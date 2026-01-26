Dodge For a Cause

Hosted by
Cheer on the teams, feel the energy, and be part of something bigger. General Admission gives you free access to watch all dodgeball matches throughout the day and enjoy the full event atmosphere.
Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. While admission is free, donations are warmly welcomed during ticket checkout or on tournament day — every contribution supports the Achievement Center of LECOM Health and helps prove that any child, through any challenge, can achieve.
Come for the fun. Stay for the impact.
This bracket is for teams ready to bring the intensity. Gym Class Heroes features longer matches, higher-stakes play, and fast-paced competition for squads who want to test their dodgeball skills and strategy.
Teams will compete in three seeding matches to determine bracket placement, with the top teams advancing to single-elimination play. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers — but the real win is knowing your team is helping make a lasting impact.
Your registration directly supports the Achievement Center of LECOM Health and its belief that any child, through any challenge, can achieve. Every dodge, catch, and throw helps create brighter futures for children and families right here in our community.
Play hard. Compete with purpose. Be a hero.
This bracket is all about fun, teamwork, and reliving the best part of recess. Recess Legends is designed for casual players, first-timers, and anyone who wants to play dodgeball in a welcoming, low-pressure environment.
Teams will play three short seeding matches before moving into a single-elimination bracket, with the top teams advancing. Expect lots of laughs, big underdog energy, and just enough competition to keep things exciting.
By registering, your team is supporting the Achievement Center of LECOM Health and helping prove that any child, through any challenge, can achieve. When we come together to play, we create real change.
Come as you are. Play for a cause. Leave a legend.
