Donate $50 and receive Handmade Pardon Crucifix Rosary as a Thank You Gift

Donate $50 and receive this Handmade Pardon Crucifix Rosary with multiple medals.

Those in Wichita Kansas can pick up their rosaries between Nov 10- Dec 30, 2025. Or choose to pay for shipping below.

All proceeds go to support our nonprofit ministry of bringing priests from the U.S. and around the world for free on pilgrimage to Medjugorje - a place of unimaginable grace where the Blessed Mother is said to have appeared daily from June 24, 1981 until NOW.