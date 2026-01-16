Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

Hosted by

Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

About this event

Donations for Enchilada Plate Fundraiser on February 7, 2026

Red Chili Pods
$5

Donation to purchase chili pods

Corn Tortillas
$5

Donation to purchase Corn Tortillas

Tomato Sauce
$5

Donation to purchase Tomato Sauce

Chicken Boullion and seasonings
$5

Donation to purchase Chicken Boullion and seasonings

Muenster Cheese aka Monster Cheese.....
$10

Donation to purchase Cheese

Long Grain Rice
$5

Donation to purchase Rice

Onions and Garlic
$5

Donation to purchase Onions and Garlic

Vegtable oil
$5

Donation to purchase Veg. Oil

Tomatoes
$5

Donation to purchase tomatoes

Iceberg Lettuce
$5

Donation to purchase Iceberg Lettuce

Sodas
$10

Donation to purchase Soft drinks

Foam 3-Compartment Food Containers
$10

Donation to purchase Food containers

Plastic Forks - 300 ct
$10

Clear plastic forks

Add a donation for Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!