Denton Parks Foundation

Hosted by

Denton Parks Foundation

About this event

Dog Days of Denton 2026

515 N Bell Ave

Denton, TX 76201, USA

V.I.Paw Pass - Early Bird 🐶
$25
Available until Aug 15

Your V.I.Paw Pass unlocks a premium experience designed for both you and your pup, including:

  • Access to Denton’s official dog pool party 💦
  • Entry to the Triple Play Beer Garden + 2 free beers (21+ only) 🍻
  • Exclusive V.I.Paw event shirt 👕
  • Curated Wag Bag full of goodies 🐶
  • Treats for both pups and people throughout the event 🍪

Come enjoy a tail-wagging good time with special perks, community fun, and plenty of dog-friendly excitement—all while celebrating your support of Denton parks!

V.I.Paw Pass for Two - Early Bird 💦
$35
Available until Aug 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your V.I.Paw Pass unlocks a premium experience designed for both you and your pup, including:

  • Access to Denton’s official dog pool party 💦
  • Entry to the Triple Play Beer Garden + 2 free beers (21+ only) 🍻
  • Exclusive V.I.Paw event shirt 👕
  • Curated Wag Bag full of goodies 🐶
  • Treats for both pups and people throughout the event 🍪

Come enjoy a tail-wagging good time with special perks, community fun, and plenty of dog-friendly excitement—all while celebrating your support of Denton parks!

V.I.Paw Pass - General Admission🐶
$30

Your V.I.Paw Pass unlocks a premium experience designed for both you and your pup, including:

  • Access to Denton’s official dog pool party 💦
  • Entry to the Triple Play Beer Garden + 2 free beers (21+ only) 🍻
  • Exclusive V.I.Paw event shirt 👕
  • Curated Wag Bag full of goodies 🐶
  • Treats for both pups and people throughout the event 🍪

Come enjoy a tail-wagging good time with special perks, community fun, and plenty of dog-friendly excitement—all while celebrating your support of Denton parks!

V.I.Paw Pass for Two - General Admission🐾
$40

Your V.I.Paw Pass unlocks a premium experience designed for both you and your pup, including:

  • Access to Denton’s official dog pool party 💦
  • Entry to the Triple Play Beer Garden + 2 free beers (21+ only) 🍻
  • Exclusive V.I.Paw event shirt 👕
  • Curated Wag Bag full of goodies 🐶
  • Treats for both pups and people throughout the event 🍪

Come enjoy a tail-wagging good time with special perks, community fun, and plenty of dog-friendly excitement—all while celebrating your support of Denton parks!

Add a donation for Denton Parks Foundation

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