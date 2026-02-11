California Lyric Artists Association

California Lyric Artists Association

DON GIOVANNI, by W.A. Mozart

43600 Mission Blvd

Fremont, CA 94539, USA

VIP Admission
$100

Special reserved seats, tax-deductible.

EARLY BIRD General Admission
$45
Available until Mar 31

Enjoy general admission with early bird discount.

EARLY BIRD Under 21/Over 65
$35
Available until Mar 31

Discounted tickets for youth and seniors, with extra early bird discount.

General Admission
$50

Over 65 and Under 21
$40

