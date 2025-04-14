Donate to our youth sports program!

Platinum Sponsor - $1000 Logo prominently displayed on team warm-up shirts Large logo placement on team banners and promotional materials Social media shout-outs and dedicated posts Featured sponsor spot on the team website Appreciation plaque and team photo One T-shirt

Platinum Sponsor - $1000 Logo prominently displayed on team warm-up shirts Large logo placement on team banners and promotional materials Social media shout-outs and dedicated posts Featured sponsor spot on the team website Appreciation plaque and team photo One T-shirt

seeMoreDetailsMobile