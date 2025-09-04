Ribbons of Courage

Show your support during Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the Purple Ribbon. A simple symbol that spurs conversations, educates youth about healthy relationships, and connects people with essential safety resources. Purple Paper Ribbons are displayed on our Awareness wall.
The Pink Ribbon shines a light on Breast Cancer Awareness. A symbol of resilience, hope, and community—the Pink Ribbon invites conversations, screening reminders, and shared strength. Honor or support someone touched by breast cancer, promote early detection, and celebrate survivorship. Proceeds support Teddys Angels Education and Awareness Programs.
Fabric Ribbon Donation Program
For every paper ribbon purchased online, we donate a fabric purple or pink ribbon to our awareness events. This ensures your purchase creates both a wall display and tangible support at our live events.
The Multi-Awareness Ribbon represents support for a broad range of cancers and awareness campaigns—breast, prostate, colon/colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, brain, leukemia, domestic violence awareness, suicide prevention, and more.
Purchase the ribbon that embraces many stories. Use it to acknowledge multiple loved ones or advocates in your life and help drive education, resources, and community outreach.
Wear the Pink Ribbon to stand with fighters, survivors, and families facing breast cancer. This ribbon fuels awareness initiatives, patient navigation, and community resources that make a difference in today’s and tomorrow’s care.
Wear the Purple Awareness Bracelets to stand with fighters, survivors, and families facing Alzheimer’s, Lupus, Epilepsy, Pancreatic Cancer, Domestic Violence, and more.
