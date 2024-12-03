Dogue De Bordeaux Rescue's shop

Dogue de Bordeaux Rescue

2025 Calendar - Printable PDF item
Our 2025 calendar features some of the amazing dogs we have rescued. We are sure you will enjoy the 12 monthly pictures of spotlighted dog's before and after's. There were many more dogs, and will be many more to come. We can't continue to support the endless amount of abandoned dogs, without your support. We appreciate your purchase and hope you will share or purchase for others.
