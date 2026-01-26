Dodge For a Cause

Cheer on the teams, feel the energy, and be part of something bigger. General Admission gives you free access to watch all dodgeball matches throughout the day and enjoy the full event atmosphere.



Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. While admission is free, donations are warmly welcomed during ticket checkout or on tournament day — every contribution supports the Achievement Center of LECOM Health and helps prove that any child, through any challenge, can achieve.



Come for the fun. Stay for the impact.