Aspen Meadow PTO

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Aspen Meadow PTO

About this event

DODGEBALL WITH MRS. LARKINS (2nd & 3rd) (4th & 5th)

Gym

Student Slot (4th-5th) (April 7th ONLY)
$12

Students will learn teamwork, sportsmanship, and basic throwing and dodging skills while playing exciting variations of dodgeball. This class is perfect for kids who love games, movement, and working as a team.  Make sure you wear clothes and shoes to school that day that are appropriate for dodgeball!

4TH-5TH Grade Waitlist
Free

Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.

Student Slot (1st-3rd) (April 9th ONLY)
$12

Students will learn teamwork, sportsmanship, and basic throwing and dodging skills while playing exciting variations of dodgeball. This class is perfect for kids who love games, movement, and working as a team.  Make sure you wear clothes and shoes to school that day that are appropriate for dodgeball!

1ST-3RD Grade Waitlist
Free

Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.

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