Dog Day 2025: Bid for a Cause



Enjoy a magical vacation in sunny Florida with this incredible package: 5 days and 4 nights of accommodations at The Club at Maingate in Kissimmee, just minutes from world-famous attractions!

🏨 Your Stay Includes:

Accommodations for up to 2 adults and 2 children (under 12)

4-night stay at The Club at Maingate , conveniently located near the gates of Walt Disney World®

Easy access to Universal Studios , Epcot , Disney Springs , and more!

🎢 Whether you’re chasing thrills, meeting your favorite characters, or simply soaking up the Florida sun, this getaway offers comfort, convenience, and unbeatable access to all the action.

📍 Location: Kissimmee, FL – the perfect launchpad for all things Orlando!

🛌 Family-friendly hotel amenities include outdoor pool, game room, free shuttle service to major theme parks, and more.

✨ Treat your family to the adventure of a lifetime — bid now and let the magic begin! (a reservation fee of $299 USD will be collected at reservation)✨