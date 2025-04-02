Donation Form

For A Stray Inc.

+1 Dog Rescue Token item
+1 Dog Rescue Token
$25
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life! Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
+2 Dog Rescue Tokens item
+2 Dog Rescue Tokens
$47
Buy 2 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+3 Dog Rescue Tokens item
+3 Dog Rescue Tokens
$66
Buy 3 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+4 Dog Rescue Tokens item
+4 Dog Rescue Tokens
$82
Buy 4 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+5 Dog Rescue Tokens item
+5 Dog Rescue Tokens
$95
Buy 5 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
+10 Dog Rescue Tokens item
+10 Dog Rescue Tokens
$175
Buy 10 Dog Rescue Tokens today! For every 50 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
