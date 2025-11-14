Donate to Make Camp Happen for All!

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About this event
Taking Campers snow tubing at Winter Camp means chartering buses and turns into one of our biggest costs of the year. By donating here you help pay for 1 Camper's bus ride to the Mountain!
Snow tubing on Mt. Hood is a Winter Camp tradition! We rely on local resorts to provide this opportunity safely for our Campers. It costs approximately $40/Camper for snow tubing.
The perfect indoor activity for the middle of Winter, it costs around $500 for us to bring in a Laser Tag Pro for the evening, coming to approximately $15/Camper.
Lake Days or time at Ski Bowl Adventure Park during Summer Camp means transportation, food, parking/boat fees and admission ticket costs totaling around $100/Camper.
Facilitating activities such as Archery, Low Ropes Course, the Swimming Pool and the High Ropes Course are a big part of Summer Camp! And there are costs such as stay pay, equipment and supplies that come along with each.
We have partnered with AIM Archery to provide equipment and annual staff training so that our Campers can have the most meaningful and safe experience possible. The cost to train 1 CAW Staff Instructor is $200 each.
By giving here you can sponsor 1 Camper for Winter Camp!
By giving here you can sponsor 1 High School Camper at Summer Camp!
By donating here you can sponsor 1 Camper in Grades 1-8 for Summer Camp!
Our Summer Staff works SO HARD each summer and we like to reward them with great team-building adventures like whitewater rafting! Donate here to sponsor an AWSOM Team member's rafting trip!
Camp Arrah Wanna has had to begin raising our registration fees. However, because of generations of generous donors we are ALWAYS able to offer scholarship assistance to anyone who asks!
Our AWSOM Interns and PHISH Summer Staff participate in various Bible Studies, book readings, and leadership training courses throughout the Summer. We provide these resources for them.
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