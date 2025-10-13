Destiny Sports Mission Inc

Destiny Sports Mission Inc

Dodgeball Fundraiser

2102 109th St

Lubbock, TX 79423, USA

Team Registration
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Team of 10

6 on the court at a time


Gold Sponsorships
$1,000

Support the Tournament and promote your business with a Gold Sponsorship. What do you get? Digital advertisement throughout the tournament and a logo board placement around the court.

Silver Sponshorships
$500

Support the Tournament and promote your business with a Silver Sponsorship. What do you get? Digital advertisement throughout the tournament.

Bronze Sponsorship
$100

Support the Tournament and promote your business with a Bronze Sponsorship. What do you get? Logo Banner positioned off the court of play.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!