DoitforDane Golf Outing Silent Auction (2026)

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Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf and lunch for foursome at the Long Island National Golf Club in Riverhead, NY.
See sheet for details!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1/2 day of inshore fishing on the Fighting Irish, a 31' Steiger Craft, out of Freeport, NY.
See sheet for details!
Starting bid
Round of golf for a foursome at the world famous Ridgewood Country Club.
See sheet for details!
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf and lunch at the North Fork Country Club.
See sheet for details!
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for three and lunch at Cherry Valley Club.
See sheet for details!
Starting bid
Starting bid
One night stay at the Refinery Hotel in NYC; $200 Gift Card for the Croton Reservoir Restaurant; $250 Gift Card for Gotham Comedy Club.
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