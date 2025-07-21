DoitforDane Golf Outing Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a round of golf and lunch for foursome at the Long Island National Golf Club in Riverhead, NY.
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a day of inshore fishing on the Fighting Irish, a 31' Steiger Craft, out of Freeport, NY.
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a round of golf, lunch, snacks, and beverages for foursome at Hempstead Golf and Country Club.
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get fully outfitted with a great road bike so you can ride for miles!
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Round of golf for a foursome at the world famous Ridewood Country Club.
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a round of golf and lunch at the North Fork Country Club.
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a round of golf for three and lunch at Cherry Valley Club.
See sheet for details!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing