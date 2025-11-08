In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

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In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

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DONATE LARGE GIFTS TO SPECIFIC PROJECT

Donate to In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc. item
Donate to In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.
$1,000

Together we impact communities around the world. Support our mission to empower people who matter to The Creator. GIVE TO OUR ONGOING OPERATIONAL NEED OR MOST NEEDED FUNDS.

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Donate to In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc. Plus item
Donate to In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc. Plus
$1,000

Together we impact communities around the world. Support our mission to empower people who matter to The Creator. GIVE TO OUR ONGOING OPERATIONAL NEEDS. HELP MAKE A GREATER IMPACT!

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Donate to ITLWUV, INC. Ventures To Communities item
Donate to ITLWUV, INC. Ventures To Communities
$1,000

Together we impact communities around the world. Support our mission to empower people who matter to The Creator. GIVE TO OUR CURRENT VENTURES TO COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD as Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, etc. OR MOST NEEDED RELATED.

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ITlWUV, Inc. T-shirt Favorite item
ITlWUV, Inc. T-shirt Favorite
$55

Receive this T-shirt to support our ongoing operations to make impact in communities around the world.

State needed size before checkout.

Available Sizes:

M-12, L-15, XL-12, 2XL-13, 3XL-6 

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Donate to Specific Initiatives item
Donate to Specific Initiatives
$1,000

Donate to Specific Initiatives as our building projects, skills training events, trauma healing event sponsorships, and one-off projects that impact in communities. State specifically at checkout.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!