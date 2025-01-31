Dolly Grams: Supporting Iredell County Partnership for Young Children's Love United Iredell Campaign

Sponsor a classroom of 18 children in Iredell County for a full year. In addition to a personalized Dolly Gram, you will receive: • "I support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library" sticker • Spotlight in ICPYC agency newsletter, (The Partnership Pulse) • Business/individual highlight on ICPYC social media channels • Photo with life-sized Dolly Parton cut out

Sponsor a classroom of 18 children in Iredell County for a full year. In addition to a personalized Dolly Gram, you will receive: • "I support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library" sticker • Spotlight in ICPYC agency newsletter, (The Partnership Pulse) • Business/individual highlight on ICPYC social media channels • Photo with life-sized Dolly Parton cut out

seeMoreDetailsMobile