True Vine Worship Center

Hosted by

True Vine Worship Center

About this event

D.O.L.L. Conference 2026

222 Eden Rd

Lancaster, PA 17601, USA

Early Bird Double Room
$565
Available until Mar 19

If your vibe is a room for two, purchase this ticket and enjoy the conference with your sister.

Early Bird Triple Room
$490
Available until Mar 19

This ticket grants you access to a 3 to a room experience.

Early Bird Quad Room
$420
Available until Mar 19

This ticket is for the 4 in a room experience.

General Admission Double Room
$585

If your vibe is a room for two, purchase this ticket and enjoy the conference with your sister.

General Admission Triple Room
$510

This ticket grants you access to a 3 to a room experience.

General Admission Quad Room
$440

This ticket is for the 4 in a room experience.

Add a donation for True Vine Worship Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!