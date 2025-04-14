Donate to our youth sports program!

Platinum Sponsor - $1000
Logo prominently displayed on team warm-up shirts
Large logo placement on team banners and promotional materials
Social media shout-outs and dedicated posts
Featured sponsor spot on the team website
Appreciation plaque and team photo
One T-shirt
Platinum Sponsor - $1000
Logo prominently displayed on team warm-up shirts
Large logo placement on team banners and promotional materials
Social media shout-outs and dedicated posts
Featured sponsor spot on the team website
Appreciation plaque and team photo
One T-shirt
Gold
$750
Gold Sponsor - $750
Logo placement on team warm-up shirts
Medium logo placement on team banners and promotional materials
Social media mentions
Recognition on the team website
Appreciation certificate
Gold Sponsor - $750
Logo placement on team warm-up shirts
Medium logo placement on team banners and promotional materials
Social media mentions
Recognition on the team website
Appreciation certificate
Silver
$500
Silver Sponsor - $500
Logo placement on team banners and promotional materials
Recognition as a team supporter on social media platforms
Sponsorship acknowledgment on the team website
Small logo placement on team warm-up shirts
Silver Sponsor - $500
Logo placement on team banners and promotional materials
Recognition as a team supporter on social media platforms
Sponsorship acknowledgment on the team website
Small logo placement on team warm-up shirts
Bronze
$250
Bronze Sponsor - $250
Name listed on team banners and promotional materials
Sponsorship acknowledgment on social media platforms
Bronze Sponsor - $250
Name listed on team banners and promotional materials
Sponsorship acknowledgment on social media platforms