Dogwood/Little Woodrows $50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card to The Dogwood & Little Woodrow’s

Donated by: The Dogwood & Little Woodrow’s

Retail Value: $50

Enjoy a night out with a $50 gift card valid at The Dogwood and any Little Woodrow’s location. Whether you're in the mood for a lively patio, cold beer, great cocktails, or catching the game, this gift card gives you access to some of Austin’s favorite spots for good times and great vibes.

Perfect for happy hour, weekend hangs, or your next night on the town!