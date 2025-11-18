Dominican Writers Assoc-Silent Auction

Consultation with an Aster(ix) Editor (on behalf of Angie Cruz)





Angie Cruz, award-winning author of Dominicana and How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water, will be on sabbatical from December 2024 through January 2027. In her stead, she is generously offering a chapter or short story consultation (up to 4,000 words) with one of the editors from Aster(ix) Journal, the renowned literary publication she founded.





Consultation Description:

Receive expert feedback from a seasoned Aster(ix) editor on a chapter or short story (maximum 4,000 words). This session is ideal for writers seeking high-level craft guidance, editorial insight, and support in refining their work for publication. The Aster(ix) editorial team is known for championing bold, innovative, intersectional narratives — making this a rare opportunity for emerging or established writers looking to strengthen their voice and sharpen their storytelling.