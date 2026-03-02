Doke Ministries, Inc. 2026 Golf Classic Sponsorship

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Premier recognition as the presenting sponsor of the entire tournament
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High-level recognition and strong brand visibility
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Excellent visibility and community engagement
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Great opportunity for local business recognition
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Affordable opportunity to support and promote your business
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