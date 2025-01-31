Dolly Grams: Supporting Iredell County Partnership for Young Children's Love United Iredell Campaign
I Will Always Love You Dolly Gram
$32.50
Sponsor 1 child in Iredell County for a full year. You will receive a personalized Dolly Gram signed, sealed, and delivered as a thank you!
9 to 5 Dolly Gram
$162.50
Sponsor 5 children in Iredell County for a full year. In addition to a personalized Dolly Gram, you will receive:
• "I support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library" sticker
Love Is Like A Butterfly Dolly Gram
$325
Sponsor 10 children in Iredell County for a full year. In addition to a personalized Dolly Gram, you will receive:
• "I support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library" sticker
• Spotlight in ICPYC agency newsletter, (The Partnership Pulse)
Coat of Many Colors Dolly Gram
$585
Sponsor a classroom of 18 children in Iredell County for a full year. In addition to a personalized Dolly Gram, you will receive:
• "I support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library" sticker
• Spotlight in ICPYC agency newsletter, (The Partnership Pulse)
• Business/individual highlight on ICPYC social media channels
• Photo with life-sized Dolly Parton cut out
