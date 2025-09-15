$30,000 Winter Wonderland Super Bingo!

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First Come, First Serve Ticket. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your Individual seat, not to purchase your bingo packet. You will buy your Bingo Entry packet at the door - $20. That is the price difference.
Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your table of 4, not to purchase your packets. You will buy your Bingo Entry packet at the door - $80 ($20pp). That is the price difference.
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