
$20

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

Backpack Rally Tags item
Backpack Rally Tags item
Backpack Rally Tags
$10

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

House Spirit Keychains item
House Spirit Keychains
$15

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

House Chains item
House Chains item
House Chains item
House Chains
$25

3D printed plaques roughly 5-6"X5"


Chain size is customizable.


If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

Bobcat Spirit Chains item
Bobcat Spirit Chains item
Bobcat Spirit Chains
$25

3D printed plaques roughly 5-6"X5"


Chain size is customizable.


If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

House Spirit Jersey (Youth) item
House Spirit Jersey (Youth) item
House Spirit Jersey (Youth)
$30

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Please note that the jerseys for House Intellego and House Leren with be white, with printed red or purple ink. All jerseys are printed ink and NOT vinyl.


Jerseys fit true to size. Please select your shirt size and order up for a looser fit.

WE ARE House Shirts (Youth) item
WE ARE House Shirts (Youth)
$16

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

WE ARE House Shirts (Adult) item
WE ARE House Shirts (Adult)
$20

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

WE ARE House Shirts (Plus sizes) item
WE ARE House Shirts (Plus sizes)
$22

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

House Spirit Stickers item
House Spirit Stickers
$3

2 inch waterproof die cut sticker


If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.

Dodd-cat Sticker item
Dodd-cat Sticker
$3

3 inch waterproof die cut sticker

Checkered House Shirts (Youth) item
Checkered House Shirts (Youth)
$16

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

Checkered House Shirts (Adult) item
Checkered House Shirts (Adult)
$22

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

Checkered House Shirts (Plus sizes) item
Checkered House Shirts (Plus sizes)
$22

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

Checkered Bobcats Shirts (Youth) item
Checkered Bobcats Shirts (Youth)
$16

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

Checkered Bobcats Shirts (Adult) item
Checkered Bobcats Shirts (Adult)
$20

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

Checkered Bobcats Shirts (Plus sizes) item
Checkered Bobcats Shirts (Plus sizes)
$22

If selecting more than one option, please update quantity to reflect that.


Select your size. Shirt is Gildan brand.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!