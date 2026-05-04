Dolphin's Enchanting Disney Celebration! (EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO NEXT SCHOOL YEAR)

This ticket will be used to help another Clifford Dolphin attend the Disney Celebration. While all families will be able to attend regardless of their ability to pay, this ticket allows us to cover outstanding dance expenses in addition to expanding PTO resources to fund year round programs! Este boleto se usará para ayudar a otro Clifford Dolphin a asistir la fiesta. Si bien todas las familias podrán asistir independientemente de su capacidad de pago, este boleto nos permite cubrir los gastos pendientes de baile además de expandir los recursos del PTO para financiar programas durante todo el año.