Doke Ministries, Inc.

Hosted by

Doke Ministries, Inc.

About this event

Doke Ministries, Inc. 2026 Golf Classic Sponsorship

825 W Wintergreen Rd

DeSoto, TX 75115, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$5,000

1 left!

Premier recognition as the presenting sponsor of the entire tournament

Benefits include:

  • Event named: Doke Ministries, Inc. Golf Classic presented by [Your Company Name]
  • Logo prominently displayed on all event signage, website, and promotional materials
  • Premium logo placement on tournament banner and registration area
  • Two (2) complimentary foursomes (8 golfers)
  • Opportunity to provide branded promotional items in player gift bags
  • Opportunity to address participants at opening ceremony
  • Featured recognition on Doke Ministries website and social media
  • Recognition in all press releases and event communications
  • Hole sponsorship with premium placement
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

High-level recognition and strong brand visibility

Benefits include:

  • One (1) complimentary foursome (4 golfers)
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and website
  • Hole sponsorship with company logo signage
  • Recognition during opening and awards ceremony
  • Social media recognition
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in gift bags
  • Logo placement on sponsor banner
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,500

1 left!

Excellent visibility and community engagement

Benefits include:

  • Two (2) complimentary golfer registrations
  • Hole sponsorship with signage
  • Logo placement on event website
  • Recognition during awards ceremony
  • Social media recognition
  • Sponsor recognition on event signage
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$750

1 left!

Great opportunity for local business recognition

Benefits include:

  • One (1) complimentary golfer registration
  • Hole sponsorship signage
  • Recognition on event website
  • Recognition on sponsor signage at event
Hole Sponsor item
Hole Sponsor
$500

1 left!

Affordable opportunity to support and promote your business

Benefits include:

  • Company name or logo displayed on signage at one hole
  • Recognition on event website
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items for gift bags
Cart Sponsor item
Cart Sponsor
$1,000

1 left!

  • Logo displayed on golf carts
  • Recognition on event signage and website
Gift Bag Sponsor item
Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,000

1 left!

  • Logo recognition on all gift bags
  • Recognition on website and signage

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!