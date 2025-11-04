Dodgeball Tournament - Silent Auction

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Gourmet pizza, pasta, and world famous house salad!
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Delicious BBQ what more needs to be said. They also have a great, easy online ordering for take out, perfect for that late night after sports dinner.
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Incredible food paired with panoramic views. This is four $25.00 gift cards. Keep for yourself or give as gifts!
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BOWLING. Your go to family fun competition, no matter the weather.
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BOWLING! Your go to family fun competition, no matter the weather.
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We all have house projects. BID on this to save you money and give us money. Win-win.
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Paintball! This is four day passes. Take your friends. A $150.00 value
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The cutest boutique. So much cute stuff for you, your home, your kids, and everything in between. You wont come out empty handed
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Yoder smokers, high quality beef, chicken, pork, boars head lunchmeat and NEW take and heat individual meals perfect for lunches.
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The lakes best ocean fish and steaks.
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Custom, Lake of the Ozarks cutting board. A $150 value
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Two night hotel stay at Margaritaville with indoor water park passes. Restaurants on site, a spa, bowling…the perfect winter family staycation! A $450 value!
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Two night hotel stay at Margaritaville with indoor water park passes. Restaurants on site, a spa, bowling…the perfect winter family staycation! A $450 value!
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ONE Spray tan. Keep that summer sun-kissed look all winter long. An $80.00 value!
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ONE Spray tan. Keep that summer sun-kissed look all winter long. An $80.00 value!
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Enjoy ONE Round of golf for you and a friend. Or two for you. A $200.00 value!
Starting bid
Enjoy ONE Round of golf for you and a friend. Or two for you. A $200.00 value!
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Relax for one hour. You deserve it! A $90 value.
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Relax for one hour. You deserve it. A $90 value
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BID to get yourself a conceal and carry class and a free hat. A $195.00 value.
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