Cerritos High Education Foundation

Hosted by

Cerritos High Education Foundation

About this event

Don Fit Week 2026

ENGLISH item
ENGLISH
$50

Help us strengthen reading engagement and writing skills.

MATH item
MATH
$50

Working to boost conceptual understanding and problem solving.

SCIENCE item
SCIENCE
$50

Our goal is to enhance hands-on inquiry and modern lab learning.

HISTORY item
HISTORY
$50

We hope to deepen historical thinking and contextual understanding.

LANGUAGE item
LANGUAGE
$50

Support our efforts to improve communication skills and cultural immersion.

ELECTIVES item
ELECTIVES
$50

We aim to expand creative and technical learning opportunities.

ADMIN item
ADMIN
$50

Improving organization, efficiency, and communication campus-wide.

SPED/RSP item
SPED/RSP
$50

We need resources to enhance accessibility, focus, and individualized support.

PE item
PE
$50

Join us in promoting fitness, movement skills, and active participation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!