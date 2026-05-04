Hosted by

Clifford School Parent's Club

About this event

Sales closed

Dolphin's Enchanting Disney Celebration! (EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NEXT SCHOOL YEAR)

225 Clifford Ave

Redwood City, CA 94062, USA

Add a donation for Clifford School Parent's Club

$

Adult/Adulto disney ticket/boleto
$10
Child/Niño disney Ticket/ Boleto
$10
Sponsor a Dolphin/ Patrocinar un delfín
$10

This ticket will be used to help another Clifford Dolphin attend the Disney Celebration. While all families will be able to attend regardless of their ability to pay, this ticket allows us to cover outstanding dance expenses in addition to expanding PTO resources to fund year round programs! Este boleto se usará para ayudar a otro Clifford Dolphin a asistir la fiesta. Si bien todas las familias podrán asistir independientemente de su capacidad de pago, este boleto nos permite cubrir los gastos pendientes de baile además de expandir los recursos del PTO para financiar programas durante todo el año.

Hot dog meal / comida de perro caliente
Free

Hot Dog, chips & drink (incluye refresco y papas)

Veggie Pizza Meal/ Pizza vegetariana
Free

includes drink, chips (incluye refresco, papas fritas)

Chicken Nugget Meal/ Menú de nuggets de pollo
Free

includes, fries or chips and drink (incluye papitas y refresco)

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