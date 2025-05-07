Make a Meaningful Donation

Fund a birthday party for a child with special needs
$50
Sponsor one mom's support group
$100
Cover one week of autistic boys social skills group
$350
Fund one month of therapy for a child
$500
Sponser one month of counseling for a parent
$750
Cover one month of neuro screening evaluations
$10,000
Add a donation for Care for Special Needs Children Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!