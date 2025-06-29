Dog Day 2025: Bid for a Cause

Hosted by

$500 Voucher to Fly RetrievAir item
$500 Voucher to Fly RetrievAir item
$500 Voucher to Fly RetrievAir
$250

Starting bid

$500 Retrieve Air Voucher ✈️

Fly with your dog in comfort and style — no cargo holds, no size restrictions, and no compromises. Retrieve Air is redefining pet-first travel with stress-free flights designed around you and your pup!

Voucher must be used by December 31, 2025.

$700 Voucher to Fly RetrievAir item
$700 Voucher to Fly RetrievAir item
$700 Voucher to Fly RetrievAir
$450

Starting bid

$700 Retrieve Air Voucher ✈️

Fly with your dog in comfort and style — no cargo holds, no size restrictions, and no compromises. Retrieve Air is redefining pet-first travel with stress-free flights designed around you and your pup!

Voucher must be used by December 31, 2025.

🌴 Orlando Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for a Family of Four! item
🌴 Orlando Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for a Family of Four! item
🌴 Orlando Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for a Family of Four!
$450

Starting bid


Enjoy a magical vacation in sunny Florida with this incredible package: 5 days and 4 nights of accommodations at The Club at Maingate in Kissimmee, just minutes from world-famous attractions!

🏨 Your Stay Includes:

  • Accommodations for up to 2 adults and 2 children (under 12)
  • 4-night stay at The Club at Maingate, conveniently located near the gates of Walt Disney World®
  • Easy access to Universal StudiosEpcotDisney Springs, and more!

🎢 Whether you’re chasing thrills, meeting your favorite characters, or simply soaking up the Florida sun, this getaway offers comfort, convenience, and unbeatable access to all the action.

📍 Location: Kissimmee, FL – the perfect launchpad for all things Orlando!
🛌 Family-friendly hotel amenities include outdoor pool, game room, free shuttle service to major theme parks, and more.

✨ Treat your family to the adventure of a lifetime — bid now and let the magic begin! (a reservation fee of $299 USD will be collected at reservation)✨

🪓 $50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas – Axe Throwing Experience item
🪓 $50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas – Axe Throwing Experience item
🪓 $50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas – Axe Throwing Experience
$15

Starting bid

🪓 $50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas – Axe Throwing Experience! 🪓
Unleash your inner warrior and channel your lumberjack energy with this thrilling experience at Class Axe Throwing Dallas!

🔥 What’s Included:

  • $50 voucher good toward any future booking
  • 1-hour adrenaline-packed axe throwing session
  • Learn, practice, and then go head-to-head in a group tournament
  • Led by trained axe-throwing experts to ensure safety, precision, and fun!

🏆 Whether you're in it for the bragging rights, the bullseye, or just the laughs, this is your chance to become the Axe Throwing Champion among your crew.

📍 Location: 715 N Glenville Dr, Dallas, TX
📅 Redeem by: 2/24/2026
🎯 Perfect for a night out with friends, team-building, or a unique date night!

Bid now and get ready to throw down — literally!

🧩 $50 Voucher to Great Room Escape Dallas – Can You Beat th item
🧩 $50 Voucher to Great Room Escape Dallas – Can You Beat th
$15

Starting bid

🧩 $50 Voucher to Great Room Escape Dallas – Can You Beat the Clock? ⏱️

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping, brain-teasing adventure with this $50 voucher for Great Room Escape Dallas!

🕵️ Your Experience Includes:

  • fully immersive escape room challenge for up to 12 participants
  • 60 minutes to solve riddles, uncover clues, and escape before time runs out
  • Private room experience – just you and your team!
  • Ideal for friends, family, coworkers, or anyone up for a challenge!

💡 Think fast, work together, and don’t crack under pressure — every second counts!

📍 Location: 715 N Glenville Dr, Richardson, TX
📅 Valid until: 2/24/2026
🎟️ Voucher is valid toward any future booking

Bid now and test your wits in the ultimate race against time!

💼 $1,000 Tax Services Certificate item
💼 $1,000 Tax Services Certificate
$100

Starting bid

💼 $1,000 Tax Services Certificate – Courtesy of The Accounting Doctor (Remis & Associates) 💼

Take the stress out of tax season or resolve long-standing issues with this $1,000 complimentary certificate for expert tax services provided by Remis & Associates, dba The Accounting Doctor.

🧾 Choose From the Following Services:
🔹 Tax Preparation – Professional, accurate, and hassle-free filing of your individual or business taxes.
🔹 Tax Resolution Services –

  • In-depth review of past and present tax filings
  • Evaluation of IRS notices, tax liens, or wage garnishments
  • Actionable guidance and expert insight into IRS resolution strategies and tax relief programs
  • Personalized consultation to discuss your unique financial situation and prevent future tax problems
  • Includes a formal tax analysis report and comprehensive review

👩‍⚕️ Trusted for their strategic financial expertise and compassionate support, The Accounting Doctor delivers peace of mind and powerful results.

💵 Value: $1,000
📍 Redeem by: June 30, 2026
📌 Valid for one expert-level service of your choice

🧬 CORE 5 Membership – Perot Museum of Nature and Science 🔬 item
🧬 CORE 5 Membership – Perot Museum of Nature and Science 🔬
$50

Starting bid

🧬 CORE 5 Membership – Perot Museum of Nature and Science 🔬
Unlock a full year of wonder, discovery, and hands-on learning with a CORE 5 Membership – valued at $165!

🎉 Enjoy Unlimited General Admission for FIVE Guests (Ages 2+)
Perfect for families or groups of curious minds, this membership includes exclusive perks that make every visit extra special.

🌟 Membership Benefits:
✅ Free admission for one year to all 11 permanent exhibit halls
✅ Members-only early access to the museum
✅ 50% off parking in the museum lot
✅ 10% savings at the museum café and shop
✅ 15% off gift memberships
✅ Exclusive preview days for special traveling exhibitions
✅ Reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions through the ASTC Passport Program (outside a 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum and your home)

📍 Perfect for science lovers, families, and curious explorers!
📅 Redeem by: August 24, 2026

Bid now for a full year of hands-on science fun, discovery, and educational adventure for the whole crew!

🏖️ Cancun Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for Two Adults + Two item
🏖️ Cancun Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for Two Adults + Two
$350

Starting bid

🏖️ Cancun Getaway – 5 Days / 4 Nights for Two Adults + Two Kids 🌞
Escape to paradise with this incredible Cancun vacation package, valued at $895!
Enjoy 5 days / 4 nights of accommodations in Mexico’s premier beach destination for up to 2 adults (ages 30–70) and 2 children under 12.

🌴 Your Tropical Escape Includes:
🏨 Stay at your choice of:

  • Ocean Spa Hotel
  • Laguna Suites Golf & Spa
    Both located in the heart of Cancun’s famous hotel zone!

🚌 Ground transportation from Cancun International Airport to your hotel is included.

✨ Stay at One, Play at Four!
With complimentary shuttle access between all four resorts, you’ll enjoy the amenities of:

  • Sunset Royal
  • Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club
  • Laguna Suites Golf & Spa
  • Ocean Spa Hotel

💆‍♀️ Relax at the spa, lounge poolside, enjoy fine dining, or take in the vibrant Cancun nightlife — all at your fingertips.

📅 Must register within 30 days of receiving certificate
📆 Recommended to make arrangements 3–4 months in advance
✈️ Airfare not included
🎟️ Redeem by: August 24, 2026

Treat yourself and your family to an unforgettable tropical vacation. Bid now and start planning your escape!

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament - one ticket item
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament - one ticket item
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament - one ticket
$25

Starting bid

🛡️ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament – A Knight to Remember! 🏰

You are cordially invited to an unforgettable evening of feasting, fighting, and fun at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament – where the Middle Ages come roaring to life!

⚔️ Your Experience Includes:

  • 2-hour live tournament featuring heroic knights, majestic horses, dazzling dressage, and thrilling swordplay
  • A "hands-on" four-course feast fit for royalty – no utensils needed!
  • Cheer for your knight as the arena erupts with excitement and chivalry!

🎭 A fan-favorite, family-friendly experience unlike any other.

🕰️ Doors open 60 minutes before showtime – arrive early to explore the Hall of Arms and grab a drink at the bar!
💰 Retail Value: $74.95
📅 Redeem by: August 24, 2026

Bid now and treat yourself (or a lucky guest) to a KNIGHT of epic entertainment and medieval magic!

💼 Course Seat – Build a Winning Resume item
💼 Course Seat – Build a Winning Resume
$5

Starting bid

💼 Course Seat – Build a Winning Resume
Ready to break into a new career? This all-costs-paid seat to Product Teacher's popular resume course will teach you how to craft a standout resume that gets results.

🧠 What You’ll Gain:
✅ Proven strategies to land interviews at top companies
✅ Resume frameworks used by professionals hired at Google, Redfin, Intuit, and more
✅ Insider insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market

🎯 Ideal for career switchers, current professionals leveling up!

💰 Value: $25
📅 Redeem by: February 24, 2026

Bid now and take your first step toward landing your dream job!

💼 Course Seat – Building a Winning Product Manager Resume item
💼 Course Seat – Building a Winning Product Manager Resume
$5

Starting bid

💼 Course Seat – Building a Winning Product Manager Resume
Ready to break into product management? This all-costs-paid seat to Product Teacher's popular resume course will teach you how to craft a standout PM resume that gets results.

🧠 What You’ll Gain:
✅ Proven strategies to land interviews at top tech companies
✅ Resume frameworks used by PMs hired at Google, Redfin, Intuit, and more
✅ Insider insights to help you stand out in a competitive job market

🎯 Ideal for career switchers, aspiring PMs, or current tech professionals leveling up!

💰 Value: $25
📅 Redeem by: February 24, 2026

Bid now and take your first step toward landing your dream product management job!

🎉 FREE Month of BarkBox – AKA CRAZY DOG JOY! 🐾 item
🎉 FREE Month of BarkBox – AKA CRAZY DOG JOY! 🐾 item
🎉 FREE Month of BarkBox – AKA CRAZY DOG JOY! 🐾
$20

Starting bid

🎉 FREE Month of BarkBox – AKA CRAZY DOG JOY! 🐾

Your pup is about to have the best mail day ever! You've won a FREE month of BarkBox, the subscription box that delivers pure tail-wagging happiness straight to your door.

🐶 Each BarkBox Includes:
🎁 2 quirky, themed toys
🍗 2 bags of all-natural treats
🎊 1 surprise item (because dogs love surprises too!)

Perfect for dogs of all sizes and personalities, BarkBox is the ultimate monthly dose of fun, flavor, and fuzzy joy.

📦 A $35+ value of happiness in every box — and your first one is FREE!

Bid now and give your furry friend something to bark about! 🐕

🖼️ Personalized Word Art Print – Choose from 100+ Unique De item
🖼️ Personalized Word Art Print – Choose from 100+ Unique De item
🖼️ Personalized Word Art Print – Choose from 100+ Unique De
$5

Starting bid

🖼️ Personalized Word Art Print – Choose from 100+ Unique Designs! 🎁

Looking for a thoughtful and creative gift? This voucher is good for one piece of personalized artwork from All About Word Art on Etsy – a perfect touch for a cabin, man cave, home office, or holiday gift!

🎨 Choose from Over 100 Designs, including:
🐾 40+ Dog Breeds
🗺️ All 50 U.S. States
🏡 And more fun, rustic, and custom themes!

💝 Ideal for dog lovers, travelers, and anyone who appreciates heartfelt home décor.

💰 Value: $14.99
📅 Redeem by: December 24, 2025
🎄 Makes a perfect Christmas gift!

Bid now and create something truly one-of-a-kind!

Luxury Portrait Experience + 14" Fine Art Commissioned Portr item
Luxury Portrait Experience + 14" Fine Art Commissioned Portr item
Luxury Portrait Experience + 14" Fine Art Commissioned Portr
$300

Starting bid

📸 Luxury Portrait Experience + 14" Fine Art Commissioned Portrait 🎨
Capture timeless elegance with this extraordinary opportunity from Park Hill Studio, where fine art meets personal legacy.

🖼️ What’s Included:

  • professional portrait session at Park Hill’s Luxury Portrait Studio
  • cinematic viewing experience of your photographs
  • One commissioned 14" x 11" museum-quality portrait created by a professional artist
  • A beautiful leather presentation portfolio and colorful informational brochure
  • Option to apply the value toward a larger portrait size

This gift certificate offers more than just photography — it’s the creation of a treasured heirloom artwork for your home, crafted with care and fine detail by master artists.

💰 Valued at: $1,500
🖼️ Framing not included
💳 Cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with other offers

📅 Gift certificate has been mailed and includes all materials for presentation and redemption

🎁 Perfect for milestone occasions, family legacies, or an unforgettable holiday gift.

Bid now for a truly one-of-a-kind artistic experience!

Texas Rangers Autographed Hat item
Texas Rangers Autographed Hat item
Texas Rangers Autographed Hat
$30

Starting bid

🔥 Texas Rangers Jon Gray Autographed Hat

Donated by: Texas Rangers Baseball Club

Value: $75


Step up to the plate and snag a piece of Rangers history! This light blue Texas Rangers cap — the same style pictured on star pitcher Jon Gray — is personally autographed and ready to be the crown jewel of your collection. Perfect for game-day bragging rights or displaying proudly at home. Don’t miss your chance to own it!

5 Nights of Boarding OR 5 Days of Daycare @ The Pup Shack TX item
5 Nights of Boarding OR 5 Days of Daycare @ The Pup Shack TX item
5 Nights of Boarding OR 5 Days of Daycare @ The Pup Shack TX
$150

Starting bid

🐾 5 Nights of Boarding OR 5 Days of Daycare at The Pup Shack Texas 🐶
Treat your furry friend to quality care and fun with this flexible package valued up to $300!

🏠 Choose either:

  • 5 nights of overnight boarding
  • 5 full days of daycare

🐕 Before redeeming, a meet and greet appointment is required to ensure the perfect fit for your pup.

📍 Location: 745 Leading Lane Circle, Allen, TX 75002
📞 Schedule your meet and greet: 214-926-4534
🌐 Learn more: ThePupShackTexas.com

⏳ Must be used within 1 year of receiving the certificate.

Bid now and give your dog a safe, loving home-away-from-home experience!

🏓 $100 Voucher for Chicken N Pickle – Fun, Food & Picklebal item
🏓 $100 Voucher for Chicken N Pickle – Fun, Food & Picklebal item
🏓 $100 Voucher for Chicken N Pickle – Fun, Food & Picklebal
$45

Starting bid

🏓 $100 Voucher for Chicken N Pickle – Fun, Food & Pickleball! 🎉

Enjoy an hour of court time at Chicken N Pickle, the unique indoor/outdoor family entertainment complex that combines chef-driven dining, pickleball, yard games, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages!

🎾 This Voucher Includes:

  • 1 hour of court time for pickleball
  • Rental of 4 paddles / balls
  • 2 delicious appetizers from the casual, chef-driven menu

📍 Choose your preferred location when booking!
📅 Booking: Courts must be reserved at least 2 weeks in advance.
⚠️ Voucher cannot be redeemed online, for walk-up courts, or on previously booked courts.

🐾 Chicken N Pickle offers a vibrant, inclusive space with indoor and outdoor areas perfect for relaxing, playing, and enjoying great food and friends!

Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun.

Kate Spade Lucy Snake Embossed Medium L-Zip Wristlet 🐍✨ item
Kate Spade Lucy Snake Embossed Medium L-Zip Wristlet 🐍✨ item
Kate Spade Lucy Snake Embossed Medium L-Zip Wristlet 🐍✨
$35

Starting bid

Kate Spade Lucy Snake Embossed Medium L-Zip Wristlet 🐍✨

Add a touch of chic sophistication to your look with this Kate Spade wristlet in a stunning snake-embossed finish. Perfectly sized for everyday essentials, it features a secure L-zip closure, a sleek silhouette, and a detachable wrist strap for versatile wear.

Whether you’re heading out for brunch, running errands, or enjoying a night out, this wristlet is your stylish grab-and-go companion.

📏 Dimensions: 4.6” H × 7.91” W – roomy enough for cards, cash, keys, and most phones
🎨 Snake embossed leather – modern, textured finish
🔒 L-zip closure – secure and convenient
👜 Detachable wrist strap – wear it your way

Retail Value: $159

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!