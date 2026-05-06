Dog Days of Denton 2026

Your V.I.Paw Pass unlocks a premium experience designed for both you and your pup, including:

Access to Denton’s official dog pool party 💦

Entry to the Triple Play Beer Garden + 2 free beers (21+ only) 🍻

Exclusive V.I.Paw event shirt 👕

Curated Wag Bag full of goodies 🐶

Treats for both pups and people throughout the event 🍪

Come enjoy a tail-wagging good time with special perks, community fun, and plenty of dog-friendly excitement—all while celebrating your support of Denton parks!