Folsom High School Athletic Boosters

Offered by

Folsom High School Athletic Boosters

About this shop

DogHouse VIP Passes

SINGLE DOG HOUSE VIP PASS item
SINGLE DOG HOUSE VIP PASS
$350

Enjoy one pass to the VIP Dog House for all 2025 JV & Varsity Home & PLAYOFF Football Games with DINNER in the end zone

TWO DOG HOUSE VIP PASSES item
TWO DOG HOUSE VIP PASSES
$625

Enjoy two passes to the VIP Dog House for all 2025 JV & Varsity Home & PLAYOFF Football Games with DINNER in the end zone! Includes Two Dog House T-Shirt.

2 VIP passes plus Family Package item
2 VIP passes plus Family Package
$875

Includes 2 VIP Season Passes plus your children (11 and under only) Please submit the names of your children.

Add a donation for Folsom High School Athletic Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!