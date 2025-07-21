eventClosed

DoitforDane Golf Outing Silent Auction

Round of Golf - Long Island National
$750

Enjoy a round of golf and lunch for foursome at the Long Island National Golf Club in Riverhead, NY.


See sheet for details!

Catch Em Up on the Famous Fighting Irish
$500

Enjoy a day of inshore fishing on the Fighting Irish, a 31' Steiger Craft, out of Freeport, NY.


See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - Hempstead Country Club
$750

Enjoy a round of golf, lunch, snacks, and beverages for foursome at Hempstead Golf and Country Club.

See sheet for details!

Tour De Dane item
Tour De Dane
$2,000

Get fully outfitted with a great road bike so you can ride for miles!

See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - Ridgewood Country Club
$2,000

Round of golf for a foursome at the world famous Ridewood Country Club.

See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - North Fork Country Club
$750

Enjoy a round of golf and lunch at the North Fork Country Club.

See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - Cherry Valley Club
$750

Enjoy a round of golf for three and lunch at Cherry Valley Club.

See sheet for details!

Islanders Luxury Suite
$1,000

Luxury Suite for 16! See sheet for details!
Round of Golf at RVC Links item
Round of Golf at RVC Links
$750

Round of golf and lunch for four! See sheet for details!

