Care for Special Needs Children Foundation Inc
Make a Meaningful Donation
Fund a birthday party for a child with special needs
$50
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
More details...
Add
Sponsor one mom's support group
$100
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
More details...
Add
Cover one week of autistic boys social skills group
$350
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
More details...
Add
Fund one month of therapy for a child
$500
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
More details...
Add
Sponser one month of counseling for a parent
$750
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
More details...
Add
Cover one month of neuro screening evaluations
$10,000
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
On the next page, you'll enter the recipient’s name and address. We’ll take care of mailing it for you!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Care for Special Needs Children Foundation Inc
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue