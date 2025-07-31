Donating Member Trail Badge Shop

Shipping item
Shipping
$1

Help us with the cost of stamps and envelopes with your order, please.

Potts Mountain Trail Badge item
Potts Mountain Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant. For Pott's Mountain, Pott's East or Pott's West Trails.

Broad Run Trail Badge item
Broad Run Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Bobblet's Gap Trail Badge item
Bobblet's Gap Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Bald Mountain Trail Badge item
Bald Mountain Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Enchanted Creek Trail Badge item
Enchanted Creek Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Peters Mill Trail Badge item
Peters Mill Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Mountain Lake Trail Badge item
Mountain Lake Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Flagpole Knob Trail Badge item
Flagpole Knob Trail Badge
free

Members of Virginia Off-Road can purchase the badge. 2.5″ by 1.7″ | Vinyl | weather-resistant.

Trail Rescue Badge item
Trail Rescue Badge
$1

When you sign up for the Trail Rescue Program, you can purchase this badge for your rig. If you are NOT signed up for that program, you can't purchase this badge.

FROG (4 pack) item
FROG (4 pack)
$5

Get a 4 pack of our frogs.FROG’s are for everyone, not just Jeeps and they are for a great cause too! Shipping included.

Trail Cleanup Badge item
Trail Cleanup Badge
free

When you work with us on our Trail Cleanup's you will get this badge for FREE.

EV Course Badge item
EV Course Badge
free

Grab the EV course badge when you complete it

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing