Ribbons of Courage

The Pink Ribbon shines a light on Breast Cancer Awareness. A symbol of resilience, hope, and community—the Pink Ribbon invites conversations, screening reminders, and shared strength. Honor or support someone touched by breast cancer, promote early detection, and celebrate survivorship. Proceeds support Teddys Angels Education and Awareness Programs.

Personalize it to keep a memory alive or to show ongoing support for breast cancer education, screening access, and patient services.





Fabric Ribbon Donation Program

For every paper ribbon purchased online, we donate a fabric purple or pink ribbon to our awareness events. This ensures your purchase creates both a wall display and tangible support at our live events.