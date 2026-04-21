Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

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Gate City Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

About this event

Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament

306 E Florida St

Greensboro, NC 27406, USA

Golfer - Individual
$75

Register as an individual player for a day of golf, fellowship, and giving back at the 35th Annual Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament. Your participation helps support scholarships for current and future Aggies through the Gate City Alumni Chapter Scholarship and the National Alumni Endowed Scholarship. Every swing makes a difference.

Golfer - Team of Four (4)
$280

Grab your foursome and hit the course for a great cause! Team registration includes entry for four golfers to enjoy a day of friendly competition, connection, and community at historic Gillespie Golf Course—all while supporting scholarships that help Aggies succeed.

Golf Clinic/Lunch & Learn
$25

Not a golfer? No problem! Join us for our Golf Clinic and Lunch & Learn experience—perfect for beginners and supporters who want to be part of the day. Enjoy lunch, fellowship, and a relaxed introduction to golf while supporting scholarships for deserving students.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:

  • Prominent recognition with company logo/name on website, event materials, and social media
  • Opportunity to speak at a Chapter meeting (within one year)
  • Recognition at Scholarship Luncheon Awards Ceremony (includes 5-minute presentation)
  • Exclusive promotional table at Awards Ceremony
  • Inclusion of branded items in tournament gift bags
  • Exclusive hole sponsor sign and premium golf course signage
  • One complimentary team of four golfers


Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

  • Recognition on website, event materials, and social media
  • Recognition during Awards Ceremony and Golf Tournament
  • Exclusive promotional table at Awards Ceremony
  • Inclusion of branded items in tournament gift bags
  • Hole sponsor sign
  • Verbal recognition during Awards Ceremony
  • One complimentary team of four golfers


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

  • Recognition on website, event materials, and social media
  • Recognition during Awards Ceremony and Golf Tournament
  • Shared promotional table
  • Inclusion of branded items in tournament gift bags
  • Hole sponsor sign
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes:

  • Recognition on website, event materials, and social media
  • Recognition during Awards Ceremony and Golf Tournament
  • Hole sponsor sign


Beverage Sponsor
$200

Includes:

  • Hole sponsor sign
  • Recognition during Chapter meeting


Hole Sponsorship
$125

Includes:

  • Hole sponsor sign
  • Recognition during Chapter meeting
Tee Sponsor
$100

Includes:

  • Hole sponsor sign


General Donation
Free

Can’t attend but still want to support? This option allows individuals and businesses to contribute to the success of the 35th Annual Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament through donations and sponsorships that directly fund scholarships for current and future Aggies.


Please select this option and enter your sponsorship or donation amount on the "Additional Donation" option below. Your generosity helps us continue the legacy of Aggies supporting Aggies.

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