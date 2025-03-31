N’Kenge Foundation
DONATION PAGE FOR SHOWSTOPPERS TALENT COMPETITION
Paris France
$100 Donation
$100
Donation will be put towards the flights for three winners from the Showstopper Competition.
$300 Donation
$300
Donation will be put towards the flights for three winners from the Showstopper Competition.
$500 Donation
$500
Donation will be put towards the theater rental and flights for winners from the Showstopper Competition.
$1,000 Donation
$1,000
Donation will be put towards the cost of the theater rental and flights for winners from the Showstopper Competition.
