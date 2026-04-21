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About this event
Register as an individual player for a day of golf, fellowship, and giving back at the 35th Annual Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament. Your participation helps support scholarships for current and future Aggies through the Gate City Alumni Chapter Scholarship and the National Alumni Endowed Scholarship. Every swing makes a difference.
Grab your foursome and hit the course for a great cause! Team registration includes entry for four golfers to enjoy a day of friendly competition, connection, and community at historic Gillespie Golf Course—all while supporting scholarships that help Aggies succeed.
Not a golfer? No problem! Join us for our Golf Clinic and Lunch & Learn experience—perfect for beginners and supporters who want to be part of the day. Enjoy lunch, fellowship, and a relaxed introduction to golf while supporting scholarships for deserving students.
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Can’t attend but still want to support? This option allows individuals and businesses to contribute to the success of the 35th Annual Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament through donations and sponsorships that directly fund scholarships for current and future Aggies.
Please select this option and enter your sponsorship or donation amount on the "Additional Donation" option below. Your generosity helps us continue the legacy of Aggies supporting Aggies.
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