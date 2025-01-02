Maumelle Lions Club

Offered by

Maumelle Lions Club

About the memberships

$120 Annual dues

Annual Dues
$120

Valid until February 25, 2027

After you select your payment you will be prompted to included an additional amount. It will default to 17%, however, you can click the dropdown arrow (⌄) then select "custom" and enter "0.00" This add'l amount does not go to Maumelle Lions Club or LCI

New Member Application Fee (one time)
$35

No expiration

ONLY select if you are a new member and submitting your first dues. After you select your payment you will be prompted to included an additional amount. It will default to 17%, however, you can click the dropdown arrow (⌄) then select "custom" and enter "0.00" This add'l amount does not go to Maumelle Lions Club or LCI

Add a donation for Maumelle Lions Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!