95 Donkey Derby Days Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is a uniquely striking and rare piece of Western Americana: A print of the add commemorating the 1st, 1931 "Grand Donkey Derby" in the historic gold mining town of Cripple Creek, Colorado.
Starting bid
Unwind after a long week with this carefully curated "Relax & Rejuvenate" Spa Basket. Whether you are looking to create a tranquil sanctuary at home or searching for the perfect gift, this collection has everything you need to soothe your senses.
This basket includes:
• Aromatherapy Body Care Set: Premium products to nourish your skin and calm your mind.
• 2 Large Bath Bombs: Transform your tub into a luxurious, fragrant spa escape.
• Plush Donkey Keepsake: A charming, soft companion to add a touch of whimsy to your relaxation time.
• Reusable Rope Basket: A stylish and functional container you can repurpose for home organization.
Estimated Value: $80+
Starting bid
Whether you are a tea connoisseur, have a serious sweet tooth, or know someone who deserves a serious pampering session, this basket has something special. From the rich, botanical notes of "Well Now Fine Teas" to the sophisticated sweetness of "Ferrero Rocher" and "Walker's" shortbread, every item is a choice indulgence. We’ve even included a sweet, soft donkey plush to bring a little comfort and joy to any home. And more.
Package Highlights:
• A World of Fine Teas: 3 distinct canisters of premium tea (including floral, daisy, and orchid botanical blends).
• Artisan Treats: Gold tin of 'Dolcetto Zesty Lemon' wafers, a stack of classic 'Walker's' shortbread fingers, and a bag of 'Nonna Ada' biscottoni.
• Gourmet Honey: Bear jar of clear honey and a set of unique honey-infusion spoons.
• Sophisticated Sweets: A large clear pack of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.
• Cozy Essentials: The exclusive 'Groove to Music' bulldog mug, a 'Baking & Brunch' photo album, and an adorable grey plush donkey.
• Reusable Dark Wicker Basket: Practical and chic for home storage.
Estimated Value: $150+
Starting bid
Imagine a relaxing evening featuring a crisp, refreshing 2018 Lake Chelan Winery Rosé, served in stunning, heavy-cut crystal. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply savoring a quiet moment, this set brings a touch of luxury to your home.
Package Highlights:
• 2018 Lake Chelan Winery Rosé: A vibrant selection from one of Washington’s premier wine regions.
• Marquis by Waterford Crystal Glasses (Set of 2): Sophisticated, timeless design that adds sparkle to every pour.
• Ferrero Rocher Chocolates: A delicious, gold-wrapped indulgence to complement your glass of wine.
• Rustic Keepsake Basket: A beautiful, reusable woven basket perfect for display or storage.
Estimated Value: $125+
Starting bid
We are thrilled to offer this exclusive Stay & Play Package in our online auction! Whether you’re looking to hit the slots, enjoy some great food, or just relax with a night away from home, this is your chance to win big.
Package Includes:
• 1 Free Night’s Stay at the Colorado Grande Casino & Hotel.
• $75 in Free Slot Play to test your luck.
• $50 in Dining Credits to enjoy a meal at either Johnny’s Burgers & Bites or Maggie’s Restaurant.
Expiration: December 30, 2026
How to Participate:
1. View the Package: Check out the official auction image for full details.
2. Place Your Bid: Click the [Insert Link to Auction Site] to join the bidding.
3. Support: Every bid helps support our cause!
Don’t miss your chance to secure this luxury escape. Bidding is officially open—place your bid now and get ready to roll the dice! 🎲✨
About a $250 value
Starting bid
Elevate your collection or find the perfect gift with this curated Luxury Wine & Gourmet Basket. Featuring boutique Washington wine and world-class crystal, this set is perfect for celebrations, anniversaries, or a sophisticated night in.
What’s Included:
• Rocky Pond Winery Premium Red: A bottle from the award-winning Rocky Pond Estate Vineyards, known for their high-elevation Washington State terroir.
• Marquis by Waterford Crystal Glasses (Set of 2): Elegant, fine crystalline wine glasses featuring deep-cut patterns for a classic, heavy-in-the-hand feel.
• Columbus Craft Meats Italian Dry Salami: A slow-aged, artisan-quality savory pairing.
• Ferrero Rocher Chocolates: A generous selection of world-famous hazelnut milk chocolates.
• Plush Keepsake & Wire Basket: Includes an adorable gray plush donkey and a rustic, reusable industrial-style wire basket with handles.
Estimated Retail Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Make a sophisticated statement with this stunning, coordinated set from Jones New York. Featuring a contemporary "X" design, this duo is the perfect blend of modern architecture and classic sparkle.
• Set Includes: A delicate gold-tone chain necklace with a pavé crystal crisscross pendant and matching crystal-encrusted small hoop earrings.
• Brilliance: Meticulously set pavé crystals designed to catch the light from every angle.
• Design: High-polish gold-tone finish for a timeless, luxury look.
• Versatility: Perfect as a coordinated bridal look, a professional office accessory, or a glamorous evening set.
• Condition: Brand new in original Jones New York presentation box.
• Retail/MSRP: $85.00 and $110.00
Starting bid
Elevate your jewelry collection or find the perfect gift with this elegant, coordinated set from Coach New York. This "Tea Rose" collection combines timeless sophistication with a modern, feminine touch.
• Open Circle Solitaire Necklace: A stunning rose gold-plated chain featuring a sparkling central crystal surrounded by the iconic Coach engraved logo.
• Tea Rose Stud Earrings: Beautifully detailed floral studs that perfectly complement the necklace for a polished, finished look.
Features:
• Finish: Luxurious Rose Gold-plated brass.
• Accents: Premium glass crystals for a subtle, high-end shimmer.
• Versatility: The adjustable 16" to 18" necklace chain makes it ideal for layering or wearing as a standalone statement piece.
• Condition: Brand new in original Coach packaging.• Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
This isn't just a book; it’s an interactive journey designed to help couples connect, laugh, and explore together.
With over 50 hidden scratch-off challenges, you won't know what your adventure is until you commit! Whether it’s a creative at-home discovery or a spontaneous night on the town, each task is designed to create lasting memories.
Highlights:
• 50+ Scratch-Off Adventures: Exciting, mysterious challenges ranging from quirky to romantic.
• Planning Made Easy: Each adventure includes "Before You Scratch" keys for time and budget, so you can pick the perfect activity for your schedule.
• Tear-Out Surprises: Includes postcards and "pay-it-forward" notes to spread the joy.
• Lasting Keepsake: Features dedicated space to journal your experiences and tuck in photos, turning the book into a beautiful scrapbook of your time together.
Value: $40.00
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless grace and modern light to your home with this stunning Beveled Mirror Wall Cross. This piece features multi-faceted glass panels that catch and reflect light from every angle, creating a beautiful prism effect along the edges.
Its clean, reflective design allows it to blend seamlessly with any decor style—from contemporary chic to classic traditional. Whether placed in a gallery wall, a foyer, or as a serene bedroom accent, it serves as a sophisticated statement of faith and style.
Features:
• Design: High-quality mirrored glass with deep beveled edges.
• Versatility: Includes a sturdy back mount for easy and secure wall hanging.
• Condition: Pristine, reflective finish.
Value: $45.00
Starting bid
Add a daily dose of inspiration to your home with this beautiful, handcrafted-style wooden sign. Featuring a timeless message in elegant script, this piece perfectly blends rustic charm with modern farmhouse aesthetics.
• Sentiment: "Today only happens once - make it amazing"
• Design: Distressed cream background with dark wood framing and intricate vine detailing.
• Versatility: Large enough to be a focal point on a mantel, yet perfectly sized for a gallery wall or entryway table.
• Donated by: Debbie Poter
Estimated Value
Value $45 -$65
Starting bid
Add a touch of nature and a unique shimmer to your home! This beautiful set features two 6x8 wildlife foil prints (Wolves and Grizzly Bears), professionally matted and framed in sleek, ready-to-hang 8x10 black frames. These prism-style prints capture the light perfectly, making the artwork pop from every angle.
A special thank you to Debbie Porter for donating these beautiful pieces to our auction!
• Condition: Excellent, display-ready.
• Total Estimated Value: $45 – $70
Starting bid
Take a journey through the breathtaking American landscape from the comfort of your own home! We are thrilled to feature "Chasing Light: An Exploration of the American Landscape" by acclaimed photographer Frank Lee Ruggles in our silent auction.
Whether you are an avid adventurer, a lover of fine photography, or just looking for the perfect coffee table centerpiece, this stunning volume is a must-have.
• Retail Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Are you, like us, completely obsessed with our four-legged friends?
Up for auction is this stunning, 12X16 modern portrait capturing the soulful eyes and irresistible charm of a Boston Terrier. Perfect for any dog lover's home, this piece brings both personality and artistic flair to any wall.
• Retail Value: $64.00
Starting bid
Indulge in a perfect evening of relaxation with this exquisite gift set from Rocky Pond Estate Winery. Whether you are planning a cozy night in or a special celebration, this basket has everything you need for an elevated experience.
What’s Included:
• A Selection of Rocky Pond Wines: A perfectly curated duo—one robust red and one crisp, refreshing rosé—to suit any palate.
• Crystal Wine Glasses: A pair of elegant, faceted crystal glasses to bring sparkle to every pour.
• Decadent Treats: A box of premium chocolates to pair perfectly with your wine.
• Plush Companion: An adorable, ultra-soft plush donkey to add a touch of whimsy to your gift.
• Presentation: Everything is beautifully arranged in a classic, reusable wicker basket with a sturdy handle.
Treat yourself or someone special to a taste of the vineyard from the comfort of home!• Value: $160
Starting bid
Built for Comfort, Ready for Adventure. 🌲
Stay warm and look sharp in this classic Carhartt flannel jacket. Combining iconic durability with everyday comfort, this piece is a must-have staple for any wardrobe. Whether you're heading out to the job site or enjoying a crisp evening, this jacket is designed to go the distance.
• Size: Men’s Medium
• Condition: Brand New (with original tags)
• Features: Warm, cozy flannel lining; classic black-and-grey plaid pattern; durable Carhartt construction.
Estimated Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
Headline: Cozy Up with the Ultimate Coffee Lover’s Collection! ☕✨
Transform your morning routine or afternoon break into a whimsical retreat. This charming, curated gift basket is packed with everything you need to indulge in a cozy moment of relaxation. Whether you are a coffee aficionado or just love a good treat, this collection brings a touch of joy to your day.
Basket Features:
• Artisanal Pair: Two unique, character-themed coffee mugs—featuring a dapper donkey and a stylish rabbit!
• Gourmet Coffee: A bag of "Dream Donkey" coffee from Coff33 to start your day right.
• Italian Indulgence: A pack of authentic Italian biscotti for the perfect coffee dip.
• Sweet Accents: A box of "Dubai Style" chocolates and gold-wrapped Ferrero Rocher treats.
• Flavor Infusions: A curated selection of gourmet Monin flavor syrups to customize your brew.
• Whimsical Company: An adorable plush donkey companion to join you for your coffee break.
Total Package Estimated Value: $100+
Starting bid
Create a sophisticated atmosphere at home with this curated "Evening Indulgence" set. Whether you are celebrating a milestone or simply savoring a quiet, cozy night, this collection brings a touch of luxury to your evening.
The Collection Features:
• Timeless Elegance: A pair of premium Marquis by Waterford crystal glasses, designed to catch the light and add sparkle to any toast.
• Refined Selection: A full-sized bottle of fine wine, carefully chosen to pair beautifully with a relaxed evening.
• Sweet Accents: A decadent selection of gold-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates, the perfect accompaniment to your pour.
• A Whimsical Keepsake: An adorable, high-quality plush donkey, adding a unique, charming touch to this curated gift set.
• Presentation: Artfully arranged in a rustic, woven basket and finished with professional cellophane wrapping and ribbon—ready to gift or enjoy immediately.
Estimated Package Value: $125+
Starting bid
Option 1: Story-Driven & Local (Best for social media)
Headline: A Taste of the Rockies: Local Artisan Gift Basket 🎨✨
Bring the beauty of the Colorado mountains into your home! This charming, hand-curated gift basket is the perfect blend of local artistry and cozy comfort. The centerpiece is an original, framed watercolor piece by renowned local artist Susan Marion of Divide, Colorado.
Basket Includes:
• Original, framed watercolor by Susan Marion (Divide, CO)
• $25 Gift Card to "Reserve Our Gallery" (Woodland Park, CO)
• Artisan kitchen essentials, handcrafted decor, and more.
Total Package Value: $100+
Starting bid
Up for auction is this stunning, hand-carved cardinal. Whether you’re a bird enthusiast or looking for a unique piece of artisanal home decor, this little guy is sure to brighten up any room.
• Current Market Value: $100
Starting bid
Ready to test your wits, teamwork, and problem-solving skills? This is your chance to win a high-stakes adventure at Colorado Springs' premier escape destination: 21 Keys Escape Rooms.
The Experience:
Whether you’re stopping a diamond heist, navigating a forgotten jungle temple, or solving a Victorian-era mystery, 21 Keys provides incredibly immersive, multi-room scenarios that are as challenging as they are thrilling. Can your team beat the clock?
One (1) Digital Gift Voucher valid for a full escape room session.
Total Value: $72.00
Starting bid
Holy Cow! You need this piece! 🎨🐄
Meet "Molly Cow"—the most colorful member of the herd! This vibrant 40x40 acrylic painting is looking for a new pasture (or just a nice spot on your wall).
• Estimated Value: $80
Starting bid
Enhance your home for the harvest season with this beautifully coordinated set of two 18x18 throw pillows. One pillow features a lush watercolor illustration of a heirloom green pumpkin nestled among sunflowers and autumn eucalyptus. The second pillow features a teal and navy foliage wreath with orange blooms surrounding the heartwarming message, "Thankful and Blessed," alongside decorative miniature gourds. This matching set offers a quick and elegant seasonal refresh. Covers only (inserts not included).
• Retail Value: $40
Starting bid
Treat yourself and three friends to an unforgettable evening of world-class dining at the premier destination in Black Hawk, Colorado.
Package Includes:
• $236 Dining Credit: Redeemable at Monarch’s signature dining Buffet.
• Valid Sunday-Thursday Expires June 26, 2027
• Enjoy the casual, expansive variety of Twenty-Four 7 or The Buffet.
Starting bid
ADMIT ONE FAMILY (4 GUESTS)
DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM | DENVER, COLORADO
"An Underwater Adventure Awaits!"
Ticket Details:
• Experience: Full Access to Aquarium Adventure Exhibits
• Valued At: $116.00
• Valid For: 2 Adults & 2 Children (or equivalent group of 4)
• Location: 700 Water St, Denver, CO 80211
Starting bid
Elevate your bedroom sanctuary with this stunning King size quilt set by Paris Hilton. Featuring a delicate floral design, this set brings a touch of sophisticated charm and timeless elegance to any space. Perfect for refreshing your home for the new season.
• Value: $43
Starting bid
The Magic: Read the story, and Bell responds! This delightful Hallmark interactive Story Buddy set features a plush "Bell" bear, her own storybook, and a read-along CD. Brand new in the original packaging—a charming addition to any child's bookshelf.
Tips for your display:
• "Brand New in Box,"
• Retired Classic
Value is Up to $107
Starting bid
Start your morning with ease! This sleek, space-saving Keurig fits perfectly on any countertop and delivers your favorite coffee in minutes with premium Multistream Technology™.
Retail Value: $120
Starting bid
Fast looks, smooth ride, LED light up wheels. This fully assembled custom cruiser comes fully equipped with trucks, wheels, and a handy multi-tool for on-the-go adjustments. Everything you need to hit the pavement today. Value $60.
Starting bid
Marquis by Waterford Vintage Tasting Collection wine glasses. Known globally for its unmatched quality and craftsmanship, Waterford presents this collection tailored specifically for light red wines (such as Pinot Noir or Grenache).
This set is not just functional glassware; it is a sophisticated addition to any home bar or dinner table. Whether you are hosting a formal tasting or enjoying a quiet glass after dinner, the design is perfected to enhance the aroma and flavor profiles of your favorite light reds.
Highlights Include:
• Renowned Quality: From the legendary Waterford crystal family.
• The Perfect Size: Set of four glasses, perfectly designed for light red wines.
• The "VINTAGE Tasting Collection": Curated design that balances beauty and function.
• Pristine Condition: Brand new, in its original, elegant Marquis dark blue box with silver accents and delicate grape-vine etching. Perfect for gifting.
Value $90
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with this stunning "Spring Romance" glass serving set. Perfect for hosting, this five-piece collection features a beautiful, romantic vintage design with watercolor-style blush roses, lush greenery, and delicate blue butterfly accents on a serene blue backdrop.
Crafted from high-quality, clear glass, this versatile set includes various-sized bowls, making it ideal for serving everything from fresh salads and side dishes to delicate desserts. It’s a timeless piece that adds a touch of sophistication to any table setting or makes for a perfect, thoughtful gift.
Key Features:
• Complete Set: Includes 5 versatile glass serving pieces.
• Stunning Design: Features intricate floral, rose, and butterfly artwork.
• High-Quality: Made of durable, clear glass.
• Condition: New in box.
Value $45
Starting bid
Whether you're unwinding after a long day or hosting an intimate gathering, this set provides everything needed for the perfect pour.
This Package Includes:
• 1.75 Liter Crown Royal Fine De Luxe Blended Canadian Whisky: The standard-bearer of smoothness, featuring hints of oak and sweet vanilla.
• Signature Glassware: Two premium weighted rocks glasses, elegantly etched to enhance your tasting experience.
• Chill Rocks Soapstone Set: A box of 9 soapstone whiskey stones to keep your drink perfectly chilled without diluting the complex flavors.
• Gold Star Napkins: A pack of celebratory cocktail napkins to add a touch of flair to your service.
• Custom Presentation Crate: All items are beautifully arranged in a rustic, reusable wooden crate lined with signature purple satin.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Artisan Serving Tray
Handcrafted by Jason & Lisa Wedding and Creekside Creations
A one-of-a-kind functional art piece featuring a deep-grain live edge wood slab. The center "river" is poured with high-gloss resin and features custom donkey glass inclusions, catching the light from every angle. This tray is finished with elegant twisted-metal handles, blending a rustic aesthetic with modern craftsmanship.
Market Value: $80
Starting bid
The Stanley Hotel: 1-Night Historic Stay
Value: $300 - $500 (Depending on season)
Experience the grandeur of the "Gem of the Rockies." This certificate entitles the bearer to a complimentary one-night stay in a classic King or Queen room at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. Known for its breathtaking views and rich history, The Stanley offers an unforgettable escape into high-country luxury.
Fine Print:
• Expires: 06/30/2027
• Valid for Sunday–Thursday stays during peak season.
• Blackout dates may apply.
• Advance reservations required.
• Does not include gratuities, parking, or incidentals.
Starting bid
Featuring: Central States Electric Corporation (1951) and Owenwood Pool Number Three (1947).
• Auction Title: Mid-Century Modern Business & Community Portfolio
A fascinating look at post-WWII American infrastructure and community investment. These two certificates represent the transition from the ornate styles of the Victorian era to the clean, bold lines of Mid-Century design.
• Patriotic Imagery: The 1947 Owenwood Pool certificate features a striking patriotic eagle vignette, reflecting the national pride of the immediate post-war years.
• Clean Aesthetic: The 1951 Central States Electric certificate showcases the refined, professional engraving style of the 1950s "Electric Age."
• Unique Local History: These documents served as the "crowdfunding" of their day, allowing local citizens to invest in the growth of their own communities.
Starting bid
A rare "duo" of the industries that fueled the expansion of the American West. This collection features two original certificates from the early 1900s, representing the grit and ambition of Nevada, and Oklahoma.
• The 1909 "Gold Bond": The Consumers' Malting & Brewing bond was issued before the U.S. left the gold standard—expressly promising payment in "Gold Coin of the United States."
• Petroleum History: Includes two early oil certificates (1917 and 1922) featuring classic oil field vignettes.
• Regional Significance: A must-have for any collector of Western history or early American energy development.
Starting bid
The "Gilded Age" Industrial Pair
Featuring: Two matching Lackawanna Coal and Lumber Company bonds (1911).
Step back into the height of the American Industrial Revolution with these two stunning, hand-engraved 1911 collateral trust notes. Issued by the Lackawanna Coal and Lumber Company of West Virginia, these documents are masterpieces of "Scripophily" (the study and collecting of stock and bond certificates).
• Intricate Artistry: Features ornate blue borders and a detailed central vignette of an early 20th-century coal breaker and industrial tower.
• Untouched History: Includes the original, unclipped interest coupons—rare evidence that these historical investments were never fully cashed.
• Authenticity: Bears the original embossed company seal and hand-signed signatures from the company's Vice President and Secretary.
Starting bid
"Experience the glamour of the Rockies' golden age. This collection captures the era of grand railroads and the early days of Crested Butte resort life."
• A bold Union Pacific broadside celebrating the iron horse's journey through the plains.
• A charming Crested Butte dinner theater flyer from the Red Lady Dining Room—a piece of local musical history.
• A fascinating historical feature on the legendary mineral collections that defined the wealth of the Western mountains.
Starting bid
Pair of Matching 1917 "National Petroleum Corp" Certificates
Stake your claim on early 20th-century history with this pair of authentic stock certificates from The National Petroleum Corporation. Incorporated in Colorado, these documents date directly to the critical "Black Gold" oil boom that helped transform Denver into an early 20th-century industrial hub.
• Beautiful Artwork: Both certificates feature stunning, intricate steel-plate engravings, including a powerful central vignette of a classic American bald eagle.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of Cripple Creek with this versatile $200 gift certificate. Whether you are looking for a cozy room in their historic hospitality house or a premier spot to park your RV, this certificate can be applied to your choice of stay. Located just minutes from the downtown action, it’s the perfect home base for exploring our historic mining town.
• Expires: 04/09/2028
• Redemption: Can be applied to hotel or RV stay based on availability.
• Note: Reservations are required. Please contact the donor directly to book using the certificate.
Hospitality House is right here in Cripple Creek, it’s located in a historic 1901 building (the former county hospital).
Starting bid
This is a vintage-style donkey brooch, likely made of silver-tone costume metal. It features some beautiful, thoughtful details:
• The Pearl: The small pearl adds a touch of "shabby chic" elegance.
• The Flower Collar: The three-flower detail at the base of the neck gives it a very friendly, celebrated look—almost like a prize-winning donkey at a festival.
• The Presentation: The celestial sun-and-moon canvas bag it’s resting on adds to its artisanal, "found treasure" vibe.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the wild into your heart and home with this stunning tempered glass cutting board. This piece features a high-definition wildlife scene of a black bear sow and her cubs exploring a mossy rocky outcrop—a classic symbol of the great outdoors.
• Durability Meets Art: Crafted from break-resistant tempered glass that provides a heat-safe surface for hot pans or food preparation.
• Sanitary Surface: The non-porous glass is easy to sanitize and resists cross-contamination, making it a safer choice than traditional wooden boards.
• Versatile Use: At 12" \times 16", it’s large enough for heavy-duty kitchen work but beautiful enough to serve as a decorative cheese or charcuterie board.
• Stability: Equipped with non-slip rubber feet to ensure it stays exactly where you need it.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the wild into your heart and home with this stunning tempered glass cutting board. This piece features a high-definition wildlife scene of a black bear sow and her cubs exploring a mossy rocky outcrop—a classic symbol of the great outdoors.
• Durability Meets Art: Crafted from break-resistant tempered glass that provides a heat-safe surface for hot pans or food preparation.
• Sanitary Surface: The non-porous glass is easy to sanitize and resists cross-contamination, making it a safer choice than traditional wooden boards.
• Versatile Use: At 12" \times 16", it’s large enough for heavy-duty kitchen work but beautiful enough to serve as a decorative cheese or charcuterie board.
• Stability: Equipped with non-slip rubber feet to ensure it stays exactly where you need it.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of the wild into your heart and home with this stunning tempered glass cutting board. This piece features a high-definition wildlife scene of a black bear sow and her cubs exploring a mossy rocky outcrop—a classic symbol of the great outdoors.
• Durability Meets Art: Crafted from break-resistant tempered glass that provides a heat-safe surface for hot pans or food preparation.
• Sanitary Surface: The non-porous glass is easy to sanitize and resists cross-contamination, making it a safer choice than traditional wooden boards.
• Versatile Use: At 12" \times 16", it’s large enough for heavy-duty kitchen work but beautiful enough to serve as a decorative cheese or charcuterie board.
• Stability: Equipped with non-slip rubber feet to ensure it stays exactly where you need it.
Starting bid
Rivers Edge Decorative Tempered Glass Cutting Board
Add a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen with this beautiful and durable tempered glass cutting board. Featuring a serene high-country cabin scene nestled in the pines at sunset, this piece is as much a work of art as it is a kitchen essential.
• High-Quality Material: Made from heat-resistant, break-resistant tempered glass that protects your countertops.
• Hygienic & Easy Clean: The non-porous surface resists stains and odors, making it more sanitary than wood or plastic boards.
• Perfect Size: Measuring 12" \times 16", it offers a generous surface for food prep or serving appetizers at your next mountain get-together.
• Non-Slip Design: Features small rubber feet on the bottom to keep the board steady and secure while in use.
Starting bid
Original Fine Art: “Bumble Bee”
By Al B. Johnson
A masterclass in texture and perspective, The Bee invites the viewer to find peace in the small details of the natural world. Known for his "human-centered" design and dynamic abstract styles, Johnson uses impasto-style strokes to give the wildflowers a physical presence that contrasts beautifully with the airy, open sky.Valued at $400
Starting bid
“Jewel in Flight” by Nancy Neale
Celebrate the vibrant energy of the natural world with this original mixed-media work by Nancy Neale. Known for her "storytelling through layers," Neale captures a Ruby-throated Hummingbird in mid-hover, its iridescent plumage meticulously detailed down to the individual feather. The subject is set against a dynamic, multi-textured background that evokes a sense of aged parchment and urban street art, creating a sophisticated balance between fine detail and abstract grit.
• Medium: Original Mixed Media on Canvas
• Artist: Nancy Neale
• Market Value:$350
Starting bid
• Barefoot Wine & Decorative Glassware: Kick back and relax with a crisp bottle of Barefoot wine, paired with "I Love Summer" themed glasses—perfect for a refreshing outdoor toast.
• Premium Turkish Towel: Soft, lightweight, and fast-drying, this stylish teal Turkish towel is a beach bag essential that doubles as a chic wrap or picnic blanket.
• Sloosh Pool Hammock: Float your worries away! This comfortable inflatable hammock keeps you cool and buoyant for hours of relaxation.
• Nerf Super Soaker: Bring the heat to your next water fight with this classic high-performance blaster.
• Complete Sun Protection: Stay safe under the rays with Coppertone Sport SPF 50spray and a Banana Boat Sport lip balm twin pack.
• Beachside Snacks: A canister of Cheetos Minis—because no adventure is complete without a crunchy snack!
Starting bid
The Gentleman’s Pour: Premium Whiskey & Chocolate Pairing
Elevate your evening or surprise the connoisseur in your life with this sophisticated curation of top-shelf spirits and artisan treats. Designed for those who appreciate the finer things, this basket offers a complete sensory experience—from the first crisp pour over chilled stones to the final bite of decadent dark chocolate.
• Jim Beam Black Bourbon: A premium, extra-aged bourbon featuring full-bodied flavor with notes of smooth caramel and warm oak.
• "Chill Rocks" Whiskey Stone Set: Enjoy your spirits exactly as intended. This set of nine natural soapstone rocks chills your drink to the perfect temperature without diluting the complex flavors.
• Harry & David Dark Chocolate Wafer Rolls: Light, crisp, and deeply indulgent, these premium wafers are the ideal companion to a rich bourbon.
• Signature Glassware: Two elegantly weighted, cut-glass whiskey tumblers designed to enhance the aroma and presentation of your favorite pour.
• Ferrero Rocher Confections: A touch of gold-wrapped hazelnut bliss to round out the tasting experience.
Starting bid
A certificate for four melodrama show passes, along with an information card about the Iron Springs Chateau. The certificate is worth up to $110.00 of show passes to our seasonal melodrama productions.
Iron Springs Chateau
444 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs
(719) 685-5104
Starting bid
Elevate your summer style with this timeless woven straw-style fedora. Whether you’re heading to the 95th Annual Donkey Derby Days or enjoying a sunny afternoon in Cripple Creek, this hat offers the perfect blend of fashion and sun protection.
Features:
• Design: Classic fedora silhouette with a structured crown and a versatile medium brim.
• Color: Crisp, clean white weave that stays cool in the mountain sun.
• Detail: Accented with a sleek, single-straight black ribbon band for a sophisticated, modern look
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in local artistry. This one-of-a-kind twin-size quilt is more than just bedding; it’s a textile tribute to the beloved donkeys of Cripple Creek, and "Quilted by an Angel"
• Dimensions: Twin size
• Origin: Handmade by the talented artisans at Quilters Above the Clouds in Woodland Park, CO.
• Details: High-quality portrait panel with detailed custom quilting throughout.
Starting bid
This brand-new Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Knife Set includes six essential kitchen knives, each with its own matching blade guard. The high-quality stainless steel blades feature a durable nonstick coating for effortless slicing. Use the smart color-coding system to easily distinguish knives for meat, vegetables, and more, keeping your food prep safe and organized.
Starting bid
Handmade Colorado Burro Glass Nightlight
Celebrate the spirit of the free-roaming Cripple Creek donkeys with this artisan fused glass nightlight. Perfect for a child’s bedroom or a cozy hallway, it casts a warm, safe light. The handcrafted panel features a cute gold and black donkey design on a speckled base. Made by: Karen Morrison with Ghost Town Glass. Donated By: The Victor Trading Co.
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"Big things are coming! We received 4 free admission passes to the Discovery Tour at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park for our silent auction. Who’s ready for an adventure?
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4 passes for Miniature Golf or Laser Tag
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4 passes for Minniture Golf or Laser Tag
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Experience the magic of the Games! This package grants four (4) General Admission tickets to the world-renowned United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. Recognized as one of the most accessible and innovative museums in the world, you’ll explore the history, the athletes, and the heart behind Team USA.
• Includes: 4 General Admission Tickets.
• Validity: Valid through March 9, 2027.
• Location: Colorado Springs, CO.
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Give your family the ultimate North Pole experience! Bid on this set of four VIP passes to Colorado’s favorite Christmas-themed amusement park. With unlimited rides included, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the 2026 season.
• Total Passes: 4 VIP Admissions.
• Features: Includes free general admission and unlimited rides.
• Deadline: Valid through December 18, 2026
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Escape to the serene beauty of the Pikes Peak region! The Edgewood Inn offers a "modern Colorado mountain style" experience perched on a ridge with extraordinary views of America’s Mountain. This package includes a luxurious stay in the Loft Suite, featuring a king-size bed, private bathroom, and a kitchenette.
• Experience Highlights: Includes an evening movie and a full sit-down breakfast in the morning.
• Value: $300.00.
• Validity: Expires 6 months from the signed date of June 27, 2026.
• Location: Woodland Park/Colorado Springs area.
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This curated selection features a prestigious 2017 vintage from Karma Vineyards and a smooth Rocky Pond Winery red blend. These wines are paired with four genuine Marquis by Waterford crystal stems. An elegant gift that speaks of refined taste and exceptional quality.
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Fine Wine • Three (3) Bottles of Succession Wines. (These are premium, single-vineyard wines known for high quality, particularly the Syrah and red blends from Washington State).
• A stylized white metal wire basket. (Modern and highly reusable).
• Two clear glass wine stemware pieces.
The Value: $225
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• Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years (45% ABV / 90 Proof)
• Chill Rocks (Set of 9 Soapstone Whiskey Stones)
• Reusable, intricate filigree wooden display crate.
• Artisan floral decorative napkins. Value $115.00
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• Ad Vinum "Adiantum" Red Wine (2 Bottles)
• Plush Heritage Donkey Mascot (Celebrating the 95th Donkey Derby Days)
• Gray Woven Rope Utility Basket (Reusable for home decor or storage)
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• Karma Vineyards 2020 White Wine (Boutique Vineyard)
• Two Hand-Painted Crystal Wine Glasses: Featuring the Colorado State Flower, the Blue Columbine.
• Gray Woven Cotton Rope Basket: Reusable and stylish for home organization.
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Escape the high-altitude dryness and treat your lungs and mind to a deeply rejuvenating experience. This package includes three separate 45-minute halotherapy sessions at the Colorado Salt Cave Wellness Center. Perfect for resetting your respiratory health, boosting immunity, and melting away stress in a serene, microclimate environment." value $120
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Unplug and unwind together. This package offers a relaxing getaway for two with two 45-minute sessions at the Colorado Salt Cave Wellness Center. Bask in the ambient glow of Himalayan salt bricks and breathe in the therapeutic, mineral-rich air. It’s the perfect, unique afternoon date or wellness retreat with a friend."
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Heavy Metal Jewelry Two Toned (silver and violet) bracelet with white crystal centers. Stainless Steel bike chain. Value $30
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Recently reimagined under new ownership, this local landmark (formerly the Historic Ute Inn) perfectly blends its legendary mountain legacy with a fresh, elevated atmosphere.
Whether you’re craving a signature half-pound "Ute Burger," , or a handcrafted cocktail by the fireplace, this generous gift card promises an unforgettable evening. It’s the perfect choice for a romantic date night, a celebratory family dinner, or a lively night out with friends in the heart of Teller County.
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Peek-a-Boo!
Meet your new favorite neighbor! This "Naughty Burro" metal art adds instant character to any space. He’s low maintenance, doesn't need hay, and is guaranteed to be the most talked-about guest at your next outdoor gathering. Bid now to bring this playful character home! Donated by Robin Shipman
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Turn up the heat on your next night in! This "fiery" collection is curated for those who aren’t afraid of a little spice. Whether you’re mixing up a spicy highball or snacking on the boldest crunch around, this basket is guaranteed to warm you up from the inside out.
• The Heat: A full 750ml bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.
• The Cool: Two crisp Canada Dry Ginger Ales for the perfect "Cinn-and-Soda" mix.
• The Crunch: A large bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
• The Sweet: Hot Tamales cinnamon candies for a finishing kick.
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Own a genuine piece of early 20th-century detective work! This original 1913 "Caution" notice was issued by the legendary Wells Fargo Nevada National Bank of San Francisco to banks across the globe. It was a high-stakes attempt to stop a stolen fortune—valued at over $250,000 in today’s currency—from being cashed in the international black market.
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Take home the charm of Cripple Creek! This custom-made denim pillow set features adorable commemorative donkey prints. A must-have for any local fan or donkey lover. Hand-stitched quality that supports a great cause.
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Carry the spirit of Cripple Creek wherever you go! This stylish, durable denim sling bag features the iconic 2026 commemorative donkey print. Lightweight, adjustable, and completely unique. Bid now to support our donkeys and snag the must-have accessory of the season!
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Stand out with this artistic take on our commemorative gear! This custom denim bag features a beautiful side-view donkey print and a stylish yellow zipper detail. Durable, adjustable, and perfect for June in Cripple Creek. Bid now and support the donkeys!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!