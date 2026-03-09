Donate to make a difference - Wine, Bourbon and Beer 2026

- 20 Event Tickets, Premier banner placement at the event entrance, logo on printed event tickets and promotional materials, featured recognition on event promotional cards

- Premium table display in high-traffic area

- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for One Year

- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event

- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event

- Recognition in event press releases and newsletters

- On-stage acknowledgment during the event