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OFP- MS

About this event

Sales closed

Dodgeball Tournament - Silent Auction

$50.00 RIZZOS Gift Card item
$50.00 RIZZOS Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Gourmet pizza, pasta, and world famous house salad!

$50.00 Gift Card item
$50.00 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Delicious BBQ what more needs to be said. They also have a great, easy online ordering for take out, perfect for that late night after sports dinner.

$100.00 in Gift Cards item
$100.00 in Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

Incredible food paired with panoramic views. This is four $25.00 gift cards. Keep for yourself or give as gifts!

$25.00 Gift Card item
$25.00 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

BOWLING. Your go to family fun competition, no matter the weather.

$25.00 Gift Card item
$25.00 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

BOWLING! Your go to family fun competition, no matter the weather.

$100 service discount item
$100 service discount
$10

Starting bid

We all have house projects. BID on this to save you money and give us money. Win-win.

Paintball day passes item
Paintball day passes
$20

Starting bid

Paintball! This is four day passes. Take your friends. A $150.00 value

$50.00 Gift Card item
$50.00 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

The cutest boutique. So much cute stuff for you, your home, your kids, and everything in between. You wont come out empty handed

$50.00 Gift Card item
$50.00 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Yoder smokers, high quality beef, chicken, pork, boars head lunchmeat and NEW take and heat individual meals perfect for lunches.

$100.00 Gift Card item
$100.00 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

The lakes best ocean fish and steaks.

Lake Ozark Cutting Board item
Lake Ozark Cutting Board
$40

Starting bid

Custom, Lake of the Ozarks cutting board. A $150 value

TWO NIGHT STAYCATION item
TWO NIGHT STAYCATION
$75

Starting bid

Two night hotel stay at Margaritaville with indoor water park passes. Restaurants on site, a spa, bowling…the perfect winter family staycation! A $450 value!

TWO NIGHT STAYCATION item
TWO NIGHT STAYCATION
$75

Starting bid

Two night hotel stay at Margaritaville with indoor water park passes. Restaurants on site, a spa, bowling…the perfect winter family staycation! A $450 value!

Spray Tan item
Spray Tan
$15

Starting bid

ONE Spray tan. Keep that summer sun-kissed look all winter long. An $80.00 value!

Spray Tan item
Spray Tan
$15

Starting bid

ONE Spray tan. Keep that summer sun-kissed look all winter long. An $80.00 value!

Round of Golf for 2 item
Round of Golf for 2
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy ONE Round of golf for you and a friend. Or two for you. A $200.00 value!

Round of Golf for 2 item
Round of Golf for 2
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy ONE Round of golf for you and a friend. Or two for you. A $200.00 value!

One hour massage item
One hour massage
$10

Starting bid

Relax for one hour. You deserve it! A $90 value.

One Hour Massage item
One Hour Massage
$10

Starting bid

Relax for one hour. You deserve it. A $90 value

Conceal and Carry course item
Conceal and Carry course
$10

Starting bid

BID to get yourself a conceal and carry class and a free hat. A $195.00 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!