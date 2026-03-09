Rotary Club Morrisville

Hosted by

Rotary Club Morrisville

About this event

Donate to make a difference - Wine, Bourbon and Beer 2026

317 W Chatham St

Cary, NC 27511, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, including three drink tickets, dinner, live music, access to raffle and silent auction items and more!

Dom Perignon Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

- 20 Event Tickets, Premier banner placement at the event entrance, logo on printed event tickets and promotional materials, featured recognition on event promotional cards

- Premium table display in high-traffic area

- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for One Year

- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event

- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event

- Recognition in event press releases and newsletters

- On-stage acknowledgment during the event

Wine Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

- 12 Event Tickets, prominent banner placement at the event, logo on printed promotional materials, recognition on event promotional cards

- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for six months

- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event

- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event

- On-stage acknowledgment during the event

Bourbon Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

- 10 Event Tickets, banner placement at the event, logo on event promotional cards

- Logo and link on the Rotary Club of Morrisville Website for three months

- Social Media spotlight posts leading up to the event

- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event

- Verbal acknowledgment during the event

Beer Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

- 8 Event Tickets

- Logo on the event website

- Name Recognition in event promotions

- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event

- Verbal acknowledgment during the event


Spirits Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- 4 Event Tickets

- Name Recognition in event promotions

- Opportunity to provide branded promotional items at the event

- Verbal acknowledgment during the event

Friend of Rotary!
Pay what you can

For those that cannot attend but still want to support, this is the option for you!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!