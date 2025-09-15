Pay It Forward Local Inc

Hosted by

Pay It Forward Local Inc

About this event

$30,000 Winter Wonderland Super Bingo!

1109 S Green River Rd

Evansville, IN 47715, USA

Individual
$100

First Come, First Serve Ticket. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your Individual seat, not to purchase your bingo packet. You will buy your Bingo Entry packet at the door - $20. That is the price difference.

Reserved Table of 4
$420
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your table of 4, not to purchase your packets. You will buy your Bingo Entry packet at the door - $80 ($20pp). That is the price difference.

Add a donation for Pay It Forward Local Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!