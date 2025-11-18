Dominican Writers Assoc-Silent Auction

Starting bid
Consultation with an Aster(ix) Editor (on behalf of Angie Cruz)
Angie Cruz, award-winning author of Dominicana and How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water, will be on sabbatical from December 2024 through January 2027. In her stead, she is generously offering a chapter or short story consultation (up to 4,000 words) with one of the editors from Aster(ix) Journal, the renowned literary publication she founded.
Consultation Description:
Receive expert feedback from a seasoned Aster(ix) editor on a chapter or short story (maximum 4,000 words). This session is ideal for writers seeking high-level craft guidance, editorial insight, and support in refining their work for publication. The Aster(ix) editorial team is known for championing bold, innovative, intersectional narratives — making this a rare opportunity for emerging or established writers looking to strengthen their voice and sharpen their storytelling.
Cleyvis Natera is the award-winning Dominican-American author of Neruda on the Park, known for her powerful storytelling, rich character work, and exploration of family, migration, and identity. Her fiction and essays have been featured in major literary outlets, and she is widely recognized for her mentorship of emerging writers.
Consultation Description:
This 30-minute mentorship session is ideal for writers seeking guidance on fiction craft, developing characters with emotional depth, shaping a novel, or navigating the publishing world as a Dominican/Latinx writer. Cleyvis offers thoughtful, direct, and practical insight to help you strengthen your project and clarify your next steps — whether you’re drafting something new or revising a work-in-progress.
Caroline Bleeke is the Editorial Director of Fiction at Flatiron Books (Macmillan), where she acquires and edits literary and upmarket fiction with a strong interest in bold, original voices and underrepresented perspectives. Her list includes award-winning and bestselling authors whose work pushes the boundaries of form, identity, and narrative ambition.
Consultation Description:
Caroline will provide an in-depth editorial review of your manuscript — full or partial. This offering is ideal for writers seeking professional-level feedback on narrative arc, voice, pacing, structure, character development, and overall cohesion. Whether you're preparing to query agents, revising for submission, or refining a draft, Caroline’s insight will help you strengthen your work and elevate your writing toward publication.
This is a rare opportunity to receive detailed guidance from an industry editor with a strong track record of shaping successful books in adult fiction and memoir.
Linda Camacho is a highly respected literary agent at Galt & Zacker Literary Agency with deep experiences across children's and adult publishing.
Linda will provide written feedback on the first ten pages of your manuscript (submitted as a Word document, 12 point Times New Roman, double spaced). She can critique Middle Grade, Young Adult. Adult Fiction in horror, womens fiction and romance.
This is an incredible opportunity to receive professional, agent-level insight on your opening pages—one of the most important sections of any manuscript. Linda’s feedback will help strengthen your voice, sharpen your story’s hook, and prepare your work for the querying or submissions process.
Important:
The auction winner must have their first 10 pages ready to submit immediately after the auction closes.
15-Minute Phone Consultation + 10 Pages of Feedback
Marcela Landres is a sought-after editorial consultant who helps writers become well-published authors. A former editor at Simon & Schuster, her clients include Elba Iris Pérez (USA Today bestseller The Things We Didn’t Know) and Daniel José Older (New York Times bestseller Shadowshaper). She has served as a panelist for the NEA and publishes the award-winning e-zine Latinidad.
Auction Offering:
The winning bidder will receive a 15-minute phone consultation with Marcela. Before the call, you may submit up to 10 double-spaced pages of your writing (PDF or Word document), along with a list of your questions. Marcela will provide targeted, editorially grounded guidance to help strengthen your project.
Genres Marcela Edits:
• Novels (literary, commercial, adult, YA, chick lit, street lit, women’s, historical)
• Short story collections
• Memoirs
• Self-help, inspiration
• Pop culture and New Age
Genres She Does Not Edit:
• Children’s books (middle grade and younger)
• Cookbooks
• Fantasy, science fiction, speculative fiction
• Romance
• Suspense, thriller
• Screenplays
• Poetry
• Works in Spanish
JP Infante is an award-winning Dominican-American writer, educator, and author of On the Tip of Your Mother’s Tongue. Known for his sharp insight, emotional depth, and rigorous approach to craft, JP has mentored countless emerging writers through workshops, fellowships, and classroom teaching. His work often explores diaspora, memory, masculinity, and the unexpected poetry of everyday life.
Consultation Description:
This offering includes two full rounds of revision on up to 50 pages of a fiction manuscript. Ideal for writers seeking serious craft development, structural clarity, narrative cohesion, and feedback that pushes the work to its next level. JP provides thoughtful, precise, and actionable notes focused on elevating character, voice, pacing, and thematic resonance.
A rare opportunity for any fiction writer looking for high-level editorial guidance from one of our community’s strongest literary voices.
2. Consultation with Alyssa Reynoso‑Morris
Alyssa Reynoso-Morris is a bilingual/multicultural author of children’s books, an Afro-Latine/x Dominican & Puerto Rican storyteller, and experienced in community engagement and author visits.
Consultation Description:
Perfect for emerging authors in children’s or YA literature, blog-writers, or storytellers wanting to diversify their audience. Alyssa offers guidance on writing for young readers, crafting inclusive Latinx narratives, navigating bilingual publishing, and building author visits and community partnerships that amplify your work.
Consultation with Lissette Norman
Lissette Norman is a respected Afro-Dominican poet and children’s book author of titles like My Feet Are Laughing and Plátanos Go with Everything. Her literary work centers joy, identity, and representation in children’s literature.
Consultation Description:
If your project is a picture book, early reader, or a poetic reflection of Dominican identity—or if you want to infuse your writing with cultural resonance—Lissette will help you shape your voice, refine imagery and rhythm for younger audiences, and navigate the children’s/illustrated book market with intention.
Roberto Carlos Garcia is an Afro-Dominican poet, essayist, storyteller, and founder of Get Fresh Books, a nonprofit press dedicated to publishing marginalized voices. His work explores identity, lineage, memory, and the emotional landscape of the diaspora with depth and musicality.
Consultation Description:
Ideal for poets, memoirists, hybrid writers, or anyone working at the intersection of identity and craft. Roberto offers guidance on developing your poetic voice, refining structure and rhythm, strengthening personal narrative, and preparing a manuscript for submission. With his experience as both an author and publisher, he provides unique insight into small-press publishing and cultivating an authentic, powerful literary presence.
Roxana Calderón is a Dominican-American poet, editor, and author of La Casa de las Maletas and Esto no es poesía. Her work explores identity, emotional inheritance, migration, and the quiet intimacies of survival. As Editor-in-Chief of Spanglish Voces and a bilingual writer with formal training in publishing, Roxana brings both creative and editorial expertise to her mentorship.
Consultation Description:
Roxana will offer a full poetry manuscript revision (English or Spanish), ideal for poets seeking developmental feedback, refinement of voice, clarity of theme, and stronger emotional resonance across a collection. She provides thoughtful, culturally grounded insight to help poets deepen their craft and shape a cohesive manuscript ready for submission or publication.
Angy Abreu is the Executive Director of the Dominican Writers Association, a seasoned grants manager, and a literary consultant with over 20 years of experience supporting writers through the full life cycle of their projects — from idea to publication. She has guided emerging and established authors through traditional publishing, self-publishing, marketing strategy, book production, and professional creative development.
Consultation Description:
This 60-minute consultation is ideal for writers who are developing a project, exploring publishing pathways, or seeking strategic guidance for bringing a book from concept to completion. Angy offers practical insight on whether to pursue traditional or self-publishing, advice on shaping your writing process, support in outlining or structuring your manuscript, and connections to editors, translators, illustrators, or other industry professionals. She also provides marketing and promotional guidance tailored to your book and audience.
Whether you are dreaming up a new idea, polishing a finished manuscript, or planning your next steps as an author, this session will help you clarify your path forward.
Support literacy, representation, and culturally responsive learning by bidding on a full classroom set of 30 books by Dominican and Latinx authors. This set is perfect for teachers, schools, community organizations, or anyone looking to place authentic Dominican stories directly into the hands of young readers. Your bid helps expand access to literature that reflects our culture, identity, and lived experiences — while supporting DWA’s mission to nurture the next generation of storytellers.
Book Club Book Set (10 Copies)
Bring Dominican literature to your next book club discussion with a curated set of 10 copies of a Dominican-authored book. Ideal for adult reading groups, community circles, or library programs. This set sparks meaningful conversation and deepens cultural appreciation, while directly supporting DWA programming.
These 20 Children's Book Boxes are designed to spark joy, imagination, and cultural pride in young readers. Each box features beautifully illustrated children's books by Dominican authors, perfect for classrooms, after-school programs, community centers, or families who want to nurture a love for reading rooted in identity and representation.
¡Vamos a Leer! Dual Language Decodable Kits – Full Bundle (4 Modules)
A complete, research-based literacy resource designed to build strong foundational reading skills. This bundle includes all four decodable reading modules—covering the alphabet, multisyllabic words, syllable blending and segmentation, and reading fluency. Each kit features systematically sequenced decodable books, a poetry reader, a reading-writing workbook, multisensory games, teaching guides, and access to eBooks. Available in Spanish or English, this comprehensive set is perfect for educators, therapists, and families supporting early readers.
