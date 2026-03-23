DODGEBALL WITH MRS. LARKINS (2nd & 3rd) (4th & 5th)

Hosted by
About this event
Students will learn teamwork, sportsmanship, and basic throwing and dodging skills while playing exciting variations of dodgeball. This class is perfect for kids who love games, movement, and working as a team. Make sure you wear clothes and shoes to school that day that are appropriate for dodgeball!
Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
Students will learn teamwork, sportsmanship, and basic throwing and dodging skills while playing exciting variations of dodgeball. This class is perfect for kids who love games, movement, and working as a team. Make sure you wear clothes and shoes to school that day that are appropriate for dodgeball!
Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!