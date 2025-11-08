DONATE LARGE GIFTS TO SPECIFIC PROJECT

About this shop
Together we impact communities around the world. Support our mission to empower people who matter to The Creator. GIVE TO OUR ONGOING OPERATIONAL NEED OR MOST NEEDED FUNDS.
Together we impact communities around the world. Support our mission to empower people who matter to The Creator. GIVE TO OUR ONGOING OPERATIONAL NEEDS. HELP MAKE A GREATER IMPACT!
Together we impact communities around the world. Support our mission to empower people who matter to The Creator. GIVE TO OUR CURRENT VENTURES TO COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD as Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, etc. OR MOST NEEDED RELATED.
Receive this T-shirt to support our ongoing operations to make impact in communities around the world.
State needed size before checkout.
Available Sizes:
M-12, L-15, XL-12, 2XL-13, 3XL-6
Donate to Specific Initiatives as our building projects, skills training events, trauma healing event sponsorships, and one-off projects that impact in communities. State specifically at checkout.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!