Don Campbell Band Customs House Show to support VFW Portland

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the award winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. General Admission doors open at 5:30pm.
Enjoy the award-winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. Twelve tickets for the concert, recognition on all VFW Portland social media sites and at the event, billboard posting on Forest Ave., early access to the Customs House, and a private tour of the back rooms, including the Joshua Chamberlain room.
Enjoy the award-winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. Five tickets for the concert, recognition on all VFW Portland social media sites and at the event, billboard posting on Forest Ave., and early access to the Customs House for your party.
Enjoy the award-winning Don Campbell Band in Maine's most beautiful building. Cash bar will be available. Two tickets for the concert and recognition on all VFW Portland social media sites and at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!