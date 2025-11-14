Camp Arrah Wanna, Inc.

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Camp Arrah Wanna, Inc.

About this event

Donate to Make Camp Happen for All!

24075 E Arrah Wanna Blvd

Welches, OR 97067, USA

Transportation to Snow Tubing item
Transportation to Snow Tubing
$50

Taking Campers snow tubing at Winter Camp means chartering buses and turns into one of our biggest costs of the year. By donating here you help pay for 1 Camper's bus ride to the Mountain!

Snow Tubing item
Snow Tubing item
Snow Tubing item
Snow Tubing
$40

Snow tubing on Mt. Hood is a Winter Camp tradition! We rely on local resorts to provide this opportunity safely for our Campers. It costs approximately $40/Camper for snow tubing.

Laser Tag! item
Laser Tag!
$15

The perfect indoor activity for the middle of Winter, it costs around $500 for us to bring in a Laser Tag Pro for the evening, coming to approximately $15/Camper.

Summer Camp Field Trip item
Summer Camp Field Trip item
Summer Camp Field Trip item
Summer Camp Field Trip
$100

Lake Days or time at Ski Bowl Adventure Park during Summer Camp means transportation, food, parking/boat fees and admission ticket costs totaling around $100/Camper.

Activities @ Camp item
Activities @ Camp item
Activities @ Camp item
Activities @ Camp
$23

Facilitating activities such as Archery, Low Ropes Course, the Swimming Pool and the High Ropes Course are a big part of Summer Camp! And there are costs such as stay pay, equipment and supplies that come along with each.

AIM Archery Training item
AIM Archery Training item
AIM Archery Training item
AIM Archery Training
$200

We have partnered with AIM Archery to provide equipment and annual staff training so that our Campers can have the most meaningful and safe experience possible. The cost to train 1 CAW Staff Instructor is $200 each.

Winter Camp Camper Registration item
Winter Camp Camper Registration item
Winter Camp Camper Registration item
Winter Camp Camper Registration
$275

By giving here you can sponsor 1 Camper for Winter Camp!

High School Summer Camper Registration item
High School Summer Camper Registration item
High School Summer Camper Registration item
High School Summer Camper Registration
$350

By giving here you can sponsor 1 High School Camper at Summer Camp!

Junior Camper Summer Registration item
Junior Camper Summer Registration item
Junior Camper Summer Registration item
Junior Camper Summer Registration
$325

By donating here you can sponsor 1 Camper in Grades 1-8 for Summer Camp!

AWSOM Team Rafting Trip item
AWSOM Team Rafting Trip item
AWSOM Team Rafting Trip item
AWSOM Team Rafting Trip
$50

Our Summer Staff works SO HARD each summer and we like to reward them with great team-building adventures like whitewater rafting! Donate here to sponsor an AWSOM Team member's rafting trip!

Camper Scholarship Fund item
Camper Scholarship Fund item
Camper Scholarship Fund item
Camper Scholarship Fund
$25

Camp Arrah Wanna has had to begin raising our registration fees. However, because of generations of generous donors we are ALWAYS able to offer scholarship assistance to anyone who asks!

AWSOM Internship & PHISH Summer Staff Supplies item
AWSOM Internship & PHISH Summer Staff Supplies item
AWSOM Internship & PHISH Summer Staff Supplies
$25

Our AWSOM Interns and PHISH Summer Staff participate in various Bible Studies, book readings, and leadership training courses throughout the Summer. We provide these resources for them.

Add a donation for Camp Arrah Wanna, Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!