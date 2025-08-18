$AFTERHOUR$

Notice: private membership association event

This event is hosted by a private membership association (PMA) and is not open to the public. By purchasing the ticket, you confirm that you are a private member of NPG ENT. Or are applying for temporary membership for the purpose of attending this event.

All participants must agree to NPG ENT. Membership, terms, rules, and code of conduct. This includes a mutual agreement to resolve disputes privatelytt and to waive certain rights to public recourse.

Your purchase serves as acknowledgment and agreement to these terms. If you do not agree, do not purchase a ticket.

This event is conducted under the protections afforded to private associations by the United States, Constitution and applicable laws.