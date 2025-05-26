DoitforDane, Inc.

DoitforDane, Inc.

DoitforDane - 2025 Golf Outing

600 N Long Beach Rd

Rockville Centre, NY 11570, USA

Golf Foursome, Cocktails & Dinner
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Breakfast, Lunch (on course), Cocktail Hour, and Dinner for four golfers.

Golf Single, Cocktails & Dinner
$450

Includes Breakfast, Lunch (on course), Cocktail Hour and Dinner for one golfer.

Cocktails & Dinner
$150

Join us for Cocktail Hour and Dinner.

Platinum Sponsor - "Ouya Ouya" Level
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Special recognition at event!

2 logo placements - one at sign-in and one on-course.

Tee sponsorship.

Includes Breakfast, Lunch (on course), Cocktail Hour and Dinner for eight golfers.

Tee Sponsor
$250

Your logo or photograph(s) you love of Dane at a Tee Box.

Driving Range Sponsor
$500
Breakfast Sponsor
$500
Dinner Sponsor
$500
Cocktail Sponsor
$500
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Your contribution will be used to cover the anticipated cost of musical entertainment during cocktail hour and dinner.

