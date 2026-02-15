95 Donkey Derby Days Silent Auction

Unwind after a long week with this carefully curated "Relax & Rejuvenate" Spa Basket. Whether you are looking to create a tranquil sanctuary at home or searching for the perfect gift, this collection has everything you need to soothe your senses.

This basket includes:

• Aromatherapy Body Care Set: Premium products to nourish your skin and calm your mind.

• 2 Large Bath Bombs: Transform your tub into a luxurious, fragrant spa escape.

• Plush Donkey Keepsake: A charming, soft companion to add a touch of whimsy to your relaxation time.

• Reusable Rope Basket: A stylish and functional container you can repurpose for home organization.

Estimated Value: $80+