Dog Day 2025: Bid for a Cause

Starting bid
$500 Retrieve Air Voucher ✈️
Fly with your dog in comfort and style — no cargo holds, no size restrictions, and no compromises. Retrieve Air is redefining pet-first travel with stress-free flights designed around you and your pup!
Voucher must be used by December 31, 2025.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical vacation in sunny Florida with this incredible package: 5 days and 4 nights of accommodations at The Club at Maingate in Kissimmee, just minutes from world-famous attractions!
🏨 Your Stay Includes:
🎢 Whether you’re chasing thrills, meeting your favorite characters, or simply soaking up the Florida sun, this getaway offers comfort, convenience, and unbeatable access to all the action.
📍 Location: Kissimmee, FL – the perfect launchpad for all things Orlando!
🛌 Family-friendly hotel amenities include outdoor pool, game room, free shuttle service to major theme parks, and more.
✨ Treat your family to the adventure of a lifetime — bid now and let the magic begin! (a reservation fee of $299 USD will be collected at reservation)✨
Starting bid
🪓 $50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas – Axe Throwing Experience! 🪓
Unleash your inner warrior and channel your lumberjack energy with this thrilling experience at Class Axe Throwing Dallas!
🔥 What’s Included:
🏆 Whether you're in it for the bragging rights, the bullseye, or just the laughs, this is your chance to become the Axe Throwing Champion among your crew.
📍 Location: 715 N Glenville Dr, Dallas, TX
📅 Redeem by: 2/24/2026
🎯 Perfect for a night out with friends, team-building, or a unique date night!
Bid now and get ready to throw down — literally!
Starting bid
🧩 $50 Voucher to Great Room Escape Dallas – Can You Beat the Clock? ⏱️
Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping, brain-teasing adventure with this $50 voucher for Great Room Escape Dallas!
🕵️ Your Experience Includes:
💡 Think fast, work together, and don’t crack under pressure — every second counts!
📍 Location: 715 N Glenville Dr, Richardson, TX
📅 Valid until: 2/24/2026
🎟️ Voucher is valid toward any future booking
Bid now and test your wits in the ultimate race against time!
Starting bid
💼 $1,000 Tax Services Certificate – Courtesy of The Accounting Doctor (Remis & Associates) 💼
Take the stress out of tax season or resolve long-standing issues with this $1,000 complimentary certificate for expert tax services provided by Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor.
🧾 Choose From the Following Services:
🔹 Tax Preparation – Professional, accurate, and hassle-free filing of your individual or business taxes.
🔹 Tax Resolution Services –
👩⚕️ Trusted for their strategic financial expertise and compassionate support, The Accounting Doctor delivers peace of mind and powerful results.
💵 Value: $1,000
📍 Redeem by: June 30, 2026
📌 Valid for one expert-level service of your choice
Starting bid
🧬 CORE 5 Membership – Perot Museum of Nature and Science 🔬
Unlock a full year of wonder, discovery, and hands-on learning with a CORE 5 Membership – valued at $165!
🎉 Enjoy Unlimited General Admission for FIVE Guests (Ages 2+)
Perfect for families or groups of curious minds, this membership includes exclusive perks that make every visit extra special.
🌟 Membership Benefits:
✅ Free admission for one year to all 11 permanent exhibit halls
✅ Members-only early access to the museum
✅ 50% off parking in the museum lot
✅ 10% savings at the museum café and shop
✅ 15% off gift memberships
✅ Exclusive preview days for special traveling exhibitions
✅ Reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions through the ASTC Passport Program (outside a 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum and your home)
📍 Perfect for science lovers, families, and curious explorers!
📅 Redeem by: August 24, 2026
Bid now for a full year of hands-on science fun, discovery, and educational adventure for the whole crew!
Starting bid
🏖️ Cancun Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for Two Adults + Two Kids 🌞
Escape to paradise with this incredible Cancun vacation package, valued at $895!
Enjoy 5 days / 4 nights of accommodations in Mexico’s premier beach destination for up to 2 adults (ages 30–70) and 2 children under 12.
🌴 Your Tropical Escape Includes:
🏨 Stay at your choice of:
🚌 Ground transportation from Cancun International Airport to your hotel is included.
✨ Stay at One, Play at Four!
With complimentary shuttle access between all four resorts, you’ll enjoy the amenities of:
💆♀️ Relax at the spa, lounge poolside, enjoy fine dining, or take in the vibrant Cancun nightlife — all at your fingertips.
📅 Must register within 30 days of receiving certificate
📆 Recommended to make arrangements 3–4 months in advance
✈️ Airfare not included
🎟️ Redeem by: August 24, 2026
Treat yourself and your family to an unforgettable tropical vacation. Bid now and start planning your escape!
Starting bid
🎢 One-Day Admission – Six Flags Over Texas OR Hurricane Harbor Arlington 🌊
Get ready for a day of thrills or chills with this 2025 season ticket, valid for one-day admission to your choice of:
🎡 Six Flags Over Texas – classic coasters, family fun, and high-energy entertainment
🌴 Hurricane Harbor Arlington – splash into water slides, wave pools, and lazy river relaxation
🎟️ Ticket Details:
💰 Value: $89.99
📅 Redeem by: December 31, 2025
Bid now and treat yourself (or a thrill-seeking friend!) to a full day of fun in the sun or on the coasters!
Starting bid
Starting bid
💼 Course Seat – Build a Winning Resume
Ready to break into a new career? This all-costs-paid seat to Product Teacher's popular resume course will teach you how to craft a standout resume that gets results.
🧠 What You’ll Gain:
✅ Proven strategies to land interviews at top companies
✅ Resume frameworks used by professionals hired at Google, Redfin, Intuit, and more
✅ Insider insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market
🎯 Ideal for career switchers, current professionals leveling up!
💰 Value: $25
📅 Redeem by: February 24, 2026
Bid now and take your first step toward landing your dream job!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
💼 Course Seat – Building a Winning Product Manager Resume
Ready to break into product management? This all-costs-paid seat to Product Teacher's popular resume course will teach you how to craft a standout PM resume that gets results.
🧠 What You’ll Gain:
✅ Proven strategies to land interviews at top tech companies
✅ Resume frameworks used by PMs hired at Google, Redfin, Intuit, and more
✅ Insider insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market
🎯 Ideal for career switchers, aspiring PMs, or current tech professionals leveling up!
💰 Value: $25
📅 Redeem by: February 24, 2026
Bid now and take your first step toward landing your dream product management job!
Starting bid
🎉 FREE Month of BarkBox – AKA CRAZY DOG JOY! 🐾
Your pup is about to have the best mail day ever! You've won a FREE month of BarkBox, the subscription box that delivers pure tail-wagging happiness straight to your door.
🐶 Each BarkBox Includes:
🎁 2 quirky, themed toys
🍗 2 bags of all-natural treats
🎊 1 surprise item (because dogs love surprises too!)
Perfect for dogs of all sizes and personalities, BarkBox is the ultimate monthly dose of fun, flavor, and fuzzy joy.
📦 A $35+ value of happiness in every box — and your first one is FREE!
Bid now and give your furry friend something to bark about! 🐕
Starting bid
Starting bid
🖼️ Personalized Word Art Print – Choose from 100+ Unique Designs! 🎁
Looking for a thoughtful and creative gift? This voucher is good for one piece of personalized artwork from All About Word Art on Etsy – a perfect touch for a cabin, man cave, home office, or holiday gift!
🎨 Choose from Over 100 Designs, including:
🐾 40+ Dog Breeds
🗺️ All 50 U.S. States
🏡 And more fun, rustic, and custom themes!
💝 Ideal for dog lovers, travelers, and anyone who appreciates heartfelt home décor.
💰 Value: $14.99
📅 Redeem by: December 24, 2025
🎄 Makes a perfect Christmas gift!
Bid now and create something truly one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
🛡️ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament – A Knight to Remember! 🏰
You are cordially invited to an unforgettable evening of feasting, fighting, and fun at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament – where the Middle Ages come roaring to life!
⚔️ Your Experience Includes:
🎭 A fan-favorite, family-friendly experience unlike any other.
🕰️ Doors open 60 minutes before showtime – arrive early to explore the Hall of Arms and grab a drink at the bar!
💰 Retail Value: $74.95
📅 Redeem by: August 24, 2026
Bid now and treat yourself (or a lucky guest) to a KNIGHT of epic entertainment and medieval magic!
Starting bid
📸 Luxury Portrait Experience + 14" Fine Art Commissioned Portrait 🎨
Capture timeless elegance with this extraordinary opportunity from Park Hill Studio, where fine art meets personal legacy.
🖼️ What’s Included:
This gift certificate offers more than just photography — it’s the creation of a treasured heirloom artwork for your home, crafted with care and fine detail by master artists.
💰 Valued at: $1,500
🖼️ Framing not included
💳 Cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with other offers
📅 Gift certificate has been mailed and includes all materials for presentation and redemption
🎁 Perfect for milestone occasions, family legacies, or an unforgettable holiday gift.
Bid now for a truly one-of-a-kind artistic experience!
Starting bid
🔥 Texas Rangers Jon Gray Autographed Hat
Donated by: Texas Rangers Baseball Club
Value: $75
Step up to the plate and snag a piece of Rangers history! This light blue Texas Rangers cap — the same style pictured on star pitcher Jon Gray — is personally autographed and ready to be the crown jewel of your collection. Perfect for game-day bragging rights or displaying proudly at home. Don’t miss your chance to own it!
Starting bid
🐾 5 Nights of Boarding OR 5 Days of Daycare at The Pup Shack Texas 🐶
Treat your furry friend to quality care and fun with this flexible package valued up to $300!
🏠 Choose either:
🐕 Before redeeming, a meet and greet appointment is required to ensure the perfect fit for your pup.
📍 Location: 745 Leading Lane Circle, Allen, TX 75002
📞 Schedule your meet and greet: 214-926-4534
🌐 Learn more: ThePupShackTexas.com
⏳ Must be used within 1 year of receiving the certificate.
Bid now and give your dog a safe, loving home-away-from-home experience!
Starting bid
🏓 $100 Voucher for Chicken N Pickle – Fun, Food & Pickleball! 🎉
Enjoy an hour of court time at Chicken N Pickle, the unique indoor/outdoor family entertainment complex that combines chef-driven dining, pickleball, yard games, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages!
🎾 This Voucher Includes:
📍 Choose your preferred location when booking!
📅 Booking: Courts must be reserved at least 2 weeks in advance.
⚠️ Voucher cannot be redeemed online, for walk-up courts, or on previously booked courts.
🐾 Chicken N Pickle offers a vibrant, inclusive space with indoor and outdoor areas perfect for relaxing, playing, and enjoying great food and friends!
Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun.
Starting bid
Kate Spade Lucy Snake Embossed Medium L-Zip Wristlet 🐍✨
Add a touch of chic sophistication to your look with this Kate Spade wristlet in a stunning snake-embossed finish. Perfectly sized for everyday essentials, it features a secure L-zip closure, a sleek silhouette, and a detachable wrist strap for versatile wear.
Whether you’re heading out for brunch, running errands, or enjoying a night out, this wristlet is your stylish grab-and-go companion.
📏 Dimensions: 4.6” H × 7.91” W – roomy enough for cards, cash, keys, and most phones
🎨 Snake embossed leather – modern, textured finish
🔒 L-zip closure – secure and convenient
👜 Detachable wrist strap – wear it your way
Retail Value: $159
