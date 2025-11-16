Deering Memorial Post 6859 Vfw Inc

Hosted by

Deering Memorial Post 6859 Vfw Inc

About this event

Don Campbell Band Customs House Show to support VFW Portland

312 Fore St

Portland, ME 04101, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the award winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. General Admission doors open at 5:30pm.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Enjoy the award-winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. Twelve tickets for the concert, recognition on all VFW Portland social media sites and at the event, billboard posting on Forest Ave., early access to the Customs House, and a private tour of the back rooms, including the Joshua Chamberlain room.

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Enjoy the award-winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. Five tickets for the concert, recognition on all VFW Portland social media sites and at the event, billboard posting on Forest Ave., and early access to the Customs House for your party.

Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the award-winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. Two tickets for the concert and recognition on all VFW Portland social media sites and at the event.

Add a donation for Deering Memorial Post 6859 Vfw Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!