Southwest Community Health Center Inc.
Annual Appeal : Partner With Us To Make A Difference
Children's Books
$25
Linguistically, culturally, and age-appropriate books at a wellness visit to support early literacy for children
Blood Pressure Cuff
$50
At-home blood pressure cuff for a patient without insurance so they can monitor their blood pressure in between visits.
Teeth Cleaning
$100
Teeth cleaning for a patient without insurance to maintain good oral health
Annual Physical
$200
Annual physical for a patient without insurance to help patients get and stay healthy
Eye Exam
$350
Eye exam and glasses for a patient in our McKinney Healthcare for the Homeless program
Chronic Condition Medication
$500
Medication for chronic condition for a patient in our McKinney Healthcare for the Homeless program
