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DoitforDane, Inc.
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DoitforDane Golf Outing Silent Auction (2026)

Round of Golf - Long Island National item
Round of Golf - Long Island National item
Round of Golf - Long Island National
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf and lunch for foursome at the Long Island National Golf Club in Riverhead, NY.


See sheet for details!

Catch 'Em Up on the Famous Fighting Irish item
Catch 'Em Up on the Famous Fighting Irish
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1/2 day of inshore fishing on the Fighting Irish, a 31' Steiger Craft, out of Freeport, NY.


See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - Ridgewood Country Club item
Round of Golf - Ridgewood Country Club
$2,000

Starting bid

Round of golf for a foursome at the world famous Ridgewood Country Club.

See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - North Fork Country Club item
Round of Golf - North Fork Country Club item
Round of Golf - North Fork Country Club
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf and lunch at the North Fork Country Club.

See sheet for details!

Round of Golf - Cherry Valley Club item
Round of Golf - Cherry Valley Club item
Round of Golf - Cherry Valley Club
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for three and lunch at Cherry Valley Club.

See sheet for details!

Islanders Luxury Suite item
Islanders Luxury Suite
$1,000

Starting bid

Luxury Suite for 16! See sheet for details!
A Night in NYC item
A Night in NYC
$500

Starting bid

One night stay at the Refinery Hotel in NYC; $200 Gift Card for the Croton Reservoir Restaurant; $250 Gift Card for Gotham Comedy Club.

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