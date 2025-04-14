Donate to our youth sports program!

Platinum item
Platinum
$1,000
Platinum Sponsor - $1000 Logo prominently displayed on team warm-up shirts Large logo placement on team banners and promotional materials Social media shout-outs and dedicated posts Featured sponsor spot on the team website Appreciation plaque and team photo One T-shirt
Gold item
Gold
$750
Gold Sponsor - $750 Logo placement on team warm-up shirts Medium logo placement on team banners and promotional materials Social media mentions Recognition on the team website Appreciation certificate
Silver item
Silver
$500
Silver Sponsor - $500 Logo placement on team banners and promotional materials Recognition as a team supporter on social media platforms Sponsorship acknowledgment on the team website Small logo placement on team warm-up shirts
Bronze item
Bronze
$250
Bronze Sponsor - $250 Name listed on team banners and promotional materials Sponsorship acknowledgment on social media platforms

