Donate to make a difference - Wine, Bourbon and Beer 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including three drink tickets, dinner, live music, access to raffle and silent auction items and more!
- 20 Event Tickets, Premier banner placement at the event entrance, logo on printed event tickets and promotional materials, featured recognition on event promotional cards
- Premium table display in high-traffic area
- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for One Year
- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event
- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event
- Recognition in event press releases and newsletters
- On-stage acknowledgment during the event
- 12 Event Tickets, prominent banner placement at the event, logo on printed promotional materials, recognition on event promotional cards
- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for six months
- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event
- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event
- On-stage acknowledgment during the event
- 10 Event Tickets, banner placement at the event, logo on event promotional cards
- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for three months
- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event
- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
- 8 Event Tickets
- Logo on the event website
- Name Recognition in event promotions
- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
- 4 Event Tickets
- Name Recognition in event promotions
- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
For those that cannot attend but still want to support, this is the option for you!
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